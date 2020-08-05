US ‘frontline’ doctors website exposes ‘criminal’ campaign by tech giants, govt agencies to block COVID cure

PETITION: Tell the FDA to reverse its opposition to Hydroxychloroquine and help save lives Sign petition here.

August 5, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Last week’s explosively successful conference by America’s Frontline Doctors’ group, that exposed a “massive disinformation campaign” against the life-saving ability of Hydroxychloroquine to cure the Chinese coronavirus, was totally shut off the Internet by the tech giants. The group was in D.C. July 27 for its “White Coat Summit” event, which was organized and sponsored by the Tea Party Patriots and Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.). It kicked off with a full-day agenda and finished up the next day with a second press conference and congressional lobbying.

A Facebook representative gave as a vague excuse that the event was taken down for allegedly “sharing false information about cures and treatments for COVID-19.” As usual, Facebook refused to give any specifics. In reality, the tech companies themselves could likely be guilty of a crime against humanity and criminal spreading of false information that could potentially result in numerous deaths because infected patients and their physicians were denied crucial life-saving information provided during that event.

You will understand the severity of what the tech giants did as you read below some excerpts from Conference organizer Dr. Simone Gold’s White Paper on Hydroxychloroquine.

Most of the talks given during the day-long full conference can be seen here. I would strongly recommend viewing what these experts had to say that credibly contradicts the lies and misinformation that the public has been fed for months about hydroxychloroquine and other issues related to the Wuhan virus.

This is incredible material and you will likely be quite angry after watching these when you realize how badly the public has been deliberately misled about the issues covered in the talks so that the pharma giants can make billions on their alternative, far more costly, much less effective meds and vaccines. They would not even be necessary if hydroxychloroquine had not been so badly misrepresented and withheld from doctors and patients.

America’s Frontline Doctors (AFD) website has been restored after also being suddenly shut down by the organization’s web hosting company. A crucial part is the References page with two exceptional documents. They present well-documented evidence that a hydroxychloroquine protocol, given at the right time and with the right dosage, will dramatically help most covid-infected patients to rapidly recover from what too many mistakenly think, thanks to media-generated hysteria, is a death sentence.

The website also has the video of the second, short press conference that was held in front of the Supreme Court on July 28. However, the full, original press conference, held at the end of the first day, and the one that was seen by 17 million as a Facebook live-stream, is much better to watch and can still be seen here, thanks to the OANN network.

Even today, when Facebook users attempt to share the video of the AFD press conference, they are confronted with a pop-up such as seen below when a Latin American reader tried to share the video with friends. It falsely indicates there is information in the post from the board-certified physicians – who have been treating covid patients – that is “misinformation that could cause harm” and that they don’t allow “false information about covid-19 that could contribute to physical harm”. Facebook has not provided any evidence whatsoever to substantiate these serious, false charges.

World-famous pop star Madonna was also censored by Instagram for posting a video of the Frontline Doctors. In her post, Madonna praised Dr. Stella Immanuel, the Houston physician who stated that she has successfully treated 350 coronavirus patients with hydroxychloroquine. Dr. Emmanuel’s talk was the big hit of the press conference as she very passionately called to account all those who have been suppressing the use of HCQ to the detriment of the lives of infected patients.

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube remove video of doctors who support hydroxychloroquine -> https://t.co/2jjw97qFfD



Madonna censored by Instagram -> https://t.co/98zRCI7KNy pic.twitter.com/V6jdecUZNd — Megan #FREEAssange (@GraffitiExpert) July 29, 2020

I personally hope the Frontline Doctors will launch lawsuits against Google, YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo and the web hosting company for the great harm that they caused not just the AFD, but more importantly, to numerous covid-infected patients who could die because of the totally false claims that were made about the information given during the conference. These social media giants have to be held accountable. This can’t be permitted to go on.

The paragraphs chosen below will help you realize the degree of corruption and lying that has taken place on the coronavirus issue and available treatments that were wrongly denied to both physicians and the public.

***

Excerpts from White Paper on Hydroxychloroquine By Dr. Simone Gold, MD, JD

In France, HCQ had been sold over the counter for many years, but on January 15, 2020, then Health minister Buzyn reclassified it as “list II of poisonous substances.” Three days after Trump endorsed it, the next Health Minister Veran said that HCQ was only to be used for severely ill hospitalized patients and could not be used early or prophylaxis (three). Then two months later he terminated using it at all. All this time, esteemed virologist Professor Raoult continued his clinical trials and in his hospitals the mortality rate was 0.52% compared to the rest of France 19.12%. Because this was so mishandled, resulting in so many unnecessary deaths, the former French Prime Minister and two Ministers of Health are now being criminally investigated.

