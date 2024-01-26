UK obstetrics college now advises healthcare staff not to report illegal abortions

Abortion activists in the medical field have now come up with a solution to women being prosecuted for illegally killing nearly full-term babies in the womb: keep it a secret.

(LifeSiteNews) — Last year, Carla Foster was released from prison after the U.K. Court of Appeal reduced her sentence from a 28-month custodial term to a 14-month suspended sentence. The 44-year-old mother of three, who hails from the Staffordshire village of Barlaston, had procured abortion pills by mail in May 2020 after a phone consultation with the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), the U.K.’s largest private abortion chain.

At that point, she was eight months pregnant. She took the pills anyway, and on May 11 she went into labour and delivered a stillborn little girl. Lily Foster, according to the prosecution, never took a breath outside the womb.

The abortion limit in the U.K. is 24 weeks – weeks after the child in the womb is viable outside the womb. Lily Foster was a healthy, fully developed child, and yet the fact that her mother was prosecuted for killing her with pills triggered furious protests from abortion activists. Lily’s age, gender, or the pain she suffered in the womb did not matter to the feminists – all that mattered is that Foster was convicted in Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court “for administering drugs or using instruments to procure an abortion.”

Abortion activists marched in protest with signs reading “Our bodies, Our right to decide,” “Abortion is healthcare, not a crime,” and “Healthcare not handcuffs.” The body of the little girl was ignored; Lily’s murder, according to these activists, is “healthcare.”

In addition to Lily, there were at least three cases of U.K. babies being killed by abortion pills at 28 weeks in 2020– four weeks after the legal limit. In all three cases, the police initiated murder investigations. Even the U.K.’s 24-week limit, it should be noted, is two weeks after British hospitals will seek to keep babies born prematurely alive. Six women have faced court and dozens more have been investigated since 2022, nearly all due to the increase in women attempting to abort their babies at home using abortion pills. Three women are due to appear in court for illegal abortions this year.

Abortion activists in the medical field have now come up with a solution to women being prosecuted for illegally killing nearly full-term babies in the womb: keep it a secret. According to the Guardian:

Doctors and other healthcare staff should not report suspected illegal abortions to the police as prosecutions are never in the public interest, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists has said. In an intervention on Monday that will trigger further debate on the decriminalisation of abortion, Dr. Ranee Thakar, the president of the professional body, said ‘outdated and antiquated’ abortion laws meant women were left vulnerable to criminal investigation. Meanwhile, health professionals were subject to ‘unacceptable and unwarranted scrutiny,’ Thakar said. If health staff disclose confidential patient information without consent, they could face proceedings by professional bodies, the RCOG said… The RCOG’s new guidance to health staff comes amid concern over an increase in the number of investigations and prosecutions of women who have sought or had abortions.

This guidance, unsurprisingly, was drafted in conjunction with the Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare and the British Society of Abortion Care Providers, and explicitly states that there is “no legal obligation” to report law-breakers when it comes to abortion and that, to the contrary, they will be required to “justify any disclosure.”

The RCOG website states that healthcare professionals should “involve the police” only if “in the patient’s best interests or needed to protect others – for example where there is a risk of death or serious harm.”

The guidance, in short, ignores unborn children entirely – including babies like Lily Foster, who could have survived outside the womb and, if born prematurely, would have received medical care mandated by these same medical bodies. Every case of abortion prosecution involves the “risk of death or serious harm” – but the victims in these cases are essentially deemed non-existent by the abortion activists drafting the guidance. This guidance, in short, is part of an ongoing campaign to eliminate all laws on abortion and allow open season on human beings in the womb from conception until birth.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

