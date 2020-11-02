Trump should prepare for possible imminent release of more dangerous Covid- 20 or 21

November 2, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Yes, I realize the US election is on now and that it appears Trump may be re-elected. However, whether or not he is re-elected, there is a possibility, and only a possibility derived from circumstantial evidence, but evidence that should still be taken seriously, that another huge covid pandemic might almost imminently begin.

Should this occur, it would wipe out all the gains Trump’s covid recovery policies have amazingly achieved and put the US and many other nations into an even more devastating crash than anything we have experienced to date from the covid-19 infections and the policies to stop it.

Following are some of the increasing indications that a new, much more dangerous version of coronavirus might imminently be released into the world.

There were comments by Bill Gates on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on April 23 and at a June 23 US Chamber of Commerce Foundation event that seem alarming. Check out the brief video of these yourself.

The comments are all the more concerning because the Covid-19 or Wuhan virus has clearly faded in potency and the overall death rate has proven to be far lower than we were led to believe and has been found to be no worse than that of the flu.

There are now news reports of what is called a new “Spanish strain” or “mutation” of Covid-19 that is rapidly spreading across Europe. It seems to be significantly different than the original Covid-19 that the world has been coping with. That raises the question of whether it is a genuine mutation of the current virus or the new Covid virus that some having been indicating would appear

Breitbart yesterday reported the disturbing comments below by Dr. Anthony Fauci, whom we now know is a confirmed radical globalist likely closer to Biden than we realize, and whose “fraudulent” pandemic advice to President Trump and state governors and their health agencies “put millions of Americans through Hell’.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert in the U.S. government, provided a grim prediction this week regarding the Chinese virus situation in America, saying the country is “in for a whole lot of hurt” this winter due to rising cases and deaths. Fauci, a prominent member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), told the Post on Friday:



We’re in for a whole lot of hurt. It’s not a good situation. All the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season, with people congregating at home indoors. You could not possibly be positioned more poorly. Fauci reportedly urged the U.S. to make an “abrupt change” in public health practices and behaviors. “He said the country could surpass 100,000 new coronavirus cases a day and predicted rising deaths in the coming weeks,” the Post noted.

What does Fauci know that no one else appears to know, including numerous top scientists who are certain we have long passed the normal and predictable most dangerous period of a covid virus pandemic?



Also, in May of this year, I was directly told in a telephone conversation with an HCQ expert and physician specialist that he was certain that a more deadly version of coronavirus would be released into the world during the Fall of this year. I would normally not pay much attention to such a prediction that sounds a lot like fake news. But, he was personally introduced to me by the renowned Irish scientist Professor Dolores Cahill, who told me she frequently contacts the high-level physician specialist and recommended him to me. I have no idea how credible his warning is, but I trust Professor Cahill’s high praise for him.

Another related item is what Dr. Peter Peter Breggin wrote in a recent article,

“In his second debate with President Trump, Biden warned “We’re about to go into a dark winter.” Breggin also revealed in the same article that both Biden and Fauci have “deep ties to Communist China.”

What information does Biden have to make such an ominous statement? The reported close ties of both Biden and Fauci to Communist China, which we now know allowed the current virus to spread throughout the world, and Fauci’s role in facilitating the development of a similar virus in the Wuhan lab, does cause one to consider that there may be something to Biden’s warning.

For a video eye-opener about what might possibly be coming upon us very soon, watch this 37-minute analysis by Dave Cullen about his response to a letter from an alleged senior Canadian civil servant about what he says he was allegedly told in a high-level government meeting. It could be total fake news, but Cullen, like myself, thinks it does have a ring of credibility to it.

Again, it could be fraudulent, but it is not written in a manner that a fraudster would write such a letter. Here it is. I am sorry that I cannot embed the video into this article.

I would give it serious attention, whether it is valid or not. Cullen uses legitimate documents and filmed statements by notable persons in his videos to back up what he states. I trust Dave Cullen. He has done an excellent job of on-going, unique, and thorough investigative reporting with plenty of evidence, on the Wuhan virus and everything related to it.



So, the warning from the specialist, Biden’s and Fauci’s strange comments above, Dave Cullen’s analysis of the alleged letter from a Canadian bureaucrat, Dr. Breggins’ articles, and the disturbing statements by Bill Gates, who is deeply involved with globalist Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Davos Summit elites and their Great Reset plans, all lead me to consider that we should at least be really well prepared for the appearance of a new, Covid-20 or 21 virus, or the possibility of a more virulent mutation of Covid-19.



How to prepare for another Covid pandemic

Since we are now are much more certain that Hydroxychloroquine with Zinc, and an antibiotic when called for, is by far the most accessible, inexpensive, safe and very effective medication for any version of Covid, even a predicted Covid-20 or 21, then it is somewhat straightforward how to be prepared for such a new Covid pandemic.



Number one is to take off all HCQ use restrictions and have a very large stock of inexpensive hydroxychloroquine manufactured and spread all over the world in case it is needed, along with the simple directions of when and how to use it.

Number 2 is to use all that has been learned and implemented during the past several months about being properly prepared for such a pandemic and what policies to absolutely avoid since they cause more harm than good. Protect the vulnerable and let the much less vulnerable enjoy a normal life with the goal of eventually and carefully reaching herd immunity.

There are also a few other treatments that are said to be quite effective, but they are not as simple to use as HCQ and, contrary to HCQ, which is used at home at an early stage when someone suspects they are infected, or two tabs weekly with daily zinc as a preventative, the others require an in-hospital application.

Effective Bartlett and Yadegar treatments for HCQ

I wrote the following in my 2-part series on mandatory masking:



A video interview with Dr. Richard Bartlett has gained over 4 million views to date. In it Bartlett promotes a 20-years old, reliable medication treatment for covid-infected patients he has been using with 100% effectiveness. It involves an economical, Nebulizer-delivered, inhaled Budesonide steroid normally used to treat asthma. He also gives zinc and an antibiotic and said the treatment is risk-free and that “there is an abundance of this steroid.” President Trump appeared to indirectly refer to this treatment during his recent press conference when he recommended mask-wearing. Bartlett says it is also being used in Japan, Taiwan and Singapore with the effect, according to him, that only 7 people have died of covid in Taiwan and 1000 in Japan. Regarding masks, Bartlett questioned why “masks are being forced on people right now”. He adds, “We have never worn masks before to protect from the flu. This social distancing thing is not what is saving the Japanese, Taiwanese and people of Singapore. If used, our country would be wide open again and there would be no need for a vaccine.” Bartlett’s protocol is written up here and here. In the interview, he warns there is a study being done on the protocol but that, just as has repeatedly happened with many badly and possibly deliberately flawed “studies” on Hydroxychloroquine, “it is designed to fail”, such as using it on patients who have reached too serious a condition to benefit from the protocol. Yadegar Treatment The Daily Signal reports on another seemingly very effective, unusual treatment is being used by “Dr. Thomas Yadegar, a critical care physician for 20 years and now director of the intensive care unit at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California, who has been on the front lines of the pandemic”. It is reported that “the mortality rate in their ICU has been in the single digits, whereas nationally the mortality rate of critically ill patients has been between 40% and 70%.”

Perhaps and hopefully none of this will occur, but the main things we have learned the hard way since the Wuhan virus reached our shores, are that,