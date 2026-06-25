Two days left: Our mission needs you to help bridge our 43% percent funding gap

At LifeSiteNews we can only stand strong if we have the people and the resources to carry our fight for life, faith, family, and freedom where it’s needed most.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear friends,

It’s getting very close to the end of this year’s Summer Campaign.

And with just two days left, we have only raised 57 percent of our target for this quarter.

Will you help us get over the line today – before we have to consider cuts to our work?

If everyone reading this gave just $25, we would be home and dry.

DONATE

If we do not reach our target by the end of the week, our ability to fight for faith and freedom could be seriously restricted.

This is precisely what the enemies of the Church want.

And the long-term consequences of failing to meet our campaign target are even more grave.

In the long-term…

When COVID-19 hit in 2020, LifeSiteNews was one of the few media outlets that questioned the narrative from the beginning.

LifeSiteNews became the international home of real journalism.

We platformed every truthful voice and genuine expert whose wisdom was pushed aside or suppressed by the biased mainstream media.

We were condemned for questioning vaccine narratives and for putting Catholic moral doctrine first on COVID issues.

Social media companies blacklisted our reporting, to stop the truth getting out.

But years later, warnings that were dismissed as “misinformation” have been vindicated:

Workers who resisted mandates are now winning lawsuits .

. Enquiries worldwide are revealing the full extent of vaccine injuries .

the full extent of . The catastrophic effects of lockdowns on health, education, and the economy are matters of mainstream discussion.

Business leaders still tell me that LifeSiteNews reporting helped them make decisions that protected their families, livelihoods, and health.

Because we equipped them with the answers they needed, they said, LifeSiteNews’ reporting may have saved their lives.

But LifeSiteNews doesn’t live off past glories.

We want to be ready for next time.

Day by day the enemies of God are at work – the destruction of the Church, our nations, and our families is their goal.

LifeSiteNews is the front line of defense against their false narratives.

But we can only stand strong if we have the resources to fund our fight…

We MUST meet our Summer Campaign goal.

DONATE

When Israel began a full-scale assault on Gaza and the West Bank, mainstream conservative media outlets all parroted the same narrative.

But LifeSiteNews told the other side of the story. We sounded the alarm about the persecution of Christians and the genocide of the Palestinian people.

The Israel Lobby is determined to drag the U.S. into more wars on its behalf.

Independent media organizations like LifeSiteNews – with our authentic investigative truth-based reporting – are essential to stopping America’s young men being dragged off to war.

If you don’t want that for your sons and grandsons – or even daughters and granddaughters – help us get over the line TODAY.

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When Pope Leo XIV was elected in 2025, the mainstream conservative media fell in line again. Even many who had told the truth about Francis buried the truth about Leo.

LifeSiteNews stood almost alone in telling the truth. We broke the story that Leo had once worshipped Pachamama, while other media figures hid the story.

They didn’t think it newsworthy that Leo XIV had knelt before a pagan idol that is to this day associated with human sacrifices, including the recent murder of a mother of two.

Hiding the truth to protect a narrative simply isn’t journalism. It’s a scandal.

While “mainstream” Catholic outlets are praising Leo XIV for the crumbs he throws conservatives, they refuse to report:

His denigration of pro-lifers,

His support for the gay “blessings” of Fiducia Supplicans and Holy Communion for adulterers in Amoris Laetitia,

His “communion with Muslims,”

His suggestion that dogma can change if “attitudes change,”

His vocal support for the mass migration bringing crime and terrorism to Europe.

I know many people who have lost the faith because of Francis and Leo.

The loss of every soul pains me. But when young people abandon Christ because of the scandals in the Vatican it breaks my heart.

I want all my children to go to Heaven, and I know that you want that for your loved ones too.

But all of us are asking:

How many will see through the lies?

How many will follow the false teaching?

How many will simply walk away from the Church in disgust?

It is absolutely necessary that Catholic media outlets stand firm in the profession of the Catholic faith, whole and entire, without any compromise.

LifeSiteNews is determined to do this – but we need your help.

I have to speak honestly with you now.

If you want LifeSiteNews’ essential mission to continue at its current level for the next quarter, we must hit the $750,000 target – and quickly.

But we are still 43 percent away from what we need.

If you believe that the truth matters – and want LifeSiteNews to continue reporting on current events from a truly Catholic perspective – please act now:

DONATE

Donations of $25 and $50 and $100 are the foundation of our work. Gifts of this size fund almost all everything we do.

If everyone reading this email gave just $25, we would meet our goal by midnight.

I understand that not everyone will be in a financial position to give at this time.

That’s why larger gifts of $500 and $1,000 or even $10,000 are so deeply appreciated. They will help us quickly make up the shortfall of this campaign.

Every gift, no matter the size, will help us raise the $750,000 we need to keep LifeSiteNews online for the next quarter.

And every gift plays a crucial, irreplaceable, role in our defense of Life, Faith, Family and Freedom.

DONATE

You are Christ’s warriors for His children.

Thank you for your incredible support.

Yours in the Sacred Heart of Christ the King,

John-Henry Westen

CEO & Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews & Sign of the Cross Media

P.S. If you prefer, you can mail your donation to our U.S. or Canadian offices or call (800) 775-7009.

US MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

4 Family Life Lane

Front Royal, VA 22630

CANADIAN MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

PO Box 325

Pembroke PO MAIN, ON K8A 6X6

P.P.S. To be so behind at this late stage is very serious.

If LifeSiteNews does not meet this summer target:

We will have to make tough decisions and reduce our coverage in defense of freedom and faith,

Our ability to keep you informed about global events will be diminished,

The information battlefield will be overrun by bad actors who want to destroy the very basis of freedom and civilization.

If everyone reading this email gave a donation of just $25, we would meet our goal by midnight.

DONATE

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

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