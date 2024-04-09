Tucker Carlson: ‘I am not Catholic, but I am interested’

Tucker Carlson's recent remark during an interview with Cardinal Gerhard Müller prompted me to send him a personal message explaining why becoming Catholic would be the fulfillment of everything he's been saying.

(LifeSiteNews) — “I am not Catholic, but I am interested.”

That’s what Tucker Carlson recently said in his interview with Cardinal Gerhard Müller. And as these things go, this has since been reported as Carlson being interested in becoming a Catholic.

Unfortunately, this isn’t quite what was said: he was saying that as an external observer, he is interested in the “direction” of the Catholic Church in our day, as well as Francis’ leaning towards progressive politics.

But this has prompted me to send a personal message to Tucker, to explain why becoming a Catholic would be the fulfillment of everything that he has been saying.

Tucker, it’s great that you say you’re interested in where the Church is going.

Even naturally speaking, the Church is a significant institution in the world today.

But I’m here to say that there are no external observers to the Church of Christ.

The Church does not want observers, or even admirers – she wants sons, whom she can raise into warriors for Christ.

As Christ said: “He that is not with me, is against me.”

Sooner or later, each one of us realizes we must make a definitive choice: are we with him or against him?

READ: Cardinal Müller tells Tucker Carlson: ‘Without Christianity, the West is nothing’

There are many people in history who have come to realize that God exists and that Christianity is true, not because of arguments or goodness, but because of seeing the evil that is in this world.

Tucker, you have been blessed by God to see the true nature of the conflict in which we find ourselves; and you are being blessed again now, even if by an unworthy messenger, by this call for you to enter the Catholic Church and to join the winning side.

It’s in the Catholic Church that the old, flawed self will be washed away and elevated to the supernatural order in baptism; in which you will be made into a soldier of Christ, in the true Catholic sacrament of confirmation; in which you can be picked up and strengthened each time you fall; and in which you will be fed and nourished by Christ’s body in the Holy Eucharist.

By this Holy Eucharist, you will be made more and more a part of that body – and more able to “stand in the evil day,” as a member of the Whole Christ, clad in the virtue and power of Jesus Himself.

In this way, and only in this way, will you be able to fight in this spiritual war – fight and win.

As St. Peter says in the Bible, outside of Noah’s Ark, all were lost in the flood.

But today, in the New Covenant, the Ark is not only open to Noah and his family and a few of each animal.

So to you, Tucker, and all the others standing outside the Roman Catholic Church, wondering what to do about the rain, we say:

Come in! Come in! Come in to the only place that will prepare you for the spiritual battles you are saying that you want to fight!

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