Former French Prime Minister, health ministers to be investigated for pandemic response” A French court will investigate former French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and two health ministers following complaints about the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Prosecutor General François Molins said today. Philippe, former Health Minister Agnès Buzyn and outgoing Health Minister Olivier Véran will have to respond to accusations of abstaining from fighting a disaster.

In The Netherlands, Dr. R. Elens, has filed suit due to his being blocked from prescribing HCQ, which is contrary to his lifelong practice as a physician. He was sanctioned and could face a fine of Euro 150,000. He filed this petition to clarify the status of HCQ and will pursue to The Hague if necessary as a crime against humanity.

***

The Lancet’s boss … said … the pharmaceutical companies are so financially powerful today and are able to use such methodologies as to have us accept papers which … in reality manage to conclude what they want ... I have been doing research for 20 years of my life. I never thought the boss of The Lancet could say that. And the boss of the NEJM too. He even said it was ‘criminal.’

In the case of the JAMA study, the scientists gave up to 2.5x lethal dosage of the medication. Unsurprisingly so many patients died they halted the study early. They also cherry-picked patients and had no proof that there was the standard ethics oversight of the study. JAMA knew of these problems and published the study anyway. Various scientists have demanded its retraction, and even now, with civil and criminal investigations into these deaths, the study is still is [sic] not retracted. And the headlines around this study blame the drug, not the fact that old, sick, hospitalized, compromised patients were given toxic dosages of a drug.

***

At the very least, the efficacy “assassination” of HCQ must be reversed immediately. Doctors must be able to prescribe HCQ as a treatment and as a prophylaxis. It is absolutely unacceptable that doctors are not being able to communicate responsibly and with compassion with their patients. That must be remedied. Period.

***

We speak in support of immediately reversing the massive, irresponsible disinformation campaign that is literally preventing doctors from dispensing HCQ, advocating as well that it be made available over the counter in the United States. This is logistically easy to do in a manner that ensures the supply and appropriate dispensation.

***

Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) has been FDA approved for over 65 years and has been used billions of times throughout the entire world without restriction. For many decades it has been given to: pregnant women, breastfeeding women, children, elderly patients, immune compromised patients and healthy persons.

In the USA it is used most often in three situations: systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and as malaria prophylaxis for travelers.

***

The physicians who prescribe HCQ the most are rheumatologists. Patients who need HCQ typically are on the medication for years or decades.

***

Prominent Los Angeles cardiologist Dr. Daniel Wohlgelernter states:

Over the last 30 years I have had several hundred patient visits specifically to discuss the toxicity of hydroxychloroquine. During that time, not a single patient has been taken off of this drug for cardiac toxicity. The largest meta-analysis published in 2018, revealed only 50 cardiac deaths attributed to hydroxychloroquine in 60 plus years.

***

In an interview with Laura Ingraham, Dr. Richard Urso, ophthalmologist said this: I have had several thousand patient visits to specifically discuss the toxicity of this drug over my last 30 years. It’s a super safe drug. It’s safer than Tylenol, aspirin, Motrin.

***

It is self-evident that HCQ is safe from the fact that it has been FDA approved for 65 years and has been used many billions of times all over the world and it is over the counter in most of the world, certainly pre-2020. It is the #1 most used medication in India, the second most populous nation on the planet with 1.3 billion people. If an American travels to a location where malaria is endemic, per the CDC, they would start HCQ before they left for their trip. There has never been an allegation that HCQ is not safe until 2020.

***

In the largest study to date on the subject, HCQ has been shown to not increase heart (cardiac) risk. This study was across a multinational, distributed database network. It studied all the data for 20 years, from January 9, 2000 – 2020 on patients who were prescribed HCQ.

***

The FDA database shows a total of 640 deaths attributable to HCQ over fifty years. To put this in context “Each year the FDA receives over one million adverse event reports associated with the use of drug products” “This concerns the entirety of HCQ use over more than 50 years of data, likely millions of uses and of longer-term use than the five days recommended for Covid-19 treatment.”

***

The CDC has an information sheet about HCQ. That sheet includes the following questions/answers

Q: Who can take hydroxychloroquine?

A: Hydroxychloroquine can be prescribed to adults and children of all ages. It can also be safely taken by pregnant women and nursing mothers.

Q: Who should not take hydroxychloroquine?

A: People with psoriasis should not take hydroxychloroquine.

Q: How should I take hydroxychloroquine?

A: Both adults and children should take one dose of hydroxychloroquine per week starting at least one week before traveling… They should take one dose per week while there, and for four consecutive weeks after leaving. The weekly dosage for adults in 400 mg.

