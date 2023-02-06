Unrelenting parent sets an example to stand up and fight the transgender onslaught against children

The schools and mainstream media lead the world to believe that it’s not the trans activists who are the problem -- but their parents.

(LifeSiteNews) — My eyes must be deceiving me — another headline announcing an occurrence that trans activists assured me could not possibly happen: “Ohio transsexual charged with indecent exposure after allegedly brandishing his manhood in women’s locker room with girls present.” An Ohio man identifying as a woman headed into a YMCA women’s locker room and promptly started triggering a series of complaints about a “naked male in the female’s locker room,” in one instance when three small girls were also present. Initially, the complaints were — as usual — written off as an indication that re-education was necessary, with one complainant being told that the man she was describing wasn’t a man but “actually a woman and … you shouldn’t be disturbed by this.”

But the complaints continued, with one mother reporting that she felt “upset” and “shaken” after the man exposed himself in front of her 13-year-old and 16-year-old daughters, telling the mother that he was a woman despite the fact that she could see very clearly that he wasn’t. The director of the YMCA told the mother there was nothing he could do, and another Ohio outlet specifically stated their support for men identifying as women going wherever they liked: “Under no circumstance will we investigate an individual’s birth identity and then assign individuals to locker rooms. That would be counter to the law, counter to respect for all people and it is not who or what we are as an organization.”

Actual women, however, are angry about this. Eventually, the flasher (who goes by “Rachel” Glines) was charged with three counts of public indecency for exposing himself (on at least one occasion with children present). There are plans to possibly sue the YMCA if the courts take action against Glines. This is simply another incident in what is becoming a regular occurrence — The Blaze also reported a similar story in California, in which a young girl was “emotionally scarred” after a man entered the women’s locker room while she was showering. The reality is that progressives, trans activists, and Democrats support the male in that scenario, insisting that he is a she and that it is a girl penis and that if he is aroused, he is simply a male-bodied lesbian. That’s not an exaggeration. That’s where we are.

Again: We were told these things wouldn’t happen. But most of the press is so bought off by the trans movement that even when a mainstream outlet admits that something conservatives have been saying for years is true — such as The New York Times admitting that kids are being transed behind their parents’ backs — much of the media rushes to defend it. Here was The Nation’s headline after the Times article: “The Mainstream Media’s Fearmongering About Trans Kids Is Nothing But Clickbait.” An excerpt:

Some parents think that schools, like their own kids, are their property. In well-heeled school districts, parents often raise a fair chunk of the school budget and that gives them leverage. Principals have to negotiate with parents who feel a lot of entitlement. It’s very hard to make the case that schools should keep some things about a child from a parent. It’s an easily exploitable issue with ostensibly liberal parents. Which is exactly what the far right is doing when it makes “concern” about trans kids in schools a wedge issue. There’s both a parental anxiety and a sense of entitlement, which is all too easy to manipulate.

See? It’s not the trans activists who are the problem. Parents, it is you. The problem isn’t that parents are finding their children taught things behind their backs. The problem is that you care. The problem isn’t a girl secretly wearing a breast-binder or being called Tom by her teachers. The problem is you. And if you don’t get that — it is because you aren’t trans. Yeah, that is stated explicitly:

We’re different. We know things cis people don’t. But our expertise is never acknowledged in these “debates.” There are few of us. There are even fewer middle-class trans people — relevant in a world where only middle-class people get to speak. There are fewer of us still who are parents. Not only our knowledge but our very existence is easy to ignore. Trans people are still one of the kinds of human about which everyone else can speak as if with authority, as if we’re not right here, also in the room.

Consider the level of delusion one has to be laboring under to complain that in the United States in 2023 trans people don’t have enough influence over education and that their “expertise” isn’t respected. The Democratic primaries last time around were basically solemn politicians listening to folks in drag; the Biden White House features a revolving door of transgender influencers. But the subtext here is important: Shut up — I’m transgender, and you’re not. I understand your kid better than you do. First, we teach her gender fluidity. Then, we encourage her to experiment. Then, we affirm her experimentation. Finally, we tell you that we know what she’s up to. So shut up.

We shouldn’t. They’re lying. And that becomes clearer every day.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











