UK court sides with teen who wants double mastectomy to affirm her ‘non-binary’ identity

(LifeSiteNews) —The High Court of the United Kingdom has rejected a legal bid by the parents of a 17-year-old girl to prevent her from getting a double mastectomy. The child identifies as “non-binary”— which LGBT activists define as identifying outside the male-female gender binary — and had allegedly begun identifying as both “non-binary” and “lesbian” at the age of 11. Although children are defined as minors under U.K. law until the age of 18, the judge denied the parents’ request for an injunction to prevent their daughter from having her breasts surgically removed because the girl would turn 18 shortly after the legal hearing and would thus be able to give consent to the surgery imminently.

According to the daughter, identified by the court as E.E., her parents believe that LGBT people are “evil and satanic,” and she had not dared to tell them of her identity. The parents deny this claim. She ran away from home in November 2022, opting to live in government care. The parents had moved with their daughter to the U.K. “about 14 years ago,” although reporting in The Telegraph does not specify their native country, and no other reporting includes that information. According to The Telegraph, the parents produced a one-sentence report “from a psychiatrist in their native country who purported to diagnose a schizotypal personality disorder in the teenager.” They also cited a family history of mental illness as a contributing factor.

Despite this, the Hon. Mr. Justice Macdonald also rejected the parents’ request for a psychiatric evaluation of their daughter. The parents told the court that their daughter “suffered from catatonic states, a psychotic episode, and was bipolar,” but the judge ruled that there was “no evidence” that EE was mentally ill. He said that EE had spoken of being compelled to take part in therapy in August and September 2022 and that this bore ‘some of the hallmarks of so-called ‘conversion therapy’’, which is set to be outlawed by the government.” Furthermore, based on the teen’s allegation that her parents opposed her identity, the judge ruled that it would be “wholly disproportionate” to permit a psychiatric evaluation and stated that she should be informed of the outcome of the court proceedings.

READ: Biden HHS proposes rule forcing foster parents to deny biological sex of gender-confused children

The girl—who uses the “non-binary” pronouns “they/them,” told the court: “I was being emotionally abused by my parents constantly because they would make comments to me about how identifying as transgender means I am mentally ill and they would constantly make homophobic/transphobic comments towards me and say things such as the reason LGBTQ+ is normal in the UK is because they are trying to reduce the population.” She also stated that she believed her “real life” would only begin once she had her breasts removed but noted that the National Health Service waiting list was up to a decade long and private treatment was expensive.

Justice Macdonald also rejected the parents’ characterization of multiple body piercings and their daughter’s use of a “breast binder” — a tight wrap that flattens the breasts to assist the wearer in “presenting” as male — as “self-harm.” As a matter of fact, the parents are correct — breast binders can cause back pain, shoulder pain, chest pain, shortness of breath, and fractured ribs. It can also permanently damage tissue, leaving breasts looking like deflated balloons, flat and wrinkled. Due to the transgender movement’s claim that such “treatments” and the subsequent surgeries as “gender affirming,” however, the surgical amputation and deliberate harming of healthy body parts has been reclassified as healthcare rather than self-harm.

RELATED: The latest body mutilation fad pushed by trans activists is not ‘life saving’, it’s dangerous to human health

This ruling highlights the insanity of gender ideology in several ways. First, it displays the helplessness of parents who find themselves legally barred from protecting their children by a judicial system that has been largely captured by idealogues who have redefined biology, gender, healthcare, self-harm, and identity overnight. Second, the sheer fluidity of these claims almost defies belief. This teen girl identifies as “non-binary” and as a lesbian, which is a contradiction in terms. To be a lesbian, one must be female, and thus cannot be “non-binary” (a recently invented, fictitious category). Second, if she is a lesbian and “non-binary,” then she should not be eligible for a double mastectomy—as this is only “gender-affirming care” if the gender being affirmed is, in fact male, which would mean she actually identifies as “transgender,” or born into the wrong body, rather than “non-binary.” One does not need to remove body parts to “affirm” a “non-binary” identity. If this all sounds ridiculous, that is because it is—but nonetheless, the result of this insanity is another teen girl going under the knife with the backing of the state, with her parents forced to sit heartbroken on the sidelines.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