Q: What are the potential side effects of hydroxychloroquine?

A: Hydroxychloroquine is a relatively well tolerated medicine. The most common adverse reactions reported are stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, and headache. These side effects can often be lessened by taking hydroxychloroquine with food. Hydroxychloroquine may also cause itching in some people.

Q: How long is it safe to use hydroxychloroquine?

A: CDC has no limits on the use of hydroxychloroquine for the prevention of malaria. When hydroxychloroquine is used at higher doses for many years, a rare eye condition called retinopathy has occurred. People who take hydroxychloroquine for more than five years should get regular eye exams.

***

Efficacy

There are only two things that must be considered regarding a medication: is it safe and does it work? HCQ is amongst the safest of all prescription drugs in USA and that is why across much of the world it is sold over the counter. And at a time when the world has become seized with panic over a virus without a specific cure, the question of effectiveness is almost moot. If a drug is safe and might work, and if there are no other options, we must try it.

The safety record of HCQ is indisputable. But now seven months into the pandemic there is overwhelming evidence accumulating that HCQ is also effective for Covid-19. There are dozens of studies demonstrating its effectiveness from all around the world. From China to France to Saudi Arabia to Iran to Italy to India to New York City to Michigan to Brazil. This is not surprising. As far back as, chloroquine (CQ) the first cousin of HCQ and previously known to be effective against SARS-CoV-1, was stated by China to be a treatment for Covid-19.

***

Corruption of the Scientific Journals

It is well known that The Lancet and The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) had to retract their studies. It was well documented in a series published in The Guardian starting with the headline: “The Lancet has made one of the biggest retractions in modern history. How could this happen?” The sheer number and magnitude of the things that went wrong or missing are too enormous to attribute to mere incompetence.

The data upon which these studies were based were so ridiculously erroneous that it only took two weeks for an eagle-eyed physician to publicly demand an explanation. What’s incredible is that the editors of these esteemed journals still have a job – that is how utterly incredible the supposed data underlying the studies was. The company that “gathered” the alleged data (Surgisphere) is now wiped clean from the Internet.

The Lancet and The NEJM have at least been exposed, but the third premier journal, as yet unexposed, is the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA.) While the first two journals published fraudulent studies, the JAMA study seems criminal in its utter disregard for human life.

***

Dr. Dousty-Blazy, the former French Health Minister, Under Secretary General of UN, and candidate for Director of WHO has publicly stated that The Lancet and the NEJM Editors admit to being pressured by pharmaceutical companies to publish certain results.

***

Censorship of the Public “Town Square”

The clearest example of physician free speech censorship is what happened to James Todaro, MD. Dr. Todaro, who up until these events was a mere private citizen, tweeted his thoughts about HCQ including a link to a public Google doc six days before the President endorsed HCQ. Dr. Todaro’s apolitical scientific commentary was his opinion of a scientific study that appeared to be fabricated, despite being published in a world-class journal. It turns out Dr. Todaro was so spot-on correct, that the study, which unfortunately had enormous worldwide influence, was retracted which is exceedingly rare. But before the public could read Dr. Todaro’s prescient words, the President happened to endorse HCQ, and Google scrubbed the document within hours.

And by scrubbed we mean that Google didn’t want you to think it was missing, they wanted you to not know such a thing ever even existed.

***

Excessive & Punitive Regulations at the State Level & “Off-Label” Prescribing

There is obviously a tremendous disinformation campaign going on in the United States of America claiming that HCQ is neither safe nor effective. This is quite remarkable for a medication that has been FDA approved for 65 years and having already been dispensed billions of times all across the world with only 57 serious adverse events (heart) noted by the FDA in their own database over the past fifty years. In many countries it is available over the counter, like aspirin and Tylenol.

Nonetheless, with the negative pressure being applied, state Governors have ordered, through their state licensing boards that physicians stop using it, and pharmacists stop dispensing it. Their wording is often more cautious, but doctors are told that they could be charged with “unprofessional conduct” (a threat to their license) or be “sanctioned” if they prescribe.

***

COVID-19 is an acronym for SARS-CoV-2. It is so named because it turns out there was a SARS-CoV-1. Reading the scientific literature related to the first SARS is so eerily similar that excerpts are copy/pasted on the next page. In 2002 there was a new coronavirus, originating in China, which rapidly spread to dozens of countries, within a few months, leading to worldwide efforts to contain it. The scientists discovered that CQ had a strong antiviral effect on this SARS-CoV virus, whether the CQ was used before or after infection. It was concluded that CQ had both prophylactic and therapeutic use.

