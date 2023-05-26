UK Conservatives denounce one of their own MPs for defending the nuclear family

How can it be controversial to say that children have a right to care by their biological father and mother?

(LifeSiteNews) — The National Conservatism Conference (NatCon) finished up earlier this month in London, and amongst the scribblers and historians and pundits, a few Tory parliamentarians showed up. That was always bound to cause trouble – although there are certainly some excellent Tory MPs, the party as a whole has adopted social liberalism with a vengeance. It was Tory Prime Minister David Cameron, after all, who championed the redefinition of marriage in the United Kingdom. It is quite possibly easier to list Boris Johnson’s children than the Tory party’s principles.

One of the Tories speaking at NatCon was MP Danny Kruger, who told the audience that “that the normative family – held together by marriage, by mother and father sticking together for the sake of the children and the sake of their own parents and for the sake of themselves – this is the only possible basis for a safe and successful society.” He went on: “Marriage is not all about you. It’s not just a private arrangement. It’s a public act, by which you undertake to live for someone else, and for wider society; and wider society should recognize and reward this undertaking.”

These have been boilerplate political talking points for decades, if not centuries. Who could argue that children are better off with a mother and a father who remain married and care for their biological children? Well, one of them is Andrew Boff, an LGBT activist and (ironically) the Conservative chair of the London assembly, who told the BBC that the parliamentarian’s praise of the natural family was “reminiscent of some of the diatribes that Putin comes out with” and insisted that Kruger “does not speak for the average Conservative,” which may well be correct now that the term is functionally meaningless.

Boff was joined in his outrage by Liberal Democrat “equalities spokesperson” Christine Jardine, who presumably holds that title for moments of crisis just like this one. Kruger’s praise of families with mothers and fathers, she huffed, “show just how utterly out of touch the Conservative Party is with modern-day Britain.” Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner, not to be outdone, described the gathering of “a carnival of conspiracy theory and self-pity” and that this also reflected on the Tory Party somehow, despite the fact that there is virtually no daylight between the parties on social issues.

The UK’s Tory Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, of course, was immediately pressed for comment – and the BBC was pleased to announce that “Rishi Sunak does not agree with a Conservative MP’s claim about the role of conventional family values in society, his spokesman has said.”

What Sunak and his spokesperson do not clarify is what he thinks the ideal should be. How can it be controversial to say that children have a right to care by their biological father and mother? It is true that families break up; that tragedies happen; that adoption can be a beautiful response to those tragedies. But how can we pretend that it would not be best, for the child, to have the care of their parents?

Whenever sad cowards like Rishi Sunak rush to assure LGBT activists like Andrew Boff (he was the first man in the UK to enter a same-sex civil union), they always avoid actually stating, out loud, what they are disagreeing with. Are they saying that gay men renting the womb of a woman to gestate children created in petri dishes is ideal – or that there are no consequences for a child who grows up without a mother’s love?

In a long feature at Out Magazine this month, which begins with a picture of two men cradling a little girl, the writer explains how men wanting to purchase children will need to find “the uterus-bearing person who will carry your baby.” (That would be a “woman,” for those born after 9/11.) That is what Andrew Boff – with his ridiculous comparisons to Vladimir Putin – and Angela Rayner and Christine Jardine and, yes, Rishi Sunak are advocating for.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

