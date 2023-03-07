UK parents outraged after children left ‘traumatized’ by sex ed lesson with drag queen

PEEL, UK (LifeSiteNews) — The sexual revolution reaches everywhere, and it doesn’t matter where you live. At the Queen Elizabeth II High School in Peel on the Isle of Man, an independent review has been initiated after children were left “traumatized” by a drag queen who was brought in to teach the students that there was 73 genders — and even forced a child who responded by saying “there’s only two” to leave the classroom.

The drag queen guest was part of a wider sex education curriculum that included “graphic, disproportionate, indecent presentation” of sex acts and “sex change” operations, triggering concerns from parents about what their children were being taught. Children at Queen Elizabeth II High School were, as part of the curriculum, being instructed in oral and anal sex and given details as to how skin grafts can be used in “sex-change” operations to create an artificial penis. One teacher allegedly taught “pupils in Year 7 and 8 how to masturbate.”

Angry parents launched a petition calling for an “immediate investigation,” stating that: “We consider the attendance of a ‘drag queen’ in class and alienating students clearly confused about the information discussed during this session wholly inappropriate. How, who and why was this guest speaker permitted to discuss gender issues to an inappropriate child audience and untrained adult?”

Eliza Cox, vice-chairman of Marown Parish Commissoners, told Energy FM on the Isle of Man: “A lot of children are just too traumatised to even talk to their parents. As a parent, you don’t even know what children are being taught.” In response, the government of the island is launching an independent review of the new “relationships and sex education (RSE)” curriculum last September, with the principal of the school, Charlotte Clarke, stating she called for the review personally:

Having viewed a video which is currently circulating on social media relating to the school’s RSE curriculum and its delivery, we are concerned that there could be a number of inaccuracies with the information being shared. Given the concerns being raised, and in order to be open and transparent, we requested an independent review into the situation. As such I am happy to take part in the independent review which is being deployed by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture and would encourage our community to avoid speculation at this time.

It is difficult to see how a drag queen teaching children about dozens of genders can be explained away—or how a review will make the school administration look good—but the Department of Education ensured parents that the review will be thorough, stating that: “Schools must make sure all content they use is factual and age-appropriate, and engage with parents so they are aware of what their children are being taught. We will write to all schools this term to emphasize the rights of parents to see teaching materials being taught to their children in schools.”

This alone—parents getting access to curriculum being taught to their children—is a big step in the right direction. As backlash to increasingly radical sex ed curriculums has grown and parental pushback has also grown, many educators have sought to simply hide what is being taught from parents, which is why so many mothers and fathers have been shocked to discover that their children have been socially transitioned, taught explicit details about sex acts, or inculcated with gender ideology. Conversely, when parents are kept consistently informed about what is being taught to their children, the majority of them reject the radical and explicit new ideologies.

Most recently, we saw the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment in Ireland remove the “gender spectrum” from their curriculum after parents demanded that it be removed. In the meantime, sex ed classes are cancelled on the Isle of Man until further notice. We could use more news like that.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

