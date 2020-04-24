Two California Emergency Room Covid doctors may start revolution with calm, science/data-based questioning of extreme measures

April 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Two California emergency room doctors may have started a revolution against the Wuhan flu extreme mitigation policies with their calm, very sincere, caring, scientific-based and statistics-emphasizing presentation in a press conference two days ago. Dr. Artin Masihi Dr. dan Erikson are with Accelerated Urgent Care in Bakersfield California.

The comments from viewers at the bottom of this article give you an idea about what they revealed – for the good of the nation and their many patients – and how credible and worth listening to these two men seem to be.

I have constantly felt, from the beginning of this pandemic, that there are many things that do not add up about the extreme, unprecedented and devastating measures that have been put in place to try to stop this novel flu from causing the high numbers of model-estimated deaths that have clearly all proven to be dramatically wrong.

The doctors note that the scientific and statistical evidence does not at all justify the public becoming as terrified of this virus as they are and as the media continues to make them feel every day.

These two men, who have been on the front lines for very long hours every day treating Wuhan flu patients, note, from the evidence they present, that the chance of dying from this virus is actually very low and that it is in fact not much worse than the seasonal flu. They respectfully raise many questions that any good doctors should also naturally be raising.



One of the crucial things they highlight is that we normally do not isolate healthy people during a disease outbreak. During this pandemic, both the sick and the healthy are being forced to endure substantial isolation that results in many negative and even life-threatening outcomes, such as increased suicides and dangerous addictions.

They also warn this extended indoors isolation out of the sun and fresh air will weaken the immune systems of healthy people to the point that they will be more susceptible to the Wuhan virus and other communicable diseases after the isolation is ended. This could cause an unexpected flood of otherwise avoidable, seriously ill patients into hospitals when the isolation period is ended.

Their presentation reflects many of the reasons why I spent five days researching and writing my recent blog post. That article and video obviously hit a nerve with the public that is also now asking serious questions and wants answers – fast!

That article and video obviously hit a nerve with the public that is also now asking serious questions and wants answers – fast!

This is also why public demonstrations against authoritarian lockdown regulations are increasing and cropping up in one U.S. state after another.



More and more people are asking “why are we doing all of this?,” “What has been the real benefit of it, if any,” and “can we keep going on like this for much longer without causing massive social, economic and even health damage that could take years to recover from?”

These two wonderful doctors have taken a heroic risk in being publicly honest about what they have been seeing, experiencing and asking themselves, as they have seen too many people with serious health issues dangerously avoiding hospitals because of unwarranted fear of infection, while far fewer people are dying from the virus than they realize.

Read the comments below that were posted under the first of the two videos. The Part 2 Video is much shorter than the first part. The comments will help you understand, better than anything I can write, what you are about to see. And then watch both videos – with your family – and have a discussion afterwards.

Then contact your elected representatives and, for Americans, also contact the president at WhiteHouse.gov.



