URGENT: We are only 20% short – help us get over the finish line

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear readers,

Scanning today’s LifeSiteNews headlines, you will see some good, praiseworthy news developments, but also many of serious concern.

One that especially struck me was that of a Christian Olympian suspended for five months after making the sign of the cross at the Paris Olympics. That defies reason and is disturbingly draconian. It seems to sum up all the other negative reports. That is, there is a growing international assault against all that is good – against life, faith, family and freedom.

Those determined to radically change the world must above all destroy belief in God, and especially Christianity. That is why they cannot permit even one Olympic athlete to make the sign of the cross or any other visible acknowledgment of the essential role of God in their life.

That sign threatens the totalitarians more than anything else because it risks opening many minds to their evil plans and generating mass resistance.

Now, all athletes should make a concerted effort to openly, in some way, appeal for God’s help and give thanks to Him for any benefits received, regardless of any consequences for doing so. Otherwise, they and we risk being subjected to much more unbearable pressures and threats in the future to comply with the godless, ruthless New World Order that will deprive society of all natural freedoms and rights and a meaningful, happy life.

Similarly, Wyoming’s governor removed Dr. Eric Cubin, a radiologist, from the state’s board of medicine because the doctor supported a law banning “gender-affirming care” for minors. This development in a conservative state reveals how deeply the radical woke movement has infiltrated into positions of power in the United States.

Terribly harmful and insane “gender-affirming care” should be aggressively opposed by all medical professionals because of the personal devastation it has caused in the lives of so many children and older young people. It is a gross perversion of “healthcare” intended to destroy the natural sexual identity of men and women.

I could go on and on, but these few incidents highlight why LifeSiteNews is so greatly needed at this time in history. We are shining a light on evil deeds and shining the light of truth into the darkness.

That is why we MUST reach our campaign goal. A GREAT BATTLE BETWEEN GOOD AND EVIL IS ONGOING and the good must be able to know where consistent TRUTH can be found. We must avoid being seduced by all the deception and decide how best to respond to current developments.

You play a crucial, indispensable role in all of this through your donations to LifeSiteNews.

For life, faith, family and freedom,

Steve Jalsevac

On behalf of the entire LifeSiteNews team

Follow Steve Steve is the co-founder and managing director of LifeSiteNews.com.

