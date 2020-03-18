John-Henry Westen

UPDATE: Young man who threw Pachamama in Tiber releases new message from hospital

Alexander remains in the hospital and is asking for prayers for a full recovery.
March 18, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Alexander Tschugguel, the young man who heroically tossed the Pachamama idol into the Tiber River during the Amazonian Synod, has provided an update on Facebook about his hospitalization from the coronavirus.

As I told you yesterday, I texted Alexander only a couple of days ago and he was too weak even to speak. Now, praise God, he seems to be doing somewhat better but please keep the prayers coming.

Several people have told me that there is likely a spiritual side to this story given Alexander’s courageous role in removing the pagan idols from Santa Maria Church in Traspontina during the Amazon Synod. After all, his actions, which were praised by faithful Catholic bishops and Cardinals, some even comparing him to the Maccabee brothers of the Old Testament, created a new vigor in the church.

It is very likely that Alexander was cursed or that he is a special target of the evil one whom he has infuriated by his holy actions.

So, in addition to praying for him, let’s all do some fasting too since the Lord told us that some demons only come out by prayer and fasting.

Alexander is not just some young man who had a bright idea to remove these idols and now basks in the glory of worldwide recognition. He undertook this action out of a true zeal for the house of the Lord. It was the same zeal which led our Lord to cast the money changers out of the temple.

He is a young man full of faith and hope. He is also a very well educated traditional Catholic with a wisdom well beyond his years. He is exemplary in his prayer life and his activism for life and family. He is generous with his time and despite all the fame he has rightfully acquired he remains humble. He wears his Austrian jacket with pride as a man who stands up for his nation, but for him the faith is paramount.

When he contemplated his action of removing the idols from the Church he knew full well that he was risking his own freedom. He discussed it with his wife and she, no doubt heroic as well, agreed and encouraged him. He carried out his act with spiritual guidance as well as with fervent and frequent prayer.

He is a leader in the Church Militant. It should therefore be no surprise that Satan would attack him.

We are all in a calamitous situation right now. All the world is in this same situation but it gives us amazing opportunities to focus on our spiritual life – the real battle. I ask you to promise that you won’t waste this time given to us on video games, movies, and all sorts of useless pursuits. Use this time to grow your spiritual life, to read the lives of the saints, and to practices of devotion you always wish you had time to perform. You have that time now. We’ve been gifted time now. Don’t waste it. Use it wisely.

Have you read the Bible cover to cover yet? No? Now is the time. Have you read St. Louis de Montfort’s True Devotion to Mary, or The Immitation of Christ by Thomas a Kempis? No? Now is the time.

Have you always wished you could be praying a daily rosary with the family? Now is the time to establish that routine and vow to never let it stop.

At LifeSite today you will see suggestions for keeping holy the Lord’s Day – that is Sunday. It’s not just about watching a Mass on TV or the internet. Yes, you should do that, and there are great resources for that. But, you should set apart the whole of Sunday as a day devoted to God: for prayer for spiritual reading, for meditation and reflection, and for family time directed to the faith.

Life is all about coming to a holy death so we can be in heaven forever. Remember that all things work for good for those who love God. And we love Him with all our hearts! So this Coronavirus situation will surely benefit us! Praise the Lord!

Remember to pray for Alexander and for all those suffering with coronavirus for their healing but most of all for the spiritual healing of this world which is now feeling a first taste of the chastisement of God for rejecting Him.

