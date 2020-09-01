Trump’s campaign to attract LGBT voters is playing with fire

PETITION: Urge state legislatures to scrap universal mail-in ballots and help protect the vote! Sign the petition here.

September 1, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Coming close on the heels of its Ric Grenell video ad touting President Trump as “the most pro-gay president in American history” — which quickly racked up more than 6 million views — Log Cabin Republicans has revealed that it has six more video ads in the works featuring “other notable LGBT conservatives.”

Shortly following that revelation, the Trump campaign released a long statement attacking Democrat Joe Biden for his long history on Capitol Hill opposing LGBT “rights” in an attempt to peel off LGBT votes from the former vice president this November.

The video effort is a project of “OUTspoken,” Log Cabin’s first ever social media foray aggressively seeking to engage and recruit gays of all political stripes as well as the public at large on behalf of the organization’s political agenda.

The endeavor also has plenty of talent driving it forward: Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s favorite gay conservative guest, Chadwick Moore, is the video campaign’s editor-in-chief, while Republican staff on Capitol Hill and gay conservatives in Hollywood are also reportedly involved.

According to Charles Moran, managing director of Log Cabin Republicans, finding donors to fund the video project was no problem. “As you know, I’m a fundraiser, and I’m good at what I do,” he told The Washington Blade.

While convincing gays to vote to re-elect Donald Trump this November could help boost Trump’s chances, what appears to be a growing LGBT movement with plenty of political heft within the Republican Party comes not without cause for concern for social conservatives and freedom-loving Americans.

The presence of LGBT political muscle within the Republican Party may lead to a weakening of religious liberty while further normalizing homosexuality, same-sex “marriage”, and transgenderism — in direct opposition to fundamental Christian beliefs about the nature of man, complementarity, the immutable definition of marriage as between one man and one woman, and the supreme right of children to be brought up by their biological mother and father.

And though some might scoff at the notion that such a powerful presence could arise within the ranks of the GOP, these recent events demonstrate that not only is this very possible, but it has, in fact, already taken root.

Gays are far more politically diverse than the narrative promoted by the leftist mainstream media would lead people to believe, and the leftists who run all the major LGBT organizations at the national, state, and local levels have increasingly radicalized gays who don’t share their extreme political views.

National polling shows that 38% of LGBT people consider themselves “liberal,” while 40% consider themselves “moderate,” and 22% consider themselves “conservative,” according to the OUTspoken website.

“The cancel culture born out of the ‘resist’ movement has done nothing to foster critical thinking and acceptance of the LGBT community,” explains OUTspoken. As “left-wing political structures strive to silence or belittle our voices, we rise to provide an alternative viewpoint.”

While there are some who identify as gay who agree intellectually with some or all of the concerns of social conservatives, the “conservative” Log Cabin group states explicitly that its purpose is “to make the Republican Party more inclusive, particularly on LGBT issues,” which conservatives generally take to mean diluting and eventually eliminating the GOP’s traditional conservative stances on marriage, homosexuality, and transgender ideology.

The organization challenged the military’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy against open homosexuality in the military and lobbied Republican lawmakers to vote to repeal the policy. It also welcomed the Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision imposing same-sex “marriage” across the United States.

Rising axis of LGBT influence: Establishing a ‘new conservative movement’

Turning Point USA, a conservative student activist group run by prominent Trump-supporter Charlie Kirk also opens its arms wide to the LGBT demographic.

Log Cabin’s Moran told The Washington Blade that he took inspiration from Turning Point USA’s edgy style in producing the Grenell video. And while Log Cabin is a separate organization from Turning Point USA, there is plenty of cross-pollination between the two, as well as with Fox News.

Kirk, age 26, explained to the Blade last year that gay people with conservative views are more than welcome in the conservative movement.

“We celebrate patriots like these regardless of whether they’re gay or straight, black or white, male or female, rich or poor, tall or short,” said Kirk. “We’re so grateful for their leadership and for inspiring so many others in their own journeys in what has really become an all new conservative movement.”

