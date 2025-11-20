Two successive antipopes? Prophecy expert discusses hidden messages

(LifeSiteNews) — Joining me on this episode of The John Henry Westen Show is Xavier Reyes-Ayral, author and Marian apparitions expert. We discussed the shocking alleged prophecies to multiple seers about two successive antipopes which were hidden for decades.

I began the episode by asking Ayral about the prophecy of two consecutive antipopes and who made this prophecy. Ayral noted that there have been multiple apparitions and mystics who have revealed this alleged prophecy, including Our Lady during her apparitions at La Salette.

“The Blessed Virgin Mary, amongst so many other shocking revelations, stated that the day would come when there would be ‘deux papes vermollus,’ in French, which in English … translates as ‘two worm-ridden popes’ succeeding one or the other,” he said. “This was a shock for a great many authorities, a shock which, and even a revelation which has been attempted to be hidden for decades, if not even over a century.”

Ayral then delved into a similar vision allegedly revealed to stigmatist and visionary Marie-Julie Jahenny, whose mystical experiences were approved by her bishop, Bishop Félix Fournier of Nantes, as being supernatural in nature.

“Marie-Julie Jahenny … stated that there would (also be) two popes, one that would follow the other, that would lead the Church in a false direction,” the author said. “And this would only confirm what, a few decades before, the Virgin Mary revealed to Mélanie Calva in La Salette.”

I jumped in to note how striking it is that the same apparitions of La Salette said Rome would become the seat of the Antichrist. I asked Ayral why these shocking messages about the two antipopes were hidden. He stressed that because these messages were so uncomfortable, they were hidden in the Vatican library until a French priest, Father Michel Corteville, found them while researching La Salette.

“(Fr. Corteville) found this case of leather which was sealed and tied with … a string, and that had the seal of the Diocese of Grenoble,” Ayral said. “When he opened it, he finally found the original documents of those secrets, including the one which was also related by the world-famous Father Malachi Martin.”

Ayral continued: “These particular truths were soon enough, along with other more shocking secrets, revealed and written through a book that was published under the name of Father René Laurentin and Fr. Corteville, who at the time … acted as Father René Laurentin’s assistant.”

Ayral noted that it is even said that this book, The Discovery of the Secret of La Salette, was Pope John Paul II’s favorite nightstand reading.

To hear much more from Xavier Reyes-Ayral, watch my full interview above or by clicking here.

John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com.

