Twitter censors Trump’s tweet on enforcing the law as a ‘threat’

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Twitter has hidden one of President Trump’s tweets, alleging that he violated the social media giant’s “policy against abusive behavior,” because he had said he intended to enforce the law.

Insurrectionists had earlier stated their intention of turning Lafayette Square, located directly in front of the White House, into an “autonomous zone” like the one that has been set up in Seattle, Washington.

Some had already moved to claim the area as “Black House Autonomous Zone,” spray painting that declaration on barricades they had erected and writing the initials, “BHAZ” in big letters on the columns in front of historic St. John’s Church on Lafayette Square. The venerable church building has been the site of repeated vandalism by protesters and rioters.

“There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President,” declared Donald Trump on Tuesday.

“If they try they will be met with serious force!” he added.

Not long after, Twitter took the extraordinary step of hiding the tweet. Although the tweet is still available, those who wish to view it first come face-to-face with Twitter’s warning:

Many were outraged by the tech titan’s censoring of the President of the United States.

“Let’s be clear about what just happened,” said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“Twitter labeled it ‘abusive behavior’ for the President of the United States to say that he will enforce the law. Twitter says it is ‘abusive’ to prevent rioters from forcibly seizing territory to set up a lawless zone in our capital.”

In a second tweet, McEnany reminded Twitter and the American public that the Seattle Autonomous Zone has been the scene of horrific violence: “Recall what happened in Seattle’s lawless CHOP zone where multiple people have been shot and one 19-year-old tragically lost his life!”

“We must have LAW AND ORDER!” she emphasized.

Attorney Ron Coleman pointed out that all Twitter had succeeded in doing was to amplify the President’s remarks.

“This is beyond the pale,” wrote Texas congressman Dan Crenshaw. “The mob has infiltrated every corner of society.”

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton expressed astonishment over Twitter’s action.

“Stop censoring the President’s tweets,” demanded Mark Dice, Media Analyst and author of “The Liberal Media Industrial Complex.”

The Bongino Report, an online publication of political commentator Dan Bongino, issued a simple reply, suggesting an alternative to Twitter, Parler.com.

Parler.com is a social media platform increasingly being embraced by conservatives in order to avoid censoring, shadowbanning, and other tactics big name tech companies often use to silence conservative voices. LifeSiteNews has also launched our own pro-life, pro-family social media platform, LifeSite Connect.

Blue checkmarked @amuse wondered if past similar statements about protecting against creeping evil and violence from historic world leaders would’ve been treated by Twitter’s censors in the same way.