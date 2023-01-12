US gov’t used fake propaganda to deceive millions in the past. Why wouldn’t it do so now?

(LifeSiteNews) – Most who follow politics or what is reported to be “news” probably genuinely want to arrive at true conclusions. To arrive at conclusions, one often must know possibilities. Then, one must often use common sense and available information to determine if something is unlikely, possible, likely, most likely, or definitely true or false.

It is difficult to determine, but it seems as though many people often think that hoaxes, ruses, or ploys by government entities like the FBI or local police or false information published by the federal or local government in local or national news are not even a possibility. After studying the history of communist governments, those governments which follow the teachings of the false prophet, or even those governments which were reported to be anti-communist governments, one might conclude that hoaxes or other false information is at least a possible explanation of some of what is said to be “news” or even “science.”

For example, in the past the FBI has said that the FBI “often” used ruses, ploys, and “strategic deceptions” (Page 132) to achieve its goals, potentially including its goal of destroying groups or institutions. (Page 5) A U.S. Senate document describing the secret actions of the FBI mentions the following:

Through covert propaganda, the FBI not only attempted to influence public opinion on matters of social policy, but also directly intervened in the people’s choice of leadership both through the electoral process and in other, less formal arenas. (Pages 247-248)

Thus, the FBI also used secret propaganda to “influence public opinion on matters of social policy.” A hoax (for example, a hoax pandemic or a falsified hoax crime) followed by many years of propaganda about the hoax could also be a possibility.

Again, the FBI has said that it “often” used “strategic deceptions” and/or hoaxes. U.S. federal law apparently allows the FBI, local police, and other secret government “intelligence community” entities to commit “hoaxes” or “convey false or misleading information under circumstances where such information may reasonably be believed and where such information indicates that an activity has taken, is taking, or will take place.”

Now, where can one expect such “false or misleading information” to be published? In other words, how are Americans going to hear, read, see, etc., the “false or misleading information” (which is lied about as if it is truth) from the FBI, local police, and other secret government entities? They are going to read it on internet news or other websites or in the newspaper, or they are going to see it on TV, or hear it on the radio, podcasts, etc. One might also expect the government to pay celebrities to propagate false information as if it is true.

Now, if the FBI, potentially local police, and others say they may “often” “convey false or misleading information under circumstances where such information may reasonably be believed and where such information indicates that an activity has taken, is taking, or will take place,” should one expect that their local police, the FBI, and others are going to “convey false or misleading information under circumstances where such information may reasonably be believed and where such information indicates that an activity has taken, is taking, or will take place?”

The repetition is necessary to make a point.

The FBI, local police, and other “intelligence community” entities apparently say they are going to lie about, or otherwise falsify, events or occurrences that are published as “news.”

Americans should then expect the FBI, local police, and others to secretly falsify the news and potentially even what is published as “science.”

In other words, should one, when observing a published “news” story (or even some or many “scientific” stories), at minimum, think it to be a possible government hoax, ruse, or other “false or misleading information” or “propaganda?”

There are several such subjects or beliefs that are questionable; one is what was/is reported to be the COVID-19 pandemic. It is going to be explained in a moment that the U.S. government and likely most other governments in the world have many years of experience with massive covert/secret propaganda efforts, which, as will be explained in a moment, are not very expensive. (Page 7)

Is/was the so-called COVID-19 pandemic merely a hoax and a massive propaganda effort by several countries? When the COVID-19 pandemic reportedly began, several people questioned the “made-for-TV” appearance of the COVID-19 “news.” More than one person suggested at least the possibility of COVID-19 being a hoax. Do most people believe the news, or do people have common sense enough to question if what is published in the news is merely falsified local or federal government propaganda? (Page 7)

Because of governments’ (both the United States and several other governments) experience with falsifying information, one might reasonably question several other questionable occurrences or potentially falsified beliefs. “Climate change,” “global warming,” or whatever it is going to be falsely labeled tomorrow is another possible, or likely, massive propaganda effort by more than one country (or a few countries covertly and partially or fully operating the governments of several other countries).

That is not all though. Should one reasonably question whether some or many current government-forced injections labeled as vaccines are a result of massive propaganda efforts by governments rather than science?

