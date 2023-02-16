US colonel accuses George Soros of being a ‘shadow national security advisor in the White House’

'George Soros is frequently mentioned as the shadow national security advisor in the White House these days, and Mr. Zelensky also owes a great deal to George Soros, along with other oligarchs, for his position.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Retired U.S. Colonel Douglas Macgregor, a security advisor for the Secretary of Defense under Donald Trump, recently addressed the influence billionaire George Soros has over the Biden administration, describing the left-wing megadonor as a “shadow national security advisor in the White House.”

In the beginning of the February 13 interview, the West Point graduate and author described the current situation in Ukraine as one which can largely be traced back to the West’s provocation of Russia by the toppling of Ukraine’s pro-Russian government in 2014 and replacing it with a pro-American, Western allied regime — a point Macgregor touched upon in an exclusive interview he gave to LifeSiteNews late last year.

When discussing the escalation of the conflict that has taken place over the past year, Macgregor made the following statement about U.S.-European relations: “NATO is irrelevant. Washington makes the decisions. Washington treats the countries of Western Europe and Eastern Europe essentially as vassal states. They don’t pay any attention to what those people say or what those people want. Never have. Everything is decided in Washington.”

Before touching on Soros’ influence in America, Macgregor explained that the billionaire’s reach also extends to Europe and its leaders, further delegitimizing the idea of a balanced and authentic NATO alliance: “Mr. Macron is somebody that was selected and groomed and installed in office, thanks for the most part to George Soros,” he said of the French president, Emmanuel Macron.

It was here that the U.S. colonel made the key comment on Soros’ current role in Washington D.C., even pointing to Soros’ influence over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky: “George Soros is frequently mentioned as the shadow national security advisor in the White House these days, and Mr. Zelensky also owes a great deal to George Soros, along with other oligarchs, for his position.”

In Macgregor’s view, the U.S. foreign policy is driven by a select few oligarchs, including Soros, making America not dissimilar to how other non-democratic countries operate:

We’re talking about a class of bureaucrats and politicians who share the same sort of attitudes. But it’s really Washington, D.C. and whoever is behind President [Joe] Biden. And again, I urge people to go back and look at the oligarchs that stand behind his White House and his party. Those are the people driving this this train. Those are the people that are forcing this war. The average American doesn’t know anything about it. And frankly, why should he or her? They don’t care about this sort of thing.

Looking at Soros specifically when considering who America’s “oligarchs” may be, LifeSiteNews has previously reported that Soros has spent a soaring $21 billion to back left-wing political groups and individuals since 2000, with the 92-year-old billionaire injecting $2.7 billion into left-wing causes in 2021 alone.

Continuing in the interview, Macgregor explained that because of this oligarchical influence, the American people are being forced into supporting a war in Ukraine that they do not want, and that only seeks to harm the Ukrainian people:

So why is this happening? It’s tragic. It really is, because here are two people, two groups of people, Ukrainians and Russians. Whatever their differences are, they didn’t have to go to war and Ukraine is destroyed. A nation is finished and that burden rests firmly on our shoulders. We drove this into existence. It’s horrible. It’s an atrocity.

Macgregor’s points are not without evidence, as Soros himself has admitted to playing a role in the 2014 political coup in Ukraine, the very event many geopolitical experts point to as the genesis of the current conflict.

In a 2015 interview, Soros was asked about the work of his Open Society Foundation in Ukraine. When asked about his own role in Ukraine at that time, Soros answered: “Well, I set up a foundation in Ukraine before Ukraine became independent of Russia. And the foundation has been functioning ever since. And it played an important part in events now.”

Also in 2015 – after the U.S.’s toppling of the pro-Russian government in Ukraine – Soros urged the West to punish Russia with sanctions which he called a “necessary evil” to push Russian forces out of Ukraine. He also called upon the West to financially back Ukraine.

The Ukrainian branch of Soros’ Open Society Foundation also made it public, right after the coup of 2014, that they are advising the new Ukrainian government. As reported at that time:

The Ukrainians are being advised in a different way by the Open Society Foundations, billionaire George Soros’ worldwide grant-making organization. The organization runs a branch called the International Renaissance Foundation in Kiev, which was founded after the fall of the Soviet Union, and is planning to build three branch offices elsewhere in Ukraine, according to Leonard Benardo, the Open Society Foundations’ regional director for Eurasia. Benardo said that while the Open Society Foundations’ focus is on supporting reforms within Ukraine, they do “encourage the government in Kiev to work productively with the U.S. and others.” ‘Where those reform efforts need support with other bilateral donors, the U.S. government being one of them, we definitely try to encourage leveraging our support with others,’ he said. ‘We try to advance collaborative funds of programs.’

The Open Society Foundation has also produced its own report on its influence in Ukraine’s 2014 coup (by way of supporting the Euromaidan protests), and its role in funding and counseling the current government under Zelensky.

When the Russian-Ukrainian conflict escalated into the Russian invasion in February 2022, Soros again confirmed his support for Ukrainian reform dates back to even prior to the 2014 coup, and then called upon the West to fight against Russia.

On February 26, 2022 Soros wrote: “I have witnessed Ukraine transform from a collapsing part of the Soviet Union to a liberal democracy and an open society. It has faced countless acts of Russian aggression, but has persisted.”

