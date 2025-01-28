Trump’s ‘conception’ language in gender executive order doesn’t mean he’s pro-life

'While some might think that President Trump has defined human personhood due his recent statements on the troubling transgender arguments in our nation today, the truth is that the president does not advocate for human personhood from creation onward.'

(American Life League) — American Life League President Judie Brown cautions life advocates about reading a pro-life “personhood” perspective into President Donald J. Trump’s recent Executive Order eliminating government obeisance to gender ideology extremism. Many have interpreted Trump’s declaration of “restoring biological truth to the federal government” as a recognition of pro-life principles, and the document refers to female and male each respectively as “a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces” the large or small reproductive cell. Brown urges life advocation not to jump to conclusions.

Brown explained, “While some might think that President Trump has defined human personhood due his recent statements on the troubling transgender arguments in our nation today, the truth is that the president does not advocate for human personhood from creation onward. What his statement tells us is that this mislabeled gender identity hoax ‘does not provide a meaningful basis for identification and cannot be recognized as a replacement for sex.’”

“In other words, biology does not lie, but people do,” clarifies Brown. “Because President Trump has made this point regarding those who claim that they can change their gender, we are hopeful that he will now address the larger challenge of our time, which is that every human being is a person from his or her first cell onward. Human beings begin at their biological beginning, and their sexual identity as well as their personhood commences at that moment.”

