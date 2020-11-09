Trump knew there would be voter fraud, now 2020 election will wind up in the Supreme Court

November 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The Red Wave that appeared to be cresting for President Trump on the evening of November 3rdhad receded by the following morning. Hundreds of thousands of votes had materialized for Joe Biden—seemingly out of nowhere--in the wee hours. And nearly all came from Democrat-controlled cities like Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Milwaukee, Atlanta, and Las Vegas.

As my grandfather used to say, “Nothing good happens after midnight.”

As the strange new vote totals have piled up, so have the allegations of massive voter fraud. Many Americans now suspect that the fix was in. As Debbie Aldrich has noted, how likely is it that the “majority of Americans would pick a 78-year-old who can’t remember what office he’s running for to be the Leader of the Free World.”

The Trump team is certainly convinced that they didn’t. If only legally cast ballots are counted, they argue, President Trump easily wins a second term. They are filing multiple lawsuits in both state and federal courts to ask that fraudulent and defective ballots be thrown out.

Given the seriousness of the issues at stake, nearly all of these lawsuits will shortly wind up before the Supreme Court. One already has. Justice Samuel Alito on Friday has already ordered all Pennsylvania county boards of elections to segregate all late arriving ballots. These probably number in the tens or even hundreds of thousands and, if disqualified in whole or in part, will give the state’s 20 electoral votes to Trump.

The last time the Supreme Court had to adjudicate an election happened in 2000. Just like today, the reliably progressive major media outlets were eager to declare Democrat candidate Al Gore to be the winner as recounts targeted to heavily Democrat counties cut into Republican George W. Bush’s small lead in the state. Bush took the matter to court.

After reviewing the evidence, the Supreme Court decided in George Bush’s favor in Bush v. Gore. Bush thus won Florida’s 25 electoral votes and the election.

But if Bush v. Gore was a Category 1 legal hurricane, Trump v. Biden will be a Category 5. And at the very eye of the storm will sit nine Supreme Court justices, deliberating the merits of the many cases that will shortly come before them.

And here, for those who are despairing about the future of the Republic, I have good news.

George W. Bush prevailed in the Supreme Court in part because of the able assistance of two brilliant young attorneys whose names will be familiar to you: Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Brett Kavanaugh worked for the George W. Bush campaign during the 2000 U.S. presidential election, specifically on the Florida recount and the Bush v. Gore case that went before the Supreme Court.

Amy Coney Barrett provided research and briefing assistance for the legal team at the firm Baker Botts that represented President Bush in Bush v. Gore, the lawsuit that grew out of the 2000 U.S. presidential election.

It is a very happy fact that, thanks to Donald Trump, both Kavanaugh and Barrett now serve as Associate Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court, where they will be hearing cases brought by the Trump team.

Now I don’t mean to suggest that their judgement will in any way be affected because they are hearing cases brought by advocates of the same president who nominated them.

What I mean is that these two Supremes are both intimately familiar with election law and also highly qualified to judge whether or not a fraud has been perpetrated on the American voting public. They will know fraud when they see it and, being people of absolute integrity, they will render a just decision. And they will serve as resources and role models for their fellow justices in this regard.

There is one other thing we know about Justices Barrett and Kavanaugh--and also about Justices Thomas, Alito, and Gorsuch, for that matter. We know they are not easily intimidated. After all, they have all been subjected to vicious attacks by unhinged progressives, in Thomas’ case for decades on end.

As they deliberate the cases before them, there will be hysterical editorials in the Washington Post about the “end of democracy.” Hysterical mobs will be once again pound on the very doors of the Supreme Court. The pressure on the judges to cave to the will of the mob and the media elite will be intense.

But, for all that, I believe the new majority will uphold their oaths to protect and defend the Constitution and uphold the law as written.

One final point about the man who put them there. Over the past four years the Democrats and their media and Deep State allies have used every dirty trick in the Democrat playbook—spying on his campaign, the phony Steel Dossier, the rigged Mueller investigation, the impeachment hoax, and so on—to cripple Trump’s presidency and drive him from office.

But the President has known for a long time that election fraud is a key part of that playbook. He’s spoken about such chicanery in interviews, at press conferences, and at rallies.

Don’t you think that, knowing this, he wouldn’t have factored in the likelihood of election fraud as he made his Supreme Court picks over the past four years?

In appointing Bush v. Gore veterans, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh, to the Supreme Court, a brilliant strategist whose last name begins with “T” was thinking ahead several moves to this very moment.

In the game of chess, we have a word for what is coming. We call it “checkmate.”

Steven W. Mosher is the President of the Population Research Institute and the author of Bully of Asia: Why China’s Dream is the New Threat to World Order