UPDATE: What you need to know about the protest against drag ‘nuns’ at Dodger Stadium

There's an important new update pertaining to this event. Hear it on today's episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

Editor’s note: The location of the rally is at parking lot 13 outside Dodger Stadium, 1000 Vin Scully Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time. There will no longer be a procession beginning at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels, as previously reported.

(LifeSiteNews) — We have by this time all heard about the Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence with an award on the Feast of the Sacred Heart.

Joining me today for this special episode of The John-Henry Westen Show are LifeSite’s own Alejandro Rodriguez and John Yep of Catholics for Catholics to discuss updates related to a procession rally, organized with Virgin Most Powerful Radio at Dodger Stadium, to make reparation for the drag “nuns'” blasphemous attack on the faith. LifeSiteNews has sponsored the event.

The rally is set to begin on Friday, June 16, at Dodger Stadium, Parking Lot 13, 1000 Vin Scully Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time. There will no longer be a procession beginning at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels.

Yep emphasized that the procession is done in the context of recent events in the culture war, telling me that “for the moment [the left is] winning.”

“This is a give or take war,” said Yep. “We have to be prepped as Catholics to be ready to push back, take a punch and get right back in there.” He also told me that Protestants and Jews are coming to protest the Dodgers’ decision to honor the “nuns,” not just Catholics, calling the Dodgers’ decision a “moment of unity” that the left handed us “on a silver platter.”

Both Rodriguez and Yep also addressed the participation of Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, in the procession. Rodriguez told me that Strickland “takes up the mantle of … a prayer warrior” for the defense of the Church. He also expressed his desire for more bishops to get involved and speak in defense of the Church.

— Article continues below Petition — Tell the LA Dodgers NOT to honor 'trans nuns' mocking Catholicism Show Petition Text 13190 have signed the petition. Let's get to 15000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition The Los Angeles Dodgers have decided to honor the blasphemous anti-Catholic drag group, the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence”, with a Community Hero Award on June 16, the Feast of the Sacred Heart. This blatant contempt for the Catholic faith cannot go unchallenged. SIGN: The LA Dodgers must revoke their plan to honor these 'transgender nuns' The Major League Baseball franchise said it had decided to honor the group — which engages in deliberately offensive sexualized burlesque mockeries of Catholicism — after initially canceling plans to do so when the public expressed outrage. “After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families,” the statement read. In one move, you managed to turn off conservatives and slap Christians in the face with disgusting drag nuns. What a disgrace you’ve become. Was recently at a game. Won’t be coming back. — Courrielche⚡️ (@courrielche) May 23, 2023 The baseball team said it will ask the sacrilegious group “to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th.” SIGN: The LA Dodgers must NOT allow this mockery to take place The Dodgers’ Monday announcement comes after it previously agreed to dis-invite the group after outrage by Catholics and other conservatives. Among others, Catholic Vote and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida vocally objected to the decision to honor the so-called “sisters.” “Given the strong feelings of people who have been offended by the sisters’ inclusion in our evening, and in an effort not to distract from the great benefits that we have seen over the years of Pride Night, we are deciding to remove them from this year’s group of honorees,” the team said in a since-deleted May 17 announcement. San Francisco’s Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone had previously thanked the Dodgers for their decision to roll back the invitation. In its Monday statement, after apologizing for temporarily dis-inviting the anti-Catholic hate group, the Dodgers promised to “work with our LGBTQ+ partners to better educate ourselves, find ways to strengthen the ties that bind and use our platform to support all our fans who make diversity part of the Dodgers family.” Make your voice heard NOW, before this blasphemy takes center stage. SIGN: The LA Dodgers must not honor anti-Catholic, anti-Christian drag 'nuns' Conservatives responded on social media by slamming the baseball team for caving. “Yes, it is vital that the national pastime honor and support those who mock religion and decency,” reacted Daily Wire co-founder and podcaster Ben Shapiro. “The Gay Mafia will always extract their payment for ‘protection,’ said Crisis magazine editor-in-chief Eric Sammons. Some social media users hinted that the team should face the same backlash as beer company Bud Light, which is continuing to endure a massive boycott after its decision to honor transgender-identifying TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney. But the Dodgers weren’t always woke and divorced from traditional religious practice. Former Dodgers great Sandy Koufax, a left-handed pitcher who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in fame in 1972, famously refused to pitch during Game 1 of the World Series because it fell on Yom Kippur, the most important holy day in the Jewish calendar. He previously opted out of games that landed on Passover and Rosh Hashanah. And Koufax wasn’t alone in living an active faith. Legendary announcer Vin Scully, the “Voice of the Dodgers” for 67 years, was a staunch Catholic. Scully, who passed away last year at age 94, was described by Catholic News Agency’s Jonah McKeown as “a devout Catholic who found in his faith a source of joy and comfort and sought to share it with others through personal kindness and philanthropy.” As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Scully was devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary and even narrated a two-CD audio recording of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary in 2016. SIGN & SHARE our urgent petition today - do not be silent as the Catholic faith is attacked! MORE INFORMATION: LA Dodgers reissue invitation to anti-Catholic drag 'nuns' - LifeSiteNews Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Yep discussed Strickland’s participation in the context of appearances he made on Steve Bannon’s War Room and Jack Posobiec’s Human Events podcasts, saying that people asked him why a bishop from Texas was coming to California. Yep, using the analogy of an imported car, said that if he had an American-made car that was not working and could not find a working American car, he would look for an import. He further tells me that he prays the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, which released a statement about the event, “make[s] the best decision … before God.”

Rodriguez also discusses a LifeSiteNews petition against the Dodgers for their decision to honor the blasphemous group, noting that it has over well 10,000 signatures, and remarks that the issue of honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is a “common sense issue,” saying, “[What they do] goes against natural law. This goes against God’s creation. … We have to fight against it.”

“The fight is here,” he continues. “The fight is now. And it’s not just with prayers, but it’s with actions. And we’re signing that petition to [let] people know that we’re not going to stand for this anymore.”

Concluding the episode, Yep asked for prayers for those attending the procession, for Church leaders to speak up against the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, and for the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence themselves, saying that “deep down they gotta know [it’s] wrong what they’re doing; it’s natural law,” adding that they would be grateful in eternity for prayers offered for them.

“[The event is happening] because we haven’t prayed enough for them,” added Rodriguez. “It’s because we haven’t stood up and said enough is enough.”

We hope to see you outside Dodger Stadium on June 16!

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











