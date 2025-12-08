UN official says LGBT school curriculum is a ‘human right’ for children

(LifeSiteNews) — At the U.N. General Assembly last month, U.N. Independent Expert on Protection against Violence and Discrimination based on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Graeme Reid stated in a speech that “strict binary dress codes, gendered appearance rules, and enforcement of ‘masculine’ or ‘feminine’ norms create exclusionary environments that disproportionately harm transgender and gender-nonconforming students.” According to a report released by the U.N. in July, these moves are essential to protect “LGBT learners.”

In the report, Reid claimed that “LGBT learners” are often “subject to multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination in educational settings, including bullying, exclusion, hostile environments, and punitive disciplinary measures.” One of the key “obstacles” to “LGBT learners” cited by Reid is “denial of gender recognition with respect to school records, uniforms, and facilities.”

To translate Reid’s policy recommendation into layman’s terms, Reid is stating that schools should simply change the gender of students in official records if they request it, allow them to cross-dress even if the school mandates uniforms, and allow trans-identifying males access to female facilities such as locker rooms, changerooms, and bathrooms. Reid also stated that an LGBT curriculum, taught to children in schools, is a necessary “human right”:

Access to age-appropriate information, including on sexual orientation and gender identity, is a human right. Accurate, relevant content helps to reduce stigma, foster understanding and create more inclusive educational environments. In schools, such information may be conveyed through curricula, classroom materials, libraries and comprehensive sexuality education. In practice, such content remains largely unavailable, with only limited exceptions in some States or subnational jurisdictions. The exclusion of such content harms LGBT learners, who cannot see themselves reflected in their education, and deprives all students of knowledge that promotes tolerance, empathy and social cohesion.

READ: German Catholic bishops’ new document on ‘sexual diversity’ in schools signals deep spiritual crisis

According to a November report from C-Fam, Reid’s recommendations were well-received, and “forty-one U.N. member states, including the U.K., Israel, France, Canada, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland, voiced ‘strong support’ for the work of the Independent Expert.” In Canada, a recent report exposed plans to “queer outdoor education” in British Columbia, inserting LGBT content into nature studies. This is presumably the sort of thing that Reid is referring to.

C-Fam noted that, unsurprisingly, Ireland in particular was enthusiastic about Reid’s proposed policies “that governments adopt legislation ‘enabling transgender and gender-diverse people to change their name and gender marker in the education system through a straightforward administrative process,’ saying that such a measure ‘protects the best interests of the child.’” Germany added that “caring for the human rights of the LGBTIQ+ community is not an ideology – it is and should remain part of the very idea of the U.N.’s human rights commitment.”

To ensure that schools serve the function as promulgators of LGBT ideology, Reid advised indoctrinating the educators first. “Training for educators, health and mental health staff is key to effective implementation,” his report reads. “In several contexts, collaboration with LGBT organizations has helped schools to promote inclusion and ensure equal access to education. These targeted efforts contribute to safer and more inclusive learning environments.” He goes on to claim that rejection of LGBT ideology enables – or even constitutes – bullying and abuse.

Different factions within the United Nations are now openly working against each other on key cultural issues – C-Fam noted that the “recommendations contradict the findings of U.N. Special Rapporteur Reem Alsalem.” Alsalem’s report, which I covered in July, was a scathing repudiation of many of the LGBT movement’s key agenda items.

READ: Kazakhstan advances bill to ban LGBT propaganda, left-wing activists push back

In addition to calling for a ban on sex change “treatments” for children, Alsalem also condemned allowing males to compete against females in sports, which “causes extreme psychological stress” and a “violation of their privacy in locker rooms and other intimate spaces.” In short, U.N. Special Rapporteur Reem Alsalem vigorously disagrees with many of the key recommendations of U.N. Independent Expert on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Graeme Reid.

Only one of those two, it is worth mentioning, has the “lived experience” of being a girl and a woman.