Ric Grenell is the Trump administration’s former acting director of National Intelligence (DNI) and ambassador to Germany. A self-identified homosexual, Grenell is now the Republican National Committee (RNC)’s senior adviser focusing on outreach to LGBT voters.

Over the summer, Grenell spoke at a Turning Point USA event encouraging students to support President Trump’s re-election. Grenell previously served as a Fox News contributor.

Current Fox News contributor and Fox News Radio show/podcast host Guy Benson, who identifies as gay and is “married” to a man, also spoke at a Turning Point USA conference.

“I think that it’s a changing society, and I think I recognize that younger conservatives, in particular, have very different views on some of these than older generations,” Benson told the Washington Blade in 2019.

Benson describes himself as a “small government conservative,” confessing that when it comes to social issues, his views are “just a mixed bag”: pro-gay ‘marriage,’ pro-life, “sort of all over the map.”

To be a conservative means “fundamentally that the government, especially the federal government, isn’t particularly good at doing very many things at all, and they do too many things and they do them badly at great expense to all of us,” Benson told talk show host Dave Rubin on his show in 2017.

“I think they should do few things, do them better, and preferably things that they are required to do under the Constitution and not a constantly expanding array of tasks that they accumulate.”

Yet what Benson, Grenell, and Log Cabin Republicans espouse as their conservative credo bears a far greater resemblance to Libertarianism than to conservatism.

The pro-LGBT normalization and equality they embrace are not compatible with social conservatism; they are anathema to it.

At the White House, the president and his family deliver mixed signals regarding what they view as the legitimate rights of LGBT Americans.

President Trump’s administration has taken a strong stand against transgenderism in the military and public schools but has himself declared that same-sex “marriage” is a done deal due to the Supreme Court’s Obergefell ruling. He recently cheered Ric Grenell’s declaration that he is “the most pro-gay president in American history.”

Catholic divorcée and former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, now dating Donald Trump, Jr., was asked by Greg Gutfeld in 2010, “What should CPAC [the Conservative Political Action Conference annual convention] do about these conservative moralists who just can’t believe gays have a right to be there?”

Guilfoyle used the opportunity to chide social conservatives as annoying troublemakers, advising CPAC to ignore them.

“Pretend that they never even made a statement about it,” answered Guilfoyle. “Honestly, I think if they address it, they’re giving some kind of validity to their position. I think they’re being divisive. It’s not helpful.”

In the first weeks of the Trump administration, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, both of whom play prominent roles in the administration, influenced President Trump to refrain from issuing an executive order titled “Establishing a Government-Wide Initiative to Respect Religious Freedom.”

The draft order sought to create exemptions for people and organizations who claim religious or moral objections to same-sex “marriage,” abortion, and trans identity.

While attracting LGBT voters may be a clever political maneuver during a campaign year, nurturing the growth of LGBT influence within the Republican Party carries risk.

LGBT Americans already share in the rights guaranteed to all Americans by the U.S. Constitution. So far, imagined but not legitimate rights inflicted on the nation by the U.S. Supreme Court such as same-sex “marriage” and redefining “sex,” writing transgenderism into the 1964 Civil Rights Act, have served to limit the freedoms and security of vast swaths of Americans, not increase them.

Will America become a more rich, diverse, and varied culture if the wisdom of every religious tradition and culture from around the world that has come together in this great melting pot is swept away, supplanted by LGBT ideology’s genderless “marriage” and genderlessness?

The progressive LGBT political machine, which previously has been a wholly owned subsidiary of the Democratic Party, has, along with the abortion industry, proven to be the greatest threat to religious liberty this nation has known in recent decades.

Wedding cake–bakers, photographers, florists, and many others can attest to that.

If President Trump wants to increase and not curtail freedom for Americans, the White House needs to come to grips with the fact that there is an unnecessary tyrannical element to the over-extension of unwarranted LGBT “rights” in the same way it has regarding reproductive “rights.”

The Trump administration needs to be very careful. It is playing with fire.