Trump must stop the horrific sale of aborted baby parts

Universities have used aborted baby parts for horrifying experiments, like ‘humanized mice,’ and have collected ‘viable’ late-term babies from Planned Parenthood in exchange for ‘intellectual property rights.’ Trump should put a stop it.

(LifeSiteNews) — There has been much discussion about what sort of demands the pro-life movement can make of a second Trump administration, considering the fact that Trump ran on a weak-on-abortion platform and has been clear that he will veto any national restriction on abortion.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, Trump’s picks to run the new “Department of Government Efficiency,” have already indicated that Planned Parenthood’s funding will likely be on the chopping block when they start proposing cuts. Defunding America’s largest abortion business would be a very good start.

There is another practice that Trump should put a stop to: The sale of baby body parts by abortion facilities.

In 2020, a chilling report titled “How Aborted Children Are Used in Medical Research in 2020” was published by the National Catholic Register. The exposé detailed laboratory practices at the University of Pittsburgh, where the body parts of babies killed in the second trimester of pregnancy were used in horrifying, Mengele-like experiments. One included grafting the scalps of aborted babies onto rodents to create “humanized mice.” Photographs show soft little tufts of child’s hair sprouting from the sides of mice where researchers replanted it after scalping babies killed in their mother’s wombs.

Those experiments were approved in 2019 by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, then led by Dr. Francis Collins, who vigorously defended the use of baby body parts by stating that even though he is “troubled” by abortion, “there are aspects of fetal tissue that can be extremely valuable” for experiments. Collins identifies as an evangelical and he has been consistently praised as a key an important voice on ethical issues by religious writers such as Christianity Today editor-in-chief Russell Moore, David French (who called him “a national treasure”), and others – despite Collins’ direct involvement in a medical horror show that would make Dr. Frankenstein blush.

The U.S. National Institutes of Health should immediately defund all research using baby body parts – for a start. Abortion activists insist that the entire debate can be boiled down to a simple slogan: “My body, my choice!” If that is the case, it must be asked – whose body parts, exactly, are being sold by Planned Parenthood and other abortion centers?

Those who doubt that this is still taking place should peruse the emails recently published by the New York Post:

The emails discuss fetal tissue like any other commodity such as sugar or rice, nonchalantly negotiating for fetuses up to 23 weeks old from elective abortions. A heavily-redacted so-called “Research Plan” submitted to the University of California San Diego (UCSD) Institutional Review Board and approved in 2018 states scientists wanted 2,500 fetuses from up to almost the sixth month of gestation for experimentation. “We will collect tissues from fetuses ranging from 4 to 23 weeks gestational age from subjects undergoing elective surgical pregnancy termination at Planned Parenthood in San Diego,” the plan states. Although selling fetal tissue is illegal, donating it is not illegal. The contract between UCSD and Planned Parenthood appears to allow Planned Parenthood to retain “intellectual property rights relating to the” fetal tissue, although it also does not grant UCSD the independent right to “commercialize” the tissue. The fetuses were taken to Perionatal Repository at UCSD to be researched.

The documents between Planned Parenthood and the University of San Diego emphasize that “viable” and “nonanomalous” – that is, healthy – babies up to 23 weeks old are being given to researchers “in exchange for renumeration from any patents or intellectual property that result from experiments made on them.” These babies are old enough and healthy to survive outside the womb, but abortionists are trading their corpses in exchange for royalties deriving from experiments done on them.

Back in March, Senator Marco Rubio – Trump’s nominee for secretary of state – called for a federal investigation into Planned Parenthood. “I write with regard to the stunning report that Planned Parenthood is providing aborted fetal body parts to the University of California San Diego (UCSD) while maintaining intellectual property rights over the fetal tissue and in exchange for ‘valuable consideration,’” he wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland. “If confirmed, this relationship represents a flagrant violation of federal law, which explicitly prohibits the transfer of fetal tissue for any compensation.”

“I request that both of you open an investigation into the matter, publish your findings for the American people to see, and hold any guilty parties accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Rubio continued. Rubio called on the Justice Department to answer the following questions:

Are UCSD and Planned Parenthood still engaged in this Biological Material Transfer Agreement?

Since 2009, when the agreement was signed, how many aborted babies did Planned Parenthood give to UCSD? What was the fetal tissue used for?

How much money has UCSD given to Planned Parenthood during the period of this agreement?

What has Planned Parenthood gained monetarily from its control over the intellectual property rights of the fetal tissue given to UCSD?

Has the National Institutes of Health (NIH) or any other federal agency provided funding for the fetal tissue research described above?

With Trump’s victory – and his nomination of Pam Bondi for attorney general, a choice that attracted the immediate ire of the radical pro-abortion group “Reproductive Freedom for All” – perhaps we can get answers to these questions.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon's writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative.

