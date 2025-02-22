U.S. adults identifying as LGBT is at an all-time high. Here’s why

According to a Gallup poll, the percentage of American adults identifying on the LGBT spectrum has risen to 9.3% after decades of data putting LGBT self-identification at less than 4%.

This represents an increase of more than a percentage point versus the prior estimate, from 2023. Longer term, the figure has nearly doubled since 2020 and is up from 3.5% in 2012, when Gallup first measured it. LGBTQ+ identification is increasing as younger generations of Americans enter adulthood and are much more likely than older generations to say they are something other than heterosexual. More than one in five Gen Z adults — those born between 1997 and 2006, who were between the ages of 18 and 27 in 2024 — identify as LGBTQ+. Each older generation of adults, from millennials to the Silent Generation, has successively lower rates of identification, down to 1.8% among the oldest Americans, those born before 1946.

Gallup noted that the spike is also evident among Gen Z adults, with a staggering 18.8% identifying as LGBT between 2020 and 2022, rising to 22.7% in 2023 and 2024. The survey is a broad one and cannot be easily dismissed:

The latest results are based on interviews with more than 14,000 U.S. adults across all 2024 Gallup telephone surveys. Each respondent is asked whether they identify as straight or heterosexual, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or something else. Overall, 85.7% say they are straight, 5.2% are bisexual, 2.0% are gay, 1.4% are lesbian and 1.3% are transgender. Just under 1% mention some other LGBTQ+ identity, such as pansexual, asexual or queer. Five percent of respondents decline to answer the question.

A closer look at the data, however, reveals some interesting facts. Over half of those identifying as “LGBT” — 56% — claim to be bisexual. As homosexual activist Andrew Sullivan has noted, the number of those identifying as gay and lesbian has remained relatively stable while the other identifications have skyrocketed. Why? Because identifying on the LGBT spectrum has become popular as a sign of status, and many straight kids have taken advantage of the multiplying number of identities available to them and decided to put themselves on the spectrum. In one essay, Sullivan noted that the overwhelming majority of those identifying as “bisexual” or “other” were, in fact, only in relationships with the opposite sex. Many people identify with the label, but not the lifestyle.

This tracks with Gallup’s observation: “One reason for higher LGBTQ+ identification among younger generations of adults is that they are much more likely to consider themselves bisexual than are older people. In fact, more than half of Gen Z (59%) and millennial (52%) LGBTQ+ people are bisexual. That drops to 44% among LGBTQ+ people in Generation X, and is less than 20% among baby boomers (19%) and Silent Generation (11%) LGBTQ+ adults. Older LGBTQ+ people are most likely to identify as gay or lesbian.” According to Sullivan, once you remove people who in practice are primarily dating those of the opposite sex from these data pools, the number of people who are actually LGBT in practice falls dramatically.

Here I will add a significant proviso: The pandemic of porn addiction that has impacted every age, ethnicity, sex, and class over the past two decades in particular has absolutely transformed our sexual economy in significant ways. Young people are being exposed to pornography and wiring their libidos to pornographic images of both sexes, and most are inevitably exposed to explicitly LGBT-themed pornography, creating curiosity, lowering inhibitions, and perverting our collective view of sex.

Other data points, however, emphasize the cultural component to LGBT identification. Democrats (14%) and independents (11%) are far more likely to identify on the LGBT spectrum, for example. Gallup notes that the correlation is even stronger with ideology: 21% of liberals identify as LGBT versus 8% of moderates and only 3% of “conservatives.” Women are more likely to call themselves “bisexual,” which makes up the disparity in LGBT identification between women (10%) and men (6%). The gender gap is even wider with the younger generations, with a whopping 31% of Gen Z women identifying as LGBT versus 12% of Gen Z men, and 18% of millennial women versus 9% of millennial men. In the cities, LGBT identification is 11%; in the rural areas, 7%.

Gallup’s conclusion is that the rise in LGBT identification — which has “nearly tripled” in the 12 years since they began tracking — is largely due to a “generational shift.” This is undoubtedly true, but as I have detailed before, it is also a result the LGBT movement’s cultural dominance. “Cultural Christianity” has been largely replaced by “Cultural queerness.” LGBT identification is a barometer for the health of our collective sexual economy, and these numbers highlight the chaos and confusion that define our era. But if the culture were to shift, these numbers would very likely follow.

