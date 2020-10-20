Trump will win debate, election if he defines Biden as China puppet

October 20, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Moderator Kristen Welker has announced this week’s presidential debate will yet again focus on coronavirus, race, and climate change, among other topics.

But why? Does anyone care about these issues other than beltway liberals and coastal elites?

The real reason Welker has chosen to rehash these topics (they were talked about ad nauseam at the first debate and at the Town Hall events last week) is because they distract from the issues President Trump is strongest on — social media censorship, trade, culture, and foreign policy.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien released a statement calling out Welker’s bias. He observed that typically the final debate focuses on international affairs and that it’s obvious the debate commission wants to keep Democrat challenger Joe Biden’s pro-China record hidden from voters.

Even 97-year-old Bob Dole tweeted about how the commission is running interference for Biden.

It should be clear by now that Sleepy Joe has the collective support of the mainstream media, Big Tech, the Deep State, and the Vatican. Not one major news network covered the damning New York Post stories about his family’s connections to Ukraine and China. Senator Josh Hawley was right in saying Twitter is guilty of “election interference.”

After days of saying nothing about the Post reports, the media finally broke its silence this week. And just how have they reported on it? By blaming Russia, of course.

“We know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin,” Congressman Adam Schiff said on CNN.

Give me a break! The lies upon lies upon lies — not only lies of commission but also lies of omission — told by these people are truly staggering. Shame on all of them for covering for Biden’s senility and corruption. They truly hate you and me. That much is clear.

President Trump has been smart to hammer home the Biden e-mails on the campaign trail. “He is a criminal. He got caught. Read his laptop,” Trump said to reporter Jeff Mason Monday. “And you know who's a criminal? You're a criminal for not reporting it.”

Preach, King!

Thursday’s debate is Trump's last chance to convince voters he deserves to be re-elected.

First and foremost, he needs to expose Big Tech’s bias and ask Biden straight up about his connections to the Chinese communist party and his son’s dealing with them. Don’t bring up Hunter’s drug problems but simply lay out Biden's family ties to China so everyone knows he’s their preferred candidate.

Trump can amplify that message by echoing some of the talking points laid out by White House trade adviser Peter Novarro on the Daily Caller’s podcast the other day. He needs to remind Americans that Biden supported NAFTA and voted for China’s entry into the World Trade Organization. And he needs to drive home the fact that the former VP is in no way a blue-collar, labor-union, regular guy from Scranton. He’s a made man in the service of international elites.

Lastly, Trump has to – has to! – demand Biden denounce Antifa and give a clear answer on court packing. He should also let Biden talk and not interrupt him half as much as he did at the first debate. Biden’s a gaffe machine who can’t help but put his foot in his mouth. Give him enough rope and he’ll hang himself, as the expression goes.