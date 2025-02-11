How can we say we love our brothers—our countrymen, who we see around us everyday—if we deprive them of what we owe them, and give it instead to those we don’t see, on the other side of the world?

(LifeSiteNews) –– Francis has taken aim at Vice President JD Vance’s comments about what he called the “ordo amoris.”

That’s the fact of common sense, that we have duties of justice first to those closest to us, and we have to fulfil those before we can start bestowing alms and charity on those further away from us. Here’s what Francis said:

Christian love is not a concentric expansion of interests that little by little extend to other persons and groups.

I guess that this would be news to St. Paul, who said:

If any man have not care of his own and especially of those of his house, he hath denied the faith and is worse than an infidel.

That’s from his first letter to St. Timothy. And the great doctors of the Church like St. Thomas Aquinas and St. Augustine, they’ve all interpreted it in the same way—the same way as JD Vance, and as I said it above.

It would also be news to St. John—the apostle of love, we could say—who said:

If any man say: I love God, and hateth his brother; he is a liar. For he that loveth not his brother whom he seeth, how can he love God whom he seeth not?

Francis talks about how the true “ordo amoris” must be understood in light of the parable of the Good Samaritan—and he’s right, but he’s applying it in a completely perverse way.

The Good Samaritan saw the man on the way to Jericho, and helped him in spite of their national rivalries. He didn’t start telling the Jews they need to import hundreds of thousands of Samaritans (or more) into Jerusalem. Christ’s parable didn’t say the Samaritan deprived his own children of what he owed them, in order to help this man.

It just goes on. Francis cites a document from Pius XII, but this document explicitly says that while we have duties to help migrants and especially genuine refugees, this is only provided “that the public wealth, considered very carefully, does not forbid this.”

As Francis himself is well aware—many Americans are living in poverty; even Americans who are not in obvious, abject poverty are still deprived of what Catholic Social Teaching says are their rights—the right to a salary sufficient to support a family; the right to own property; to live decently rather than in squalor, to eat proper food rather than unhealthy fake food, and so on.

Francis justifies his attack on U.S. immigration policy by saying everyone has an “infinite dignity.” But even if every individual has an “infinite dignity,” no nation has “infinite resources” or “infinite space.” What is bestowed on migrants is not bestowed on the people of the nation.

There’s no ambiguity or nuance here. Francis is condemning Trump and Vance for trying to balance the books and fix social problems like these in their own nation. He is saying they shouldn’t do this, and instead should give what they owe to the people of their own nation to people from other nations.

But we’ve got to ask. Why is Francis doing this?

Why is Francis so desperate for illegal immigrants to be allowed to live in America?

One answer is that he is massively virtue-signalling, but that isn’t the whole story.

There’s a deeper answer, and it’s been staring us in the face for years.

Francis is a globalist. For over a 100 years, Catholic writers have been telling us that the collapse of the “ordo amoris” and the homogenisation of humanity are key goals of globalism (or “internationalism” as they might have called it), and one writer even called all this an “unholy doctrine.”

Unchecked migration is one of the most cherished ideals of globalist ideology. It allows the market to be flooded with cheap labour, driving down wages to even more unjust levels, and destroying the individual characters of the nations. Francis doesn’t hide his embrace of this: he dismisses these points of natural law and Catholic social teaching as “worrying about persona, community or national identity”—which, of course, he condemns.

But denying Catholic social teaching, and working to blend the people of the world in a great big mix, turns everyone into atomised economic units. And the purpose of that is so we can all be better exploited by big business, and more controlled by a satanic Deep State which hates God and his Christ. That’s the agenda Francis is serving here.

