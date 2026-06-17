UK transgender story highlights media credibility collapse

Referring to a middle-aged man with graying hair and a five o’clock shadow who exposed a male body part as 'her' sums up the freefall of the press.

Warning: The story contains graphic words. Reader discretion is advised.

(LifeSiteNews) — Forests of trees have been felled in the effort to explain the collapse of trust in the fifth estate; commissions have been created, panels hosted, and teeth gnashed. Trust in the press is in freefall, and this is a disaster — just ask the press.

If I were to give a PowerPoint presentation on the collapse in media credibility, I would begin by showing a screenshot of the latest headline-photo pairing currently making the rounds in the UK. The photo is of a middle-aged, hook-nosed man with graying hair and a five o’clock shadow — the sort of image you’d conjure in your mind if someone asked you to imagine a homeless man.

The headline , this one in the Express: “Transgender woman jailed for performing sex act in front of horrified nurses.”

OK, you think. But perhaps the lede paragraph will rectify this obvious mismatch. Oh, you sweet summer child. Here it is: “A transgender woman and former soldier has been jailed for masturbating in front of nurses at a hospital in Wales. Paula Stanton, 62, of Severn Avenue in Barry, committed the sexual act at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on Sunday, May 17.”

That’s not helpful. Perhaps more detail:

Prosecutor Lewis Ball told the court that while the defendant sat in the waiting area awaiting a mental health evaluation, she placed her hand down her trousers “in the groin area.” Mr Ball said: “The defendant put her hands down her leggings to the groin area. “Staff could see that she had her penis in her hand and that her hand was moving up and down. The court heard how Stanton was masturbating “in full view” of the nurses’ desk, making eye contact with a nurse on duty.

Right. So we are expected to believe that this male army veteran is a woman, and that “she” had “her penis” in “her” hand, and then “she” … well, we know what “she” did next. It isn’t the first time this incorrigible woman has done this sort of thing, either. According to the Express:

Stanton pleaded guilty to carrying out an act of outraging public decency. She has 12 previous convictions for 19 offences, five of which are sex offences committed between 2019 and 2025. In November 2019, Stanton received a five-year sexual harm prevention order for outraging public decency. She was then given another five-year sexual harm prevention order in August 2025 for indecent exposure offences.

I’ll leave the other details of “her” offences out but suffice it to say that “she” seems incapable of keeping “her” penis out of view in public for any considerable length of time. In any case, the Express informed the public that the phallus-waving lady is back behind bars for 100 days, although “she will be released after serving 70 days in custody, with the remainder of her sentence to be served on licence.”

It is difficult to imagine a swifter way of demolishing one’s credibility than writing the phrase “her penis” with a straight face, describing the most masculine crimes physically possible, slapping a photo of a person that anyone with functioning eyeballs could identify as a male across a crowded nightclub dance floor, and then hitting “publish.”

As J.K. Rowling noted drily on X in a viral post that was promptly retweeted over 7,000 times and liked 34,000 times: “135 British MPs are fighting guidance that would deny ‘Paula’ the right to enter women’s and girls’ changing rooms.”

Frankly, the weirdest part of the editorial decision that led to the publication of something that propagandists in totalitarian regimes would dismiss as far too obvious is that the editors cannot possibly have expected people to buy any of this. We are left with two possible conclusions, both of which are equally devastating to media credibility: Either they are obediently publishing ideological garbage knowing it is garbage, or they actually believe this stuff themselves.

How did the media lose its credibility? Some parts of the answer are complicated. But much of it can be summed up in two words: “Her penis.”

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share









