UK teen soccer player faces suspension after identifying ‘transgender’ male on other team

A 17-year-old girl footballer in the U.K. with suspected autism may face a ban of up to 12 games after correctly identifying an opposing player as a male during a match. JK Rowling called the decision to suspend 'particularly disgraceful.'

(LifeSiteNews) — It has become clear to all fair-minded observers that permitting trans-identifying males in female sports has been, in addition to being an offence to both sanity and morality, a disaster for women and girls.

According to a United Nations report released earlier this month, nearly 900 Olympic medals were lost by female athletes to trans-identifying men. “According to information received, by 30 March 2024, over 600 female athletes in more than 400 competitions have lost more than 890 medals in 29 different sports,” the report stated. “The replacement of the female sports category with a mixed-sex category has resulted in an increasing number of female athletes losing opportunities, including medals, when competing against males.”

In addition to lost opportunities – competitors training for years only to have their achievements usurped by males who wouldn’t qualify for male competitions – there is also the risk of injury and the elimination of privacy, as girls and women are often forced to change in the same facilities as trans-identifying males. None of these stories, thus far, have given radical trans activists the slightest pause. The feelings of trans-identified men trump everything.

READ: Activist doctors cannot hide the facts about harmful effects of transgender interventions much longer

A recent story, reported by the Telegraph on October 19 in the United Kingdom, gives yet another ugly example of girls being persecuted merely for noticing that they are being forced to compete against men. A 17-year-old female footballer with suspected autism is facing a ban of up to 12 football matches for asking a trans-identifying female opponent: “Are you a man?” (NB: Those with autism frequently have trouble distinguishing the genders.)

The Telegraph noted that the case is raising “major questions about the Football Association’s ongoing failure to ban those born male from the women’s game,” and reported that the teenage girl “has been left distraught at being charged by her county FA over a remark made during a match against a trans-inclusive club” in September. The comments were made at a pre-season match in July. The girl made comments such as “Are you a man?” and “That’s a man” during the match.

The specific man in question had a beard, and the teenager said that she also asked the referee about his eligibility to play “given my concern for my safety after already suffering a number of overly physical challenges.” She insists that “transphobia” had nothing to do with her comments, and the referee affirmed that he did not interpret her comments as “discriminatory.”

Of course, trans activists consider it transphobic to even notice that a trans-identifying man is, in fact, a man, and the club “lodged a complaint via Kick It Out, English football’s anti-discrimination watchdog, which included testimony from the trans player and that team’s captain accusing her of persistent transphobia.” If found guilty at a hearing this month, she will be banned for six or 12 matches, which is why she and her mother have decided to speak out. The teenager, who is being assessed for autism, stated that she had become “confused”:

The moment the player clarified they were transgender (which I previously hadn’t considered), I respected their answer fully, dropped the situation and immediately shifted my focus back to the game before seeking guidance from the referee. At no point was my question meant to be hurtful or malicious as I only intended to seek clarity in an unfamiliar situation. Knowing now that the player was transgender, I understand that there were better ways to approach this question… I raised a concern about the risk of serious injury as a 17-year-old girl playing against a biological male who was much larger than me and a very physical player, which was possibly a safety issue as I did not want to get dangerously injured right before the start of the new season. Despite this, I made it clear that if the player met the eligibility criteria of the FA I would respect the rules and accept the risk involved in continuing to play the match. My safeguarding officer and the referee were both present for this conversation.

READ: UK birth rate collapses to 1.44 children per woman, lowest since records began

The girl was also “accosted during a drinks break by the opposition captain who told her she should not have an issue with playing a trans opponent,” and she affirmed that she respects “the diversity within my team, including members who are in the LGBTQIA+ community.” Her mother noted that two members of the opposing team appeared to be male.

It must be mentioned here that the teenager did not make a mistake, but correctly identified the gender of the trans-identifying player. As JK Rowling noted on X: “Yet another example, and a particularly disgraceful one, of a girl being punished for recognising and naming the sex of a man.” But noticing that the emperor has no clothes is unacceptable and must be punished.

Her mother (both parties were kept anonymous by the Telegraph) contacted the county Football Association to express further concerns. “They’ve both obviously gone through full male puberty, so they’re bigger, faster, stronger in every way than the girls that they’re playing against … I’m just furious, but I’m generally furious about this whole issue.”

The club has thus far only said that they are “aware of the incident” but would not comment.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