“It is important,” Soros continued, “that both the transatlantic alliance (the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom) but also other nations do whatever is in their power to support Ukraine in its time of existential threat.”

In further comments in the same February 13 interview, Macgregor also touched upon the role of the World Economic Forum (WEF), and how this group is just another example of how a small but powerful group of global elite attempt to dictate the course of the world.

When discussing the fact that both Sweden and Finland are currently trying to become members of NATO, thus ramping up their involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, the military expert stated: “As far as the Swedes and the Finns are concerned, I think the elites there are part of this globalist neocon cabal that meets routinely in the World Economic Forum to transform the world into some sort of society of internationalists that they dream of.”

In Macgregor’s view, “these people are out of touch with reality,” as “there was never any danger to Finland and the Finns.”

Further implying that Finland’s decision to enter into this conflict is not to serve the interest of the Finnish people, but the interests of an oligarchical class, Macgregor continued: “[When you dig deeper into Finland] you begin to find people who are saying, ‘wait a minute, is this really necessary? What does this mean?’ … That means we’re going to spend a lot of money on defense [to join NATO], which they haven’t had to spend in the past.”

Macgregor expressed that he is worried that this globalist agenda is the same one running the United States’ foreign policy, and that it will end up damaging the country’s reputation in a way that will be detrimental for the whole of the nation in the long run.

“The problem for us right now is that the Chinese, the Russians, together with all the BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa] and increasingly large numbers of countries in the world, including India, are looking… to stop using the [U.S. dollar as the] global reserve currency,” he explained, adding that “that’s a very dangerous development” because “our reserve currency really confers enormous power and influence on us.”

But the U.S. has abused that power, the colonel expounded: “And unfortunately we’ve abused that. We’ve bullied other countries. We’ve dictated to countries in Latin America and Africa what crops they will grow and what they will not grow. We have threatened the people with the use of our financial system who, for some reason or other are trading with people we don’t like. And this is finally coming home to roost.”

According to Macgregor, even Germany, one of America’s strongest allies in Europe, is not happy with the Biden administration’s constant push for war with Russia.

“[The Germans] are not interested in going to war with Russia. They correctly judged there was no threat from Russia, which is why they were taking the natural gas that they were getting from the Russians and using it to great success because it was cheap, it was available, it was quick and it was fueling the German scientific industrial base, which is the real engine of prosperity in Europe.”

For the military expert, the entire NATO alliance is weak. “I think if anybody thinks that NATO is in good shape, they’re delusional. But then again, I don’t blame them because they’re not getting the truth through the media.”

Macgregor also accused the mainstream media of spreading falsehoods, stating: “I mean, the lies that pour out of the mouths of the people in the mainstream media in the West are astonishing. It’s just, it’s beyond belief. When you ask them, ‘what do you know about Ukraine? What do you know about what was going on in that country, what’s been happening there for the last decade?’ Nobody knows.”

“Nobody knows that we’ve installed a government there. Nobody knows that we’ve manipulated that place and turned it into a platform for attack against Russia,” stated Macgregor.

Not pulling punches, the military expert even argued that Zelensky’s regime is far worse than Putin’s in Russia, comparing Zelensky with Stalin when it comes to the treatment of his own people.

In the colonel’s estimation, the Ukraine conflict could become a turning point for the U.S. if it continues to overstretch its power and alienate its important allies, like Germany.

Macgregor explained that “the crisis with Ukraine and Russia has simply thrown all of this into a sharp relief. So our position in the world is weakened dramatically over the last 12 months, and I think we’re going to see it weakened more and more in the months ahead because we are suddenly seen as this malignant force in the world that is responsible for corruption and violence. We’re no longer viewed as this magnanimous engine of prosperity, which is what we once were.”

To illustrate the nation’s downfall, Macgregor compared the America of today with the 1960s America of his youth, saying:

And there was a program I loved as a young boy in the 1950s. It was called The Men of West Point. I mean, you can still go on to YouTube and find some episodes. What a marvelous, marvelous program that was. I loved it. And all I wanted to do was to go to West Point. I wanted to be one of those West Point cadets. That was a different world. It was disciplined. It was all male. People had no qualms about who and what they were. There were no discussions about transgender[ism]. There were no discussions about, ‘are you really an American or are you a hyphenated something else?’ It was a very different world, and that world changed.

Macgregor is not alone in thinking that America would do well to return to these roots. A recently published article by Josiah Lippincott seems to argue along these lines as well.

After discussing the report by veteran journalist Seymour Hersh about the U.S.’ September 2022 attack on the Nord Stream pipelines owned by Russia and Germany, Lippincott also touched on this new globalist rule that strikes a stark resemblance to communist tyranny.

The Nord Stream bombing displays enormous chutzpah from the American ruling elite. But it is also a clarion call for all those with eyes to see and ears to hear: A world dominated by D.C. is a world without freedom and real political life. Europe will never again be a heart of culture and civilization as long as it remains in the thrall of D.C.’s power. Until that yoke is thrown off, Europe will remain a medieval history theme park, its churches empty, its militaries laughable, and its people morally and spiritually degraded. Americans outside the hallowed halls of financial and political power in New York, D.C., and Silicon Valley are little better off. For those who dream of a better world, the path is clear: The postwar international order needs to die. Only after its demise can men of high vision begin the process of carving out a new, more free, more noble, world order.

