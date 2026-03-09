UK adoption agencies celebrate ‘LGBTQ+ Week’ urging more homosexuals to adopt children

Promotion of homosexual adoption in the UK comes despite the horrifying case last year of two ‘married’ British homosexuals abusing and killing a one-year-old baby who they were adopting.

(LifeSiteNews) — From March 2 to 5, major U.K. adoption agencies sponsored “LGBTQ+ Adoption & Fostering Week,” spearheaded by the LGBT group “New Family Social.” The chosen theme was “Now is the time.”

“Coram, one of the early pioneers of LGBTQ+ adoption, welcomes enquiries from anyone in the [so-called] LGBTQ+ community who is thinking about adoption, and encourages them to make an enquiry or come along to one of our free adoption information sessions,” the U.K. adoption and fostering organization announced on its website.

“The number of children waiting to be adopted has increased by 45% in England over the past three years,” Coram stated. “Over 3,000 children in England are currently waiting to be matched with an adoptive family, with 1,500 of these children waiting for 18 months or more. In 2025, one in five adoptions in England were to same-gender couples.”

To introduce the idea of “alternative families” to children, Coram offers a number of children’s books, including Dad David, Baba Chris and ME, Is It True You Have Two Mums?, and Josh and Jaz Have Three Mums.

Diagrama Foundation, a not-for-profit fostering and adoption organization, also urged people to “celebrate diverse families and encourage more same-sex couples to explore fostering and adoption.” Kate Patel, head of adoption and fostering, stated: “Approximately 20%, that’s 1 in 5 of all adoptions in England are by same-sex couples.”

“At Diagrama, we welcome applications from same-sex couples and want to reassure them that love, commitment, and stability are what matter most to children in need of a home. There are no barriers to forming a family because you are in a same sex relationship.”

Several other adoption organizations promoted the initiative as well, including Adopt Coast to Coast, Buckinghamshire Adoption Service, One Adoption North and Humber, Adoption Matters, and others.

Since 2010, it has been illegal to “discriminate” against homosexuals with regard to adoption – that is, to prioritize homes with both a mother and a father – and U.K. adoption agencies actively promote the placement of children in “alternative families.” In fact, the Metro UK published a column by Daniel Wood last December titled “I thought adoption was impossible as a single, gay man – I was wrong.”

“From the very first call, Adoption Matters never questioned my suitability to adopt based on my being single, male, and gay,” Wood wrote. “Their team offered a safe and caring space to talk openly, and I found the whole process overwhelmingly supportive.” Wood adopted a little boy named Freddie.

The promotion of homosexual adoption in the U.K. comes despite the utterly horrifying case last year of two “married” homosexual British men brutally abusing and killing a one-year-old baby who they were in the process of adopting. Similar cases have tragically been reported in recent years.

It was once taken for granted that children need both mothers and fathers. With the cultural success of the LGBT movement, this basic fact has been aggressively rejected – to the grave detriment of children. Millions of dollars are now spent on rebutting the idea that being motherless or fatherless is a tragedy, and even single homosexual men are permitted to acquire children, with the bold assertion being that the children in question will lose nothing by not having a mother.

Katy Faust, the founder of the children’s rights organization Them Before Us, launched the “Greater Than” campaign earlier this year to reestablish these basic facts, marshaling a “coalition of parents, students, researchers, think tanks, influencers, and citizens who are willing to state the self-evident but costly truth: children need, deserve, and have a right to their mother and father.”

“Children need, deserve, and have a right to both. Adoption and foster care are for children,” Faust noted on the “Greater Than” website. “They are the clients, not adults. Whenever possible children should be placed with a married mother and father, so they can receive the benefits that come from a male and female parent.”

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share









