US men’s hockey accepts Trump’s State of the Union invitation while women’s team refuses

(LifeSiteNews) — Wokeness really does ruin everything, doesn’t it?

At this year’s Olympics, Americans were treated to a number of feel-good stories. In freestyle skiing, the U.S. took home the gold in the mixed team aerials event. Onlookers who watched the women’s ice-skating finals saw 20-year-old American Alysia Liu win top honors. To cap it off, both the men and women’s hockey teams stood atop the podium with gold draped around their necks after they beat their opponents in dramatic fashion.

In the men’s locker room after the U.S. men’s team beast Canada 2-1 this past weekend, FBI Director Kash Patel joined in on the fun. While chugging a beer along with the players, Patel held up a phone with President Trump on the other end. Trump congratulated the team and invited them to his State of the Union address Tuesday night, to which they excitedly agreed.

🚨 EPIC! Kash Patel put PRESIDENT TRUMP on the phone in Team USA’s locker room so that 47 could PERSONALLY congratulate them “Congratulations! That was an UNBELIEVABLE game! We love you guys!” “You’re going to be proud of that game for FIFTY YEARS!” “I can send a MILITARY… pic.twitter.com/GGCUOadySq — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 23, 2026

Backlash from liberals was almost immediate. Patel was criticized simply for being at the games. Trump was accused of politicizing the win by making it about himself somehow. The players, meanwhile, knew better.

“We’re all proud Americans,” captain Auston Matthews said. “This is a huge moment for us. A huge moment for the United States. [President Trump] called, just congratulated us.”

“People are so negative out there, and they are just trying to find a reason to put people down and make something out of almost nothing,” player Jack Hughes told the Daily Mail.

“[Trump] just spoke to the group expressing how proud he was of the group and congratulating everybody on the win,” coach Mike Sullivan remarked. “Obviously this game in a lot of ways was an inspiration to our country.”

Former ESPN and MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann is one of the most liberal sports commentators in the U.S. Aside from his notoriously curmudgeon disposition, he suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Due to the severity of his illness, he couldn’t restrain himself from commenting on the situation.

“The men are still too stupid, self-absorbed and misogynistic to realize that going [to the State of the Union], will stick to them permanently,” Olbermann said on a social media post as if he was the final judge of the men’s professional careers.

Olbermann then proceeded to praise the women’s team, which had announced that due to “previously scheduled academic and professional commitments” it would not be able to attend.

“It’s official US Gold Winning Olympic Hockey team declined invitation to be political props for Trump at the SOTU tomorrow,” Olbermann said on X. “The women, that is.”

It’s official: US Gold Winning Olympic Hockey team declined invitation to be political props for Trump at the SOTU tomorrow The women, that is The men are still too stupid, self-absorbed and misogynistic to realize that going, will stick to them permanently — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 23, 2026

The liberal media tried to make this year’s Olympics about Trump in other ways, too. On multiple occasions reporters asked athletes about U.S. immigration policies and ICE behavior. It seems that every four years the media does this. It’s as if they are purposefully trying to stoke division and cause problems for Trump. Some of the athletes fell for the trap.

Freestyle skier