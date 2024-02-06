Two snipers once held DC hostage. Imagine what legions of anti-American radicals among us could do

The porous U.S. southern border may have rolled out the red carpet to agents of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Hamas, or myriad America-hating fringe groups and individuals who, acting alone or in concert, could easily bring the ENTIRE NATION to its knees.

Tell Congress to stop the Biden administration from funding wars in Ukraine and Israel

(LifeSiteNews) — It wasn’t that long ago that two snipers held hostage the entire Washington, D.C. region for nearly a month, bringing the nation’s capital to its knees. Paralyzing fear seized the city and its suburbs.

History may well repeat itself, but on an infinitely broader scale.

Our porous southern border may have rolled out the red carpet to countless agents of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Hamas, or myriad America-hating fringe groups and individuals who, acting alone or in concert, could easily bring our ENTIRE NATION to its knees.

America is incalculably less safe under the Biden administration. Most Americans no longer worry about an enemy army landing on our shores. Instead, we’re concerned about an enemy who likely already lives among us, maybe in our own neighborhoods.

The ‘Beltway sniper attacks’— 3 weeks of hell for the nation’s capital

John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo committed a series of murders dubbed the “Beltway sniper attacks” over a three-week period in October 2002, killing 10 people.

My family lived through that taste of hell in Montgomery County, Maryland — a close-in suburb of D.C. — where the first day of shootings took place. The murderous rampage began close to home: The uncle of my then-third-grade son’s classmate was shot and killed while pumping gas at a Mobil station; a landscaper was shot while mowing a lawn in front of a car dealership; a 34-year-old woman was shot while sitting on a bus stop bench; and a 25-year-old woman was shot while vacuuming her car at another gas station. The four shootings took place over about two hours within a radius of just a few miles.

Others were shot and killed outside a Michaels store and a Home Depot.

A 13-year-old student was shot as he arrived at his middle school.

No one felt safe. NO ONE. The bullets seemed to come out of nowhere. To park a car in a public or commercial parking lot before entering a restaurant or store suddenly was to flirt with death.

For three angst-filled weeks, no children could be seen or heard playing in their family’s yards or parks. Outdoor school recesses stopped. People — me included — moved and danced around as we filled our gas tanks in order to avoid being sitting ducks for the elusive sniper.

The communal fear in October 2002 was real. It was raw. The region — along with the rest of the nation — had only recently begun to heal and return to a sense of normalcy following the 9/11 attacks just 13 months before.

Nineteen men on four concurrent airline flights brought commercial air travel to a complete standstill for days, striking fear in the hearts of a nation that up until then felt impervious to foreign attack on its own soil.

Two of those aircraft brought down New York’s World Trade Center’s Twin Towers, another plane took out the outer rings of one side of the Pentagon, and a fourth — likely headed for the U.S. Capitol Building — was stopped short, plummeting instead into a central Pennsylvania field thanks to the heroic actions of brave passengers.

The small band of terrorists targeted our nation’s most iconic structures representing our military, free market capitalism, and representative government. The message was loud and clear: “We hate America and everything it stands for.”

‘It would be difficult to overstate the danger’

Fast forward to today.

If a lone sniper with his young sidekick could hold hostage a heavily protected city like D.C. with its multiple police forces, law enforcement agencies, and vast military presence for an extended period of time, think about the damage hordes of men and women who hate America and Christianity could now inflict on our entire nation.

Let’s face it: Thanks to the Biden administration, they’ve been transported to and now reside in EVERY major city and small town in America, including huge pockets in our heartland, and they’re likely armed with far more sophisticated and deadly plans and weaponry.

Last month, LifeSiteNews’ Emily Mangiaracina reported that former FBI executives had warned Congress that military-age men from “hostile” nations and regions are invading the U.S. through the southern border, significantly elevating the risk of a terror attack.

Cautioning that the threat “may be one of the most pernicious ever to menace the United States,” 10 retired FBI senior executives warned congressional leaders in a letter that “military-aged men” from “hostile” areas around the world are arriving by the thousands from across the southern border.

“It would be difficult to overstate the danger represented by the presence inside our borders of what is comparatively a multi-division army of young single adult males from hostile nations and regions whose background, intent, or allegiance is completely unknown,” the former executives wrote.

Moreover, the FBI executives said that since 2021, young men “traveling alone” with “questionable motivations” have become the “most common profile of those breaching the nation’s borders.”

“These men are potential operators in what appears to be an accelerated and strategic penetration, a soft invasion, designed to gain internal access to a country that cannot be invaded militarily in order to inflict catastrophic damage if and when enemies deem it necessary,” the retired FBI officials wrote.

Until this “invasion” is halted, the U.S. is “extraordinarily less safe and secure,” the officials warned.

What’s more, these intruders likely have huge numbers of allies on college campuses across the nation and insinuated within our government.

Faithful Christian Americans trapped in the middle

Our Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, FBI, CIA, NSA and all the other alphabet agencies that were once intended to protect Americans seem to no longer concern themselves with the presence of radical foreign extremists. It’s home-grown conservatives, patriots, Christians, and especially traditional Catholics who are now firmly in the crosshairs of our federal intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

Pro-Hamas Palestinians mobbing our streets and college campuses, promising to destroy Israel AND then the rest of the western world no longer raise eyebrows at the FBI.

Antifa thugs terrorizing pro-lifers and pro-family gatherings and taking over city centers are no big deal.

And Black Lives Matter-inspired riots where hundreds of millions of dollars in damage is done and lives disrupted are apparently of no interest to federal law enforcement and the Biden administration.

Conservative pro-life, pro-family, pro-America Christians are perilously trapped in the middle: The radical fringe encamped among us hates us, and so does federal law enforcement.

And just as in the days of the “D.C. Sniper Attacks” and “9/11,” I and many of my neighbors sense danger in the air.

Tell Congress to stop the Biden administration from funding wars in Ukraine and Israel

Follow Doug Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

Share











