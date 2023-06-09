England’s ban on puberty blockers exposes Biden, Trudeau for the LGBT extremists they are

Biden and Trudeau claim opposition to puberty blockers is 'hateful.' But the UK's health system just placed strict new limits on the dangerous drugs.

(LifeSiteNews) — Joe Biden presents opposition to putting children on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones as “close to sinful” and insists that Republicans are waging a culture war against kids. Justin Trudeau insists that any objection to the LGBT agenda—which very much includes “transitioning” minors—constitutes a “rising tide of hate” against the “LGBT community,” a point he made very clear during a ceremony on Parliament Hill in which he raised the LGBT flag and promised another $1.7 million to LGBT groups.

I wonder, then, how radical transgender activist politicians will respond to this week’s announcement by the United Kingdom’s National Health Service, which announced that going forward, their policy dictates that puberty blockers for minors will be banned outside of clinical trials and that other transgender “treatments” for minors will also be increasingly subject to strict regulation. The NHS’s announcement is a devastating indictment of the “affirmative model” used everywhere in Canada and defended fiercely by activist politicians:

We have previously made clear, including the draft interim service specification we consulted on, the intention that the NHS will only commission puberty supressing hormones as part of clinical research. This approach follows advice from Dr Hilary Cass’ Independent Review highlighting the significant uncertainties surrounding the use of hormone treatments. We are now going out to targeted stakeholder testing on an interim clinical commissioning policy proposing that, outside of a research setting, puberty suppressing hormones should not be routinely commissioned for children and adolescents who have gender incongruence/dysphoria.

The NHS announcement was accompanied by a 25-document titled “Interim specialist service for children and young people with gender incongruence” to advise U.K. medical professionals going forward, emphasizing a “holistic, multi-disciplinary integrated approach to assessing and responding to an individual’s needs” that will also focus on “fully involving the child or young person and their family.” The report also emphasizes that many minors experiencing gender dysphoria often have underlying conditions that need to be addressed—something that critics of the affirmative model have been saying for years while being shouted down by trans activists:

A significant proportion of children and young people who are concerned about, or distressed by, issues of gender incongruence experience coexisting mental health, neuro-developmental and/or personal, family or social complexities in their lives. The relationship between these presentations and gender incongruence may not be readily apparent and will often require careful exploration.”

Again, critics of the transgender industry have been sounding the alarm on this for a long time while being ignored and smeared by extremists who support the transitioning of children as a standard matter of course. This NHS report is a clear validation of all of those concerns, noting that NHS protocols will now require “expertise for the direct assessment of autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and other forms of neurodiversity” be included in the assessment of gender dysphoric minors due to the “increased prevalence of mental health needs” as well as “neuro-developmental disorders.”

As for minors who have already been put on cross-sex hormones or puberty blockers, the NHS states that each case will be examined individually, but notes, bluntly, that they “strongly [discourage] sourcing puberty suppressing or gender affirming hormones from unregulated sources or from on-line providers that are not regulated by UK regulatory bodies.” This is a direct and specific criticism of the exploding transgender industry, which in the U.S. features Planned Parenthood approving puberty blockers and surgeries through short “tele-health” phone calls without any other medical or mental health consultations, and the growing online market for puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and other transgender accessories such as chest binders and “packers” (fake penises gender dysphoric girls can use to “present” as male.)

Keep in mind here that this is the National Health Service of the United Kingdom, following in the footsteps of Scandinavian countries like Norway, which just reclassified puberty blockers as an “experimental” treatment. Biden and the Democrats like to pretend that concerns about the transgender industry are simply the purview of red state governors scoring culture war points—but Sweden isn’t Louisiana. Trudeau and the Liberals would like to pretend that opposition to sex changes for kids is part of a “rising tide of hate,” but perhaps they’d like to explain if this slander also applies to the medical professionals seeking to protect children across Europe.

Activist politicians like to pretend that they are on “the right side of history.” As the NHS’s announcement proves—on the heels of similar announcements from similarly liberal countries—they don’t appear to be watching very closely for the signs of the times, and when this scandal finally breaks, they will be exposed as the enablers of one of the most horrifying medical experiments ever performed on children.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

