UK nursery suspends toddler over ‘transphobia.’ No, this isn’t satire

According to data for the Department of Education obtained by the Telegraph, an unnamed school suspended a toddler for 'abuse against sexual orientation and gender identity.' What was once parody is now reality.

(LifeSiteNews) — A toddler between the ages of two and four years old has been suspended from a nursery in the United Kingdom after being accused of “transphobia” or “homophobia.”

If a writer had pitched this story to The Onion a decade ago, the satire site wouldn’t have touched it with a ten-foot pole. But in 2025, it is merely the latest episode in the insane cultural experiment that trans activists and their institutional allies have inflicted on the West.

According to data for the Department of Education obtained by the Telegraph through a freedom of information request, a child of either three or four years of age was suspended from a U.K. state school during the 2022/2023 academic term for “abuse against sexual orientation and gender identity.”

The short version: A toddler was kicked out of school for anti-LGBT bigotry.

Understandably, the unnamed school in question did not provide any further details of the toddler’s suspension, but the Independent noted that “data does show 94 pupils at state primary schools were suspended or permanently excluded for homophobia or transphobia in 2022/23,” and “ten of the suspended pupils were from year one and three were from year two where the maximum age is seven.”

According to the Department of Education data, 82 pupils were suspended for the same reason in the fall term of 2023. According to the Independent: “The data, which has only been collected since the 2020/21 academic year, also showed the number of pupils suspended or expelled for homophobic or transphobic behaviour increased from 164 in 2021/22 to 178 in 2022/23.” Unsurprisingly, suspensions overall have increased by 41%, and permanent expulsions by a third.

In response, the Department of Education ignored specific questions, with a spokesperson telling the Independent:

All pupils and staff should feel safe and protected at school and should never face violence or abuse. The Education Secretary has been clear that she expects school leaders to enforce good behavior, and we are committed to a comprehensive programme of behavior support for schools. Our Plan for Change sets out our relentless focus on making sure every child gets the best life chances, no matter their background, including establishing free breakfast clubs in every primary school, providing access to mental health support and making attendance one of the four core priorities of our school improvement teams.

The spokesperson didn’t comment on whether it was abusive to suspend a toddler for bigotry, and the spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that while the prime minister “would not support those sorts of measures,” he couldn’t comment on the specific case, adding: “Pupils and staff should never be subject to abuse, but any action taken to tackle behaviour should also be proportionate.”

“This is totalitarian insanity,” author J.K. Rowling stated on X. “If you think small children should be punished for being able to recognize sex, you are a dangerous zealot who should be nowhere near kids or in any position of authority over them.” Elon Musk responded: “Utter madness!”

Parliamentarian Rupert Lowe concurred, writing: “Any teacher responsible for suspending a young child over ‘transphobia’ should be sacked. Keep this woke poison OUT of schools and away from impressionable young children. It is all deeply sinister.”

Transgender Trend, an advocacy organization, put it most succinctly: “Toddlers and primary children being suspended for “transphobia” is an example of emotional abuse. Children of this age can’t possibly understand what they’re being punished for, it’s beyond their developmental level. What training are teachers getting?”

This latest case—and the hundreds of others detailed in the data obtained by the Telegraph—highlights the fact that even with substantial victories against gender ideology, including a number of high-profile legal cases, the Cass Review, and a permanent government ban on puberty blockers for minors, trans activists have thoroughly infiltrated most Western institutions. For the madness to stop, they will have to be stopped.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share