Or, how about “evolution” or “natural selection?” Evolution theory is absurd enough to wonder whether it is also merely a propaganda effort by anti-Christian persons and governments. Pope Pius XII, in his encyclical Humani generis, wrote similar things about those who propagate evolution:

If anyone examines the state of affairs outside the Christian fold, he will easily discover the principle trends that not a few learned men are following. Some imprudently and indiscreetly hold that evolution, which has not been fully proved even in the domain of natural sciences, explains the origin of all things, and audaciously support the monistic and pantheistic opinion that the world is in continual evolution. Communists gladly subscribe to this opinion so that, when the souls of men have been deprived of every idea of a personal God, they may the more efficaciously defend and propagate their dialectical materialism. Such fictitious tenets of evolution which repudiate all that is absolute, firm and immutable, have paved the way for the new erroneous philosophy which, rivaling idealism, immanentism and pragmatism, has assumed the name of existentialism, since it concerns itself only with existence of individual things and neglects all consideration of their immutable essences. […] both opinions, that is, those favorable and those unfavorable to evolution, [must] be weighed and judged with the necessary seriousness, moderation and measure, and provided that all are prepared to submit to the judgment of the Church, to whom Christ has given the mission of interpreting authentically the Sacred Scriptures and of defending the dogmas of faith. Some however, rashly transgress this liberty of discussion, when they act as if the origin of the human body from pre-existing and living matter were already completely certain and proved by the facts which have been discovered up to now and by reasoning on those facts, and as if there were nothing in the sources of divine revelation which demands the greatest moderation and caution in this question.

One might get the idea that Pope Pius XII knew that one of the methods of communist governments is to lie (“Communists gladly subscribe to this opinion” of “such fictitious tenets of evolution which repudiate all that is absolute”).

Of course, such governments or government employees who lie need not be openly communist. There are likely many people in the world that would probably knowingly propagate and knowingly falsify science merely because of their hatred for Catholics; violent political entities which follow the false teachings of the false prophet might also use massive anti-Catholic propaganda efforts. Homosexuality, transgenderism, contraception, abortion, “gay marriage,” and murder of the sick and/or elderly are similarly propagated, and are also anti-American; communist and/or other anti-American countries would surely support those anti-reason and mortally sinfully ideologies.

Extensive secret propaganda ‘not unprecedented’ and ‘relatively cheap’

Previous articles described the U.S. federal government’s use of propaganda, hoaxes, and other false information. Those articles did not thoroughly discuss a U.S. Senate document which describes the U.S. government’s “massive” use of propaganda in another country between the 1960s and 1970s. This article is going to discuss some of those U.S. government actions.

Before getting into the specific information, it is necessary to refute a possible objection; some might say that a document describing U.S. government use of propaganda during the 1960s and 1970s is irrelevant in 2023. The document is indeed still relevant because it suggests that the government has many years of experience with lying to millions of people in attempt to coerce the millions of people to do what the U.S. government wanted them to do.

And, again, it is also relevant that U.S. federal law apparently at least implies, or even blatantly states, that the U.S. federal government and local government “law enforcement” or “intelligence” entities might use such propaganda, hoaxes, or other false information which are then going to be published by “news” (which may or may not be “proprietary” businesses secretly owned, controlled, and/or operated by the FBI or potentially local government entities).

The U.S. Senate documents from the 1960s and 1970s are relevant in that they describe secret methods previously used by the U.S. government which the U.S. government has now had many years of experience to perfect; and the U.S. government, and potentially local police, apparently currently say that they may presently lie to Americans.

The document is entitled, “Covert Action in Chile 1963-1973.” Several quotations could be provided in this article but only a few are necessary to make the point that the U.S. government (and likely other governments in the world) has significant experience in secretly lying to and coercing millions of people.

The government efforts were reportedly anti-communist. However, such methods could likely be used against most other groups, like Catholics or the millions of people who simply want freedom from coercion and/or freedom from surveillance or “biosurveillance” by government employees. When reading this article one might ask, “is it likely that some or much of what is published in the news and even “science” potentially U.S. or other government false information and/or propaganda?”

The “Covert Action in Chile 1963-1973” document describes the work of the U.S. government Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). It cannot be elaborated here, but it is apparent that the FBI’s actions in America may be similar to those actions of the CIA throughout the world. The “Covert Action in Chile 1963-1973” document describes that the “most extensive” secret actions in Chile were the secret spreading of false information or “propaganda”:

The most extensive covert action activity in Chile was propaganda. It was relatively cheap. In Chile, it continued at a low level during “normal” times, then was cranked up to meet particular threats or to counter particular dangers. The most common form of a propaganda project is simply the development of “assets” in media organizations who can place articles or be asked to write them. The Agency provided to its field Stations several kinds of guidance about what sorts of propaganda were desired. For example, one CIA project in Chile supported from one to five media assets during the seven years it operated (1965-1971). Most of those assets worked for a major Santiago daily which was the key to CIA propaganda efforts. Those assets wrote articles or editorials favorable to U.S. interests in the world (for example, criticizing the Soviet Union in the wake of the Czechoslovakian invasion); suppressed news items harmful to the United States (for instance about Vietnam); and authored articles critical of Chilean leftists. The covert propaganda efforts in Chile also included “black” propaganda − material falsely purporting to be the product of a particular individual or group. In the 1970 election, for instance, the CIA used “black” propaganda to sow discord between the Communists and the Socialists and between the national labor confederation and the Chilean Communist Party. (Page 7)

Several points about the U.S. government’s experience in secretly publishing false information and propaganda in the news should be made. One is that it is inexpensive − or, at least it was at that time. One reason for this might be obvious − it only takes a few very popular news reporters in a “major … daily” newspaper or TV “news” station or internet website to control the opinions of millions of people. This could likely be completed in a similar way in America and even worldwide due to most people apparently trusting everything which is made to appear serious and official in national or local “news.”

If local or federal governments want to scare their citizens, they could easily do so by falsifying a crime (a hoax crime) or falsifying a pandemic (a hoax pandemic) and then continually publishing false news. Such coercive strategies could be used to attempt to control large populations.

Another point to emphasize from the previous quotation is that the U.S. government has experience in suppressing news that may be harmful to government employees. Presently, much of the government in the U.S. supports policies that are very similar to communist policies; COVID lockdowns, government forced injections, government forced support for anti-science beliefs such as false marriage known as “gay marriage,” homosexuality, transgenderism, and similar things. One of the most obvious examples of government suppressing news that is harmful to liberal government employees is news which accurately describes how homosexuality is medically (and morally) disordered and is contrary to science. The truth about contraception and abortion is also suppressed.

Several more significant points could be made about governments’ secret actions in other countries, but only a few points can be mentioned. The first point is merely common sense: it is highly likely that many anti-American (and anti-Catholic) governments could use such propaganda efforts against the United States (or against the Catholic Church), and attempt to make it appear as though the actions are U.S. actions (or the Catholic Church). (The previous quote describes this as “black propaganda.”)

The authentic United States of America is a great country. In one way or another, the following statement is uttered so often that people forget what it really means: many Americans sacrificed for, were severely injured and disabled, and/or died so that there would not be a secret police, a surveillance police state, or Gestapo in America. Government lies and propaganda, government-forced injections, government-forced lockdowns, government coercion, and many other actions opposed to Truth could be mentioned as things that American heroes and heroes from other countries wanted to prevent, so much so that they risked death to do so. It is difficult to emphasize enough.

And there are bad people within and outside the U.S. that most definitely want to harm the authentic United States. It is their secret actions that are greatly harming America. America won, or helped win, (if “won” or “win” are accurate descriptions of the results of wars) anti-freedom wars that were fought mostly overtly. It appears as though those opposed to freedom have simply secretly moved into the American government, or propagated their lies into the minds of those in government, and thus are attempting to covertly (and not-so-covertly by using many lies and other deceptions) destroy the country.

Another significant point is from the document which states that:

The pattern of United States covert action in Chile is striking but not unique. It arose in the context not only of American foreign policy, but also of covert U.S. involvement in other countries within and outside Latin America. The scale of CIA involvement in Chile was unusual but by no means unprecedented. (Page 2)

The document also says that the covert action lasted for many years with “heavy involvement in Chilean politics.” (Page 3) Thus, it is important to emphasize that a government might use “heavy” (apparently meaning large amounts of) propaganda for several years.

In other words, the U.S. government, or many other governments, might lie to their own people (Pages 247-248) for several years about a specific subject, including politics. This suggests the possibility of falsifying a pandemic for several years. It also suggests the possibility of using propaganda to propagate such an absurdity as “evolution” or “climate change.”

Other points to emphasize are that the United States’ propaganda in Chile was “not unique,” was apparently used in other countries, and was “by no means unprecedented.” Those are very major statements, and they were made in the 1970s. The U.S. and other countries have had many years to practice and perfect the use of lying through or in the media. And the document states that such extensive and many years worth of propaganda was “not unprecedented.”

Those statements are emphasized in this article not because of the effects they might have had specifically on Chile. The point is that the U.S. government, or many other governments, previously attempted many years worth of secret and extensive lying in the media and potentially even what is wrongly said to be “science.” They used the lies to coerce the actions and beliefs of millions of people.

Could similar extensive and many years worth of lying and other propaganda, even without U.S. involvement, be explanations for such absurdities as climate change, evolution, or even a potentially falsified pandemic?