The study “Chloroquine is a Potent Inhibitor of SARS Coronavirus Infection and Spread” by Vincent, Bergeron, Benjannet, et. al., was published by the official publication of the National Institutes of Health when Dr. Fauci was NIH Director: Given that CQ was demonstrated to be very effective against a 78% identical coronavirus less than 15 years ago during a very similar situation, it is very curious that there was a multinational effort to restrict it starting in mid-January.

***

On January 13, 2020 France quietly changed the status of HCQ from its years long over-the- counter status to “List II poisonous substance.” This was an unprecedented demotion. And in the USA: “Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that data shows HCQ is not an effective agent for the coronavirus, disputing use of the drug to fight the deadly virus even as President Donald Trump touts it as a potential cure.”

It is unclear when Dr. Fauci came to believe the opposite of what the NIH published when he was the NIH Director. What we do know is that 70,000-100,000 excess American lives have been lost due to lack of access to HCQ. So why did a medication that had been over the counter for decades, suddenly but quietly get pulled from the shelves, in the midst of a pandemic, due to a virus that is so similar it shares a name?

It is well known that newly patented drugs can be extremely profitable if there is demand and no other supply. The demand for Gilead’s Remdisivir, which is used late in the disease, obviously will plummet if the disease is stopped by HCQ early. Remdisivir is sold for $3200-$5700 per treatment and the federal government has already purchased all or most of it. The generic HCQ is ~$10 per treatment.

***

It is interesting to note that many over the counter drugs, probably the majority, are less safe than HCQ. For example Tylenol, and aspirin are listed as more risky. Most doctors would attest to the frequent problems people have with Motrin/Ibuprofen/Aleve. Tylenol toxicity is the most common reason for liver transplant in the USA and anti-inflammatories account for an enormous number of GI bleeds/pain/distress.

***

As a result, not only are patients not being treated promptly, effectively, and safely, some patients die. And as the fear of the pandemic has overtaken the virus itself and it is impossible to change public and physician opinion quickly enough to save lives, we must make the medication available to the public directly.

Dr. Harvey Risch, MD, PhD, Professor of Epidemiology at Yale School of Public Health and published in affiliation with the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Dr. Risch who has 39,779 citations on Google Scholar, notes that:

“US cumulative deaths through July 15 are 140,000. Had we permitted HCQ use liberally, we would have saved half, 70,000 and it is very possible we could have saved 3/4, 105,000.”

It is relevant that the problem that the USA has with accessing hydroxychloroquine is a first-world problem. Curiously the people who cannot get HCQ typically live in first-world democracies. Speaking generally, HCQ or its progenitor CQ, was freely available over the counter in most of the world Africa, Asia, South America, even Canada and Mexico, prior to Covid. Long before President Trump endorsed HCQ on March 20, 2020, the drug was quietly removed from pharmacy shelves in Canada and it was banned outright in France. These two actions were taken in January 2020. It is speculation as to why but one must consider who benefits if HCQ is not accessible.

It cannot be overlooked that right now, all over the world, patients who want to buy HCQ simply do. Iran, Costa Rica, Italy, Panama; many others.

***

This chart was posted in Dr. Gold's White Paper SOURCE: Dr. Simone Gold, White Paper on Hydroxychloroquine

No matter the reason, there is an obvious relationship between access to HCQ and mortality rates from Covid-19. While it is true that such a relationship does not prove cause/effect, but it is also true that it would be lunacy to assume no relationship.

Country by country data is also available and access to HCQ is strongly linked to lower mortality. We can see that even very poor countries have much lower case fatality rates than wealthy countries, which of course, is typically the opposite of what we would expect of a respiratory disease that could end up in an ICU admission. Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Senegal, Pakistan, Serbia, Nigeria, Turkey, Ukraine, Honduras … the list goes on. Wealthier democracies or countries with especially abusive HCQ protocols such as are doing terribly: Ireland, Canada, Spain, The Netherlands, UK, Belgium, France ... Of note, Italy and Spain switched mid-stream and now HCQ is easily available.

The limitation or outright ban on HCQ worldwide has begun to crack. It will soon collapse because the evidence of its safety and efficacy is so overwhelming. The countries that have less flexibility to tolerate fatal policies have already reversed themselves. South of us, Honduras, Panama, Costa Rica have, or earlier had, made HCQ available. Brazil is trying but faces many of the same political problems as the USA. Some countries have started going door to door to facilitate its availability.

In Honduras their national policy now is: “The patient that presents for the first time to a First Level of Care facility, if so, treatment should be started with: Acetaminophen, Hydroxychloroquine 400 every 12 hours, Ivermectin, Azithromycin, Zinc …”

To read the full document click here.