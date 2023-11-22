UK museum retroactively declares Roman emperor ‘transgender’

Breaking news from 218 AD: the North Hertfordshire Museum has just declared that Emperor Elagabalus, who ruled Rome briefly until his assassination at the age of 18 in 222 AD, was transgender.

(LifeSiteNews) — Breaking news from 218 AD: the North Hertfordshire Museum has just declared that Emperor Elagabalus, who ruled Rome briefly until his assassination at the age of 18 in 222 AD, was transgender.

According to The Telegraph, the museum “has said it will be ‘sensitive’ to the purported pronoun preferences of the third century AD ruler Elagabalus. The emperor will be treated as a transgender woman and referred to as she.”

Why? Hilariously, this is “on the basis of classical texts that claim the emperor asked to be called ‘lady’, but some historians believe these accounts may simply have been a Roman attempt at character assassination.” As The Telegraph reported:

Information on museum policy states that pronouns used in displays will be those ‘the individual in question might have used themselves’ or whatever pronoun ‘in retrospect, is appropriate.’ The council-run museum, in Hitchin, owns a silver denarius minted in the reign of Elagabalus, who ruled Rome from 218AD until his assassination, aged 18, in 222AD, and the coin has been used in LGBT-themed displays. In displays featuring the coin, information about it and Elagabalus, the ruler will be referred to as she. The museum consults the LGBT charity Stonewall and the LGBT wing of the trade union Unison on best practice for its displays, to ensure that ‘our displays, publicity and talks are as up-to-date and inclusive as possible.’

Indeed, the museum is downright chuffed with this decision, with Liberal Democrat councillor Keith Hoskins—who, although not a historian, is an “executive member for arts”—stated definitively that: “Elagabalus most definitely preferred the she pronoun, and as such this is something we reflect when discussing her in contemporary times. We try to be sensitive to identifying pronouns for people in the past, as we are for people in the present. It is only polite and respectful. We know that Elagabalus identified as a woman and was explicit about which pronouns to use, which shows that pronouns are not a new thing.”

Historians who do not work for Stonewall or LGBT organizations remain unconvinced, with several noting that “feminine behavior would have been a dishonor to men in Rome, and suggested that accounts of Elagabalus’ life are replete with the worst accusations that could be leveled at a Roman because they are character assassinations.” Indeed, claims that Elagabalus acted like a woman were leveled specifically to justify his actual assassination, as Cambridge classics professor Andrew Wallace-Hadrill observed: “The Romans didn’t have our idea of ‘trans’ as a category, but they used accusations of sexual behavior ‘as a woman’ as one of the worst insults against men.”

As Tom Holland, a noted historian of the ancient world, observed wryly on X: “This rests on two pretty dubious assumptions: firstly, that in this one case the notoriously unreliable sources for Elagabalus’ reign are to be trusted; and secondly, that Roman assumptions about gender can be seamlessly mapped onto those of British museum curators in 2023.” He added: “Still, excellent marketing by the museum!” Accusations of effeminacy, he observed, were levelled at “pretty much every Roman politician,” as it was the “go-to insult.” Transphobia, it turns out, was rampant in Ancient Rome. Poor Elagabalus faces the fate of having activists triumphantly affirm the worse smears of his critics.

This rests on two pretty dubious assumptions: firstly, that in this one case the notoriously unreliable sources for Elagabalus’ reign are to be trusted; and secondly, that Roman assumptions about gender can be seamlessly mapped onto those of British museum curators in 2023. https://t.co/7F47w6zU2N — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) November 21, 2023

The retroactive “transing” of a minor emperor, incidentally, is not even the most ludicrous recent example of trans activists frantically projecting their ideology back through the mists of time in order to back their claim that trans people have always been everywhere.

A 2019 report from the History Channel breathlessly noted: “High-Ranking Viking Warrior Long Assumed to Be Male Was Actually Female. The revelation raised questions about the how Vikings may have understood gender roles—as well as gender identity.” The “questions,” of course, were only “raised” by truly committed ideologues longing for transgender Vikings to talk about.

Earlier this year, a PhD candidate in Medieval History at the University of Liverpool produced this headline: “The burials that could challenge historians’ ideas about Anglo-Saxon gender.” The article, without a trace of irony, includes this gem:

My PhD research asks whether looking at these atypically gendered burials through the lens of trans theory and the 21st-century language of ‘transness’ has the potential to improve historians’ understanding of early Anglo-Saxon gender. Atypically gendered burials are generally excluded as “outliers” in excavation reports and subsequent research. This relies on the anachronistic idea that historical societies followed a system of sex, gender and sexuality aligning with 19th-century western standards.

Yes, that’s what’s going here—historians have been taking recent ideologies and retroactively imposing them. Not the historians who are suddenly discovering transgender Roman emperors and Vikings and Ango-Saxons, though—those who actually read the sources. As one old Soviet joke put it: “The future is certain—it’s only the past that’s unpredictable.”

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











