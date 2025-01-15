Trump’s return is a blow to the radical left’s agenda of transforming America

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The return of President Donald Trump has dealt a serious blow to the left’s agenda of radically transforming America, including:

1. Open borders; allow entry to terrorists, convicted criminals, murderers, rapists, gang members, and human and drug traffickers; assign unaccompanied children to unvetted/untraceable predators

2. Provide free housing, medical care, college tuition, air travel, and cellphones for illegal immigrants

3. Grant general amnesty, U.S. citizenship, and the right to vote to illegal immigrants

4. Permit unlimited abortion up to the moment of birth; allow post-abortive survivors to die

5. Spy on U.S. citizens

6. Brazenly lie to the public, e.g., Trump colluded with Russia, Hunter Biden’s laptop had hallmarks of Russian disinformation, Trump’s Madison Square Garden event was reenactment of 1939 Nazi rally, etc.

7. Censor speech

8. Control AI; promote groupthink in science and medicine; ostracize independent voices

9. Replace capitalism with government-run economy; control the price of food and other consumer goods

10. Redistribute wealth via higher taxes on the middle and upper classes; raise the minimum wage

11. Enact social programs that promote equity in outcome rather than equality of opportunity

12. Include Marxist CRT (Critical Race Theory) (race and gender used to classify groups as either victims or oppressors) in the basic curriculum of the nation’s public schools and universities

13. Foster DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion); implement diversity-first rather than merit-based system

14. Create “woke” rather than combat-ready military; inculcate CRT and DEI into all military branches

15. Eliminate/oppose voter ID and other efforts by states to safeguard election integrity

16. Tolerate widespread anti-Semitism in U.S. cities and on college campuses; focus on Islamophobia

17. Perpetuate the lie that hate crimes against Muslims, immigrants, and black people vastly outnumber those against Christians and Jews; refuse to acknowledge the fact black people commit and fabricate hate crimes against white people

18. Require public schools at all grade levels to teach that gender is fluid; readily refer students who are confused about their sexual identity to pro-transgender facilities without parental knowledge or permission

19. Allow pregnant minor girls to give consent to abortion without parental knowledge or input

20. Restrict the right of parents to influence the curriculum of the school their child attends

21. Eliminate school choice and vouchers; defund and/or close charter schools

22. Forgive all student loans, yet maintain the loan program

23. Push the “green agenda.” Generously fund solar and wind farms; ban fracking and off-shore drilling