UK college slammed for saying it will buy clothing, make-up for ‘transgender’ students

Sheffield College is planning to give gender-confused students – some of whom may be under 18 – ‘financial assistance’ to buy clothing and make-up of the opposite sex. Educational institutions are literally funding cross-dressing.

(LifeSiteNews) — As the Cass Review released earlier this year noted, “social transitioning” — the practice of changing the given names, pronouns, and clothing of gender-confused youth to assist them in “presenting” as the opposite sex — is dangerous “because it may have significant effects on the child or young person in terms of their psychological functioning and longer-term outcomes.”

“Social transitioning” has become standard practice in many Western countries over the past few years, and that is why so many in academia have attempted to ignore the Cass Review’s findings entirely.

Despite this comprehensive evidence, the U.K.’s Sheffield College is doubling down – and going further. Sheffield was the first college visited by the Labour Government education secretary Bridget Phillipson in July. According to the Daily Mail, the college is planning a “trial implementing a ‘gender affirmation fund,’ which will allow [so-called] trans and non-binary students to apply for financial support to buy ‘clothes and make-up.’” The phrase “gender affirmation” is trans-speak for “affirming” one’s desired gender in contradiction to one’s sex.

Critics are condemning the move in harsh terms. “It is extremely concerning that Sheffield College leaders believe it’s acceptable to create a ‘gender affirming’ fund for students,” Lucy Marsh of the Family Education Trust told the Mail. “Most students will be under 18, so they are effectively socially transitioning children, which we know from the Cass Review is ‘not a neutral act.’ Instead of giving gender-questioning children and young adults money to present as the opposite sex, the college should be offering them counselling.”

She added, “Further Education colleges are meant to provide fact-based education for their students, not indoctrinate them with contested gender ideology which can lead to a pathway of cross-sex hormone [drugs] and surgery which causes irreversible harm to their bodies.”

Sheffield is set to provide thousands of pounds for so-called “gender affirming” grants, and there are other colleges doing the same. The University of Kent currently offers grants of up to £100 that contribute to “gender-affirming products” and even undefined “minor cosmetic procedures.” The University College London, the Mail reported, set aside close to £5,000 for gender-confused students to purchase “clothing, beauty products, or travel for medical or therapy appointments.” In short, educational institutions are literally funding cross-dressing.

Angela Foulkes, chief executive and principal at Sheffield, stated that the new pilot project was intended to reflect that the college has “a diverse student community” and that they “are committed to inclusivity.” Foulkes detailed the plan in a statement:

Funding has been allocated with the intention of running a pilot project to support our students. We anticipate that it will start by September 2025. The funds will enable disadvantaged [so-called] transgender and non-binary students access to financial assistance to buy gender affirming clothing and make-up with the aim of enhancing their wellbeing whilst promoting an inclusive and supportive college environment. We anticipate supporting a small number of students who would be referred by our pastoral support team on a case-by-case basis.

These plans completely ignore the conclusions of the Cass Review, which observed that “social transitioning” “is not a neutral act, and better information is needed about outcomes.” Cass stressed that “transitioning” socially can profoundly alter the developmental trajectory of minors, and that it is likely a life-altering decision once embarked on. Many educators, however, appear disinterested in waiting for evidence on outcomes and more interested in kowtowing to transgender activists in the name of “inclusivity.”

As always, the kids pay the price.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

