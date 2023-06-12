Trump indictment: Distraction from Biden family corruption, Hunter’s laptop?

(LifeSiteNews) — Don’t you think it is very interesting that the very same day the revelations on the truth of the Hunter Biden laptop come to light exposing Joe Biden and the “Biden family” for the criminals they are, Trump is indicted and all the media attention is focused on Trump?

But it is true. The Congressional Oversight Committee was finally given access to the FBI documents in a secure room, and the head of the committee and several members have come out flabbergasted that the evidence of massive corruption by Joe Biden has been covered up by the FBI, CIA, most of the arms of government, and all of the mainstream media. The documents show the Biden family is guilty of taking millions in bribes, making America a puppet for the Chinese, and so much more. Be sure to check out the full story at LifeSiteNews.com.

READ: DeSantis reacts to Trump indictment by Biden DOJ: ‘Weaponization’ of gov’t represents ‘mortal threat’

We wanted to give you a special update on what is going on, because there’s absolute mayhem in the United States around both the Trump indictment and the revelations – or confirmations, you might say – on the Hunter Biden laptop and the confirmation, therefore, of the Biden crime family, for real. And we’re going to go in depth on all that with Jack Maxey, who has been doing this for two years now and brought it to the fore (but no one would listen), as well as Liz Yore.

And now when all of it’s coming true, there’s a huge distraction going on with the indictment of Trump at the same time. We’re going to unpack all of this on today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











