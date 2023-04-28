Tucker Carlson called out the evil of the establishment in last public speech before Fox News ouster

The former primetime host specifically named the transgender movement, the sexual mutilation of children, and abortion as examples of an evil agenda.

(LifeSiteNews) — In his last speech before being let go by Fox News, Tucker Carlson talked about the battle between good and evil, the importance of prayer, and the power of speaking the truth boldly.

After listening to his speech at the Heritage Foundation’s 50th anniversary gala, you start to understand why the establishment is so afraid of him. His remarks weren’t mainly political, but religious. Using his trademark eloquence and wit, Tucker explained that the current cultural war is not a political, but a spiritual battle.

“None of this makes sense in conventional political terms,” he said, arguing that the federal government has decided its “goal is to destroy things” and that “what you’re watching is not a political movement, it’s evil.”

He specifically named the transgender movement, the sexual mutilation of children, and abortion as examples of this evil agenda.

While he understands the debate regarding abortion in cases of rape, Carlson said, “If you are telling me that abortion is a positive good … you are arguing for child sacrifice.”

Carlson destroyed the notion that if you are pro-abortion or pro-child-mutilation you simply have “left-wing views” or a “different opinion” that is just as valid as the other side. This is not a debate about tax rates or immigration, where there can be a middle ground. These are objective moral evils that need to be rejected wholeheartedly.

The former Fox News host went even farther down the religious lane when he made a reference to the devil.

The modern leftist ideas about transgenderism and abortion “are a manifestation of some larger force acting upon us,” Tucker said.

“There is no policy goal,” he argued, instead it is “a theological phenomenon.”

Again, Carlson detached the issues from the political “left vs. right” viewpoint and elevated them to a metaphysical reality of good vs. evil.

Tucker calls out the “values” that the globalist establishment upholds for what they are: not “left-wing,” “modern” or even “crazy,” but simply evil.

He also told the audience how important it is to take 10 minutes out of your day to pray for your country.

Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch reportedly did not like Carlson’s “overtly religious remarks,” and they may very well have contributed to his sudden departure from the network.

Another reason why the establishment elites hate Carlson is his commitment to speaking the truth, no matter the cost.

“The second you decide to tell the truth about something you are filled with this … power from somewhere else,” the conservative media star said in his speech, in what can be interpreted as a reference to the Holy Spirit.

“The more you tell the truth, the stronger you become,” he continued. “The more you lie, the weaker and the more terrified you become.”

Like our Lord Jesus Christ said, “The truth will set you free” (John 8:32), and speaking the truth can not only set free the one who speaks it but also his listeners.

In a subsequent interview with the Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts, Carlson gave the advice to “tell the people that you love that you love them” every day.

“Affirming things out loud makes them real,” he said, again stressing the importance to speak the truth out loud.

“Words are the most important and most powerful things that we have,” he stated, adding, “In the beginning was the word,” referencing the first chapter of John’s gospel.

Carlson’s thinly veiled religious messages are certainly not unintentional. Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk noticed another Christian message in Carlson’s first video message after his departure from Fox, which has garnered an incredible 22 million views on Twitter in less than 48 hours.

The former Fox News host said in his message that “when honest people say what’s true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful. At the same time, the liars, who’ve been trying to silence them, shrink, they become weaker. That’s the iron law of the universe.”

Kirk argued that the “iron law of the universe” is a reference to the logos, a Greek term that not only refers to logic or reason but to the word made flesh, Jesus Christ.

Kirk played a clip from a previous show that revealed that Carlson was well aware that he was going to be canceled someday, but he chose to speak the truth on controversial issues anyway.

The former Fox News host predicted that the “powers that be,” like Google, will win in the short term.

“Are they going to crush me?” he asked. “Oh yeah. Okay, but in the meantime, I want to experience my life as fully as I possibly can, and think that starts with having like a ton of kids … like Mormon level of kids.”

That’s right, Carlson not only speaks the truth courageously, but he also advocates for people to have a lot of children. No wonder the globalist elites obsessed with population control are scared of him.

“Get married and have a ton of kids,” Carlson told Kirk on his podcast. “Get married when you are too young, have more kids than you can afford, take a job you’re not qualified for, live boldly.”

Kevin Roberts, in a prophetic manner, offered Carlson a job at the Heritage Foundation during their interview “if things go south at Fox News.” Less than 48 hours later, Carlson was let go by the network.

Many are certainly looking forward to what the TV megastar will do next to upset the globalist establishment. “See you soon,” he said.

Follow Andreas Andreas Wailzer is an Austrian journalist based in Vienna writing for LifeSiteNews. He studied business and economics in Vienna and Vancouver, Canada. In 2022, he left his job in the corporate world to work full-time in the field of Catholic journalism and advocacy, first at the St. Boniface Institute in Vienna and now at LifeSiteNews. Andreas loves to write about politics, economics, and everything related to the Catholic faith. His work has been published in English and German in multiple media outlets, including Die Tagespost, Wochenblick, Corrigenda, and LifeSiteNews. You can follow Andreas on Twitter.

