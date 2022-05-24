UK doctor found guilty of misconduct after giving ’sex change’ drugs to kids as young as 9

One of Dr. Michael Webberley’s patients, a 17-year-old girl, committed suicide by stepping in front of a train three months after he prescribed her testosterone.

(LifeSiteNews) – In 2017, Dr. Helen Webberley of Monmouthsire in Wales was placed under strict professional supervision after it was discovered that she was giving cross-sex hormones to children under the age of 16. At least one of those children was twelve years old. Webberley, who runs a private clinic, was willing to do what many other physicians would not—and the restrictions on her practice came after two doctors complained about her behavior to the UK General Medical Council.

The Webberley surname is again in the news in connection to the use of puberty blockers in children—but this time, it is Dr. Helen Webberley’s husband, Michael. The two ran an online gender clinic called Gender GP, and it seems that the husband simply picked up where the wife left off. The now-retired doctor was found guilty of “failing to provide good clinical care to seven patients between February 2017 and June 2019” by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) for doing precisely what his wife was disciplined for around the same time period.

Michael Webberley was found guilty of treatment that was not clinically indicated without adequate tests, exams or assessments for 7 patients, including a 17 yr old girl, with Asperger complex and long-standing mental health issues, who committed suicide. https://t.co/j97F1023Y5 — 🦕 Stoat KPSS 🟥 Ermine 🟥 #IStandWithAllison🦖 (@StoatlyL) May 20, 2022

In fact, Michael Webberley even took on some of his wife’s patients and prescribed cross-sex hormones. After several doctors complained about him, Webberley was found by the MPTS to have facilitated “treatment” that was “not clinically indicated” or “prescribed without adequate tests, examinations, or assessments.” Further, with all seven patients Webberley was found to have practiced “outside the limits of his expertise” as a consultant gastroenterologist with no qualifying experience or training in general practice or pediatrics. The MPTS found that Webberley diagnosed children with gender dysphoria without appropriate evidence, and that he even “failed … to obtain consent for treatments.”

In one particularly horrifying case, a biological girl (referred to be the MPTS as “Patient V”) was diagnosed by Webberley as having gender dysphoria after she filled out a questionnaire. He prescribed her puberty blockers “off-licence and without considering alternative treatments or adequately assessing the balance between the risks and the benefits.” Patient W, a 17-year-old, committed suicide by stepping in front of a train three months after being prescribed testosterone by Webberley—who never even bothered to check with the patient’s general practitioner first. If he had, he would have heard that Patient W had Asperger’s and longstanding mental health issues. Webberley didn’t even request her medical records. Another of Webberley’s patients was an 11-year-old girl seeking to “transition” to male.

READ: State Farm backtracks after getting caught promoting LGBT books to 5-year-olds

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Biological males don't belong in girls' sports - #IStandWithSelina Show Petition Text 415284 have signed the petition. Let's get to 450000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition UPDATE (1/29/21) - On day one of the new administration, Biden signed an Executive Order dismantling girls sports, and allowing biological boys back into girls locker-rooms. The order declares: "Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the rest room, the locker room, or school sports. . . . All persons should receive equal treatment under the law, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation." This affront to reason effectively signals an end to girls' and women's sports, and diminishes their effort to compete on a level playing field. Though this petition has already been delivered once, we will deliver new signatures to the US Dept of Education when restrictions permit, in honor of Selina Soule, who filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) in 2019. UPDATE (5/29/20) - US Dep’t of Education: Letting males compete in girls’ sports violates female athletes’ civil rights https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-dept-of-education-letting-trans-boys-compete-in-girls-sports-violates-female-athletes-civil-rights UPDATE (2/13/20) - Selina Soule and two other Connecticut high school girl track athletes, Alanna Smith and Chelsea Mitchell, have sued the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) to stop boys who claim to be girls from competing in their sport. Soule is the same high school girl who, last year, filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR). That complaint is still ongoing, as the OCR has not yet handed down its guidance ruling. This also explains why this petition is still ongoing. Please SIGN and SHARE. But, with another track season soon coming to an end, the girls' attorneys have asked the Court for an injunction that would stop the CIAC from implementing its current policy while the lawsuit proceeds. Soule, Smith, and Mitchell will soon run in regional and state meets, competing for state championships. This year, they would like to have the opportunity to win, fair and square. Please learn more about the latest news concerning this case, here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/three-girls-sue-state-to-stop-boys-who-say-theyre-girls-from-competing-in-their-sport Then, please SIGN this petition. Thank you! ________________________________________________________________________ Selina Soule is a female athlete who now must compete against biological males because of Connecticut's policy requiring that boys who identify as girls be admitted into girls' sports competitions. But, when boys compete in girls' sports, they win because they have a natural advantage. It's scientifically proven, and it's also common sense. This crushes the motivation of the biological girls who have worked hard to compete on a level playing field, only to enter into competitions which they can never win, despite all of their efforts. It also puts girls into harm's way in contact sports, AND it deprives female athletes of their right to fairly compete for college scholarships and other accolades. This is wrong! And, that's why this URGENT petition supports Selina and all the other female athletes out there, who have put in the hours on the track or on the court. Please SIGN this common sense petition supporting Selina Soule's complaint to the Dept of Education's Office for Civil Rights, against Connecticut's discriminatory policy. FOR MORE INFORMATION: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/high-school-girl-files-federal-complaint-for-having-to-race-boys https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/boys-claiming-to-be-girls-are-dominating-girls-sports-these-girls-are-fighting-back https://www.middletownpress.com/middletown/article/Federal-agency-to-investigate-CT-transgender-high-14300744.php#photo-18068164 *Above photo credit: Michael Goodin / The Daily Signal Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

In total, Webberley faced 89 charges and was found guilty of failing to provide good care to 18 other patients and that the modus operandi of the gender clinic was “motivated by efforts to avoid the regulatory of the UK,” and that “in every case the patient was prescribed the treatment which they sought at the outset.” Webberley, in short, worked “to prescribe according to the patient’s wishes and not by following an adequate and critical objective assessment before making a diagnosis and concluding the treatment was clinically indicated.” In sum, Webberley enabled minors seeking to circumvent the medical system and begin “transitioning” to get the prescriptions and drugs they needed—even at the cost of their own health and safety.

Dr. Helen Webberley, who faced further accusations of wrongly facilitating sex-change drugs as recently as April, stated that her husband had always been motivated by his dedication to the transgender cause. “Transgender healthcare has sadly become shrouded in politics and division, and I know how important the outcome of this hearing is to the community and those doctors who care for them. I have seen an enormous difference that gender-affirming care can make on people’s lives, and I am very proud of the advocacy work we have done.” She did not address the trail of damaged children they have left in their wake. The Webberleys have left the UK and moved Gender GP to Spain, where the two now live.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











