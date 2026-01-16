URGENT: Israeli settlement could ‘end Christianity in the West Bank’

(LifeSiteNews) — Joining me on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show is Jason Jones, founder of the Vulnerable People Project (VPP). We discussed the X settlement, Israel’s latest project to take over a holy site and displace more of Gaza’s Christians, the need to speak out against the genocide of Christians, and more.

I asked Jones about the Shdema settlement, which hasn’t really been reported by the mainstream media. He explained that this was an illegal settlement approved by the Israeli government this past November to divide and displace the Christians in Bethlehem.

“It’s an illegal settlement; it would divide the Christian community in Bethlehem from East Jerusalem even further,” Jones said. “They’ve already displaced 19 families since November. … The Christian community believes that the Shdema settlement will lead to the very end of Christianity in the West Bank.”

“The narrative that we’ve been told in the West, especially through Protestant evangelical media, is that there was a strong, vibrant Christian population in the Holy Land from the first century until about 1948, when we began to see a catastrophic collapse of the Christian community,” he added. “Well, in what was called the Nakba, or the catastrophe, over 100 churches and monasteries were destroyed, and convents were destroyed with priests and nuns and Christians being displaced and murdered. And it’s never stopped.”

Jones noted that on Christmas Eve, Benjamin Netanyahu had posted about his commitment to protect Christians from persecution via X, stressing that if the prime minister really wants to protect Christians, he can start by reining in these ongoing settler attacks.

“The first thing Benjamin Netanyahu can do is rein in the settler attacks in Taybeh, the settler attacks in Bethlehem. … Stop these new settlements that are illegal,” he said. “In fact, the new illegal settlement that will take part of the Shepherd’s Field, which is this historic Christian site that’s very important to the Palestinian Christian community.”

“What (Netanyahu) does is he actually, in the same breath, diminishes these attacks, saying all of the attacks across the West Bank, he’s figured it out, have been narrowed down to 75 young people from broken homes. … But that’s not the case,” he added. “The case is (that) settler violence takes place. It’s sponsored by the state with the IDF and the police protecting the settlers as they attack the Palestinians, who… cannot even think of defending themselves.”

I asked Jones if this Shepherd’s Field that Israel would like to take over is the same place where the shepherds received the message about Our Lord’s birth from the angel Gabriel, and he confirmed it was. I was shocked to hear that the IDF is targeting holy ground.

“(That region) is 80% Christian. So this is a very threat to that ancient Christian community,” Jones said.

To hear more from Jason Jones, watch my full interview above or by clicking here.

