UK parents outraged after children left ‘traumatized’ by sex ed lesson with drag queen

PEEL, UK (LifeSiteNews) — The sexual revolution reaches everywhere, and it doesn’t matter where you live. At the Queen Elizabeth II High School in Peel on the Isle of Man, an independent review has been initiated after children were left “traumatized” by a drag queen who was brought in to teach the students that there was 73 genders — and even forced a child who responded by saying “there’s only two” to leave the classroom.
The drag queen guest was part of a wider sex education curriculum that included “graphic, disproportionate, indecent presentation” of sex acts and “sex change” operations, triggering concerns from parents about what their children were being taught. Children at Queen Elizabeth II High School were, as part of the curriculum, being instructed in oral and anal sex and given details as to how skin grafts can be used in “sex-change” operations to create an artificial penis. One teacher allegedly taught “pupils in Year 7 and 8 how to masturbate.”
Angry parents launched a petition calling for an “immediate investigation,” stating that: “We consider the attendance of a ‘drag queen’ in class and alienating students clearly confused about the information discussed during this session wholly inappropriate. How, who and why was this guest speaker permitted to discuss gender issues to an inappropriate child audience and untrained adult?”
There are countless reasons to conclude modern sex-education is less about critical thinking and more about indoctrinating and sexualizing children at as young an age as possible.
Consider these 3 questions:
- Why are politicians around the world pushing radical transgender theories on children as young as 5?
- Why is the World Health Organization calling for 4 year-olds to be taught how to masturbate?
- Why are children in schools being shown graphic images of sex and told anything goes so long as consent is established, if not to encourage our sons and daughters to become sexually active?
A sane society would try to shield impressionable children from becoming sexualized, and encourage them not to watch pornography, take puberty blockers or mutilate their genitalia, but our schools increasingly promote these behaviors.
In reality, the media, most politicians, and many education chiefs are obliterating a parent's ability to protect their child's innocence and identity.
The results of this explicit, inappropriate sex-saturated culture and education have been startling: there have never been more children claiming to be transgender, gay, lesbian and bisexual, nor have we ever seen such high levels of sexual assaults by minors.
Countless politicians, media personalities and education chiefs are too busy promoting woke trends to realize that sexualizing minors amounts to grooming, and has devastating consequences in many cases.
Children whose inhibitions are broken down risk addiction to pornography, teenage pregnancy, STDs, gender dysphoria, online shaming, and a whole host of other negative outcomes.
Parents, not the government, must be in control of what their child is taught about sex.
Just listen to the type of materials public schools in the U.S. are promoting:
Eliza Cox, vice-chairman of Marown Parish Commissoners, told Energy FM on the Isle of Man: “A lot of children are just too traumatised to even talk to their parents. As a parent, you don’t even know what children are being taught.” In response, the government of the island is launching an independent review of the new “relationships and sex education (RSE)” curriculum last September, with the principal of the school, Charlotte Clarke, stating she called for the review personally:
Having viewed a video which is currently circulating on social media relating to the school’s RSE curriculum and its delivery, we are concerned that there could be a number of inaccuracies with the information being shared. Given the concerns being raised, and in order to be open and transparent, we requested an independent review into the situation. As such I am happy to take part in the independent review which is being deployed by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture and would encourage our community to avoid speculation at this time.
It is difficult to see how a drag queen teaching children about dozens of genders can be explained away—or how a review will make the school administration look good—but the Department of Education ensured parents that the review will be thorough, stating that: “Schools must make sure all content they use is factual and age-appropriate, and engage with parents so they are aware of what their children are being taught. We will write to all schools this term to emphasize the rights of parents to see teaching materials being taught to their children in schools.”
This alone—parents getting access to curriculum being taught to their children—is a big step in the right direction. As backlash to increasingly radical sex ed curriculums has grown and parental pushback has also grown, many educators have sought to simply hide what is being taught from parents, which is why so many mothers and fathers have been shocked to discover that their children have been socially transitioned, taught explicit details about sex acts, or inculcated with gender ideology. Conversely, when parents are kept consistently informed about what is being taught to their children, the majority of them reject the radical and explicit new ideologies.
Most recently, we saw the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment in Ireland remove the “gender spectrum” from their curriculum after parents demanded that it be removed. In the meantime, sex ed classes are cancelled on the Isle of Man until further notice. We could use more news like that.