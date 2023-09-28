UN celebrates ‘International Safe Abortion Day,’ but it’s never safe for the babies who are murdered

Around the world, abortion activists will march, protest, and make political demands, calling for the legalization and normalization of a procedure which poisons, pulverizes, and pulps pre-born children in the womb under the brazen lie of 'safe abortion.'

(LifeSiteNews) – In 2011, the Women’s Global Network for Reproductive Rights – an NGO that pushes for abortion around the world with a focus in the Global South º declared September 28 to be “International Safe Abortion Day.” Their de facto declaration was good enough for the abortion supporters who staff international institutions, and thus an entire day each September has been committed to celebrating the greatest global atrocity perpetrated annually against hundreds of millions of children in the womb.

The World Health Organization, predictably, is leading the charge, and this year they are partnering with the Human Reproduction Programme (HRP) to “promote the fundamental importance of access to safe abortion care for the health and rights of women and girls through a photo exhibit co-hosted by the United Nations at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.” Around the world, abortion activists will march, protest, and make political demands, calling for the legalization and normalization of a procedure which poisons, pulverizes, and pulps pre-born children in the womb under the brazen lie of “safe abortion.”

There is, of course, no such thing as a “safe abortion.” The sole purpose of an abortion is to end a life that has already begun. (Illustrating this fact to abortion supporters is simple. Ask them to what point they believe abortion should be legal, and when they give their answer – say, at 12 weeks, or 24 weeks – ask them: 24 weeks from what? What happened 24 weeks ago? The answer to that, of course, is obvious: 24 weeks from the moment that child’s life began. It would be nice if the WHO and the elites would follow the science for a change.)

What the “safe abortion” propaganda phrase means, of course, is that a child is violently removed without obvious physical harm to the mother, with any psychological damage simply being ignored.

Abortion is not a “right,” either – it is a human rights violation. Indeed, the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of the Child, which was ratified by 196 countries, states explicitly that “the child, by reason of his physical and mental immaturity, needs special safeguards and care, including appropriate legal protection, before as well as after birth.” I would challenge those dignitaries and elites lining up to listen to abortion activists today to ask them, directly, if they believe that a child does in fact have any rights before birth – and if those rights are in fact based explicitly in his or her dependence and vulnerability. Indeed, the very reason that abortion activists cite as justification for killing – that the pre-born child is totally dependent on the body of her mother – is the reason that the U.N. Declaration of the Rights of the Child cites as necessitating special protections.

As Dr. Brian Clowes, Director of Education and Research at Human Life International, noted: “International Safe Abortion Day is like a macabre version of a manufactured ‘Hallmark holiday,’ but far from a warm and fuzzy ‘feel good,’ its proponents are urging the celebration of the extermination of preborn infants. The World Health Organization purports to promote ‘the fundamental importance of access to safe abortion care for the health’ of women and girls. The Oxford Dictionary defines health as ‘the state of being free from illness or injury.’ Pregnancy is neither an illness nor an injury and to pretend that abortion has any positive effect on a woman’s health is not just disingenuous but downright deceitful.”

The ludicrous concept of “International Safe Abortion Day” reminded me of a TV ad just released by my friends at Created Equal, who are engaged in a battle with abortion activists in Ohio who are seeking to overturn all of that state’s pro-life laws via referendum come November. It features Claire Culwell, an abortion survivor, who tells the haunting story of how an abortionist killed her twin in the womb – but missed her:

It is people like Claire that I think of today – people who, if the activists marching and shouting and demanding that we embrace feticide as a social good – would not be with us today. Her face represents those millions of faces that we never got to see – the ones that were flushed, tossed in the trash, burned, and buried.

She is a human reminder, once again, that there is no such thing as a safe abortion.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

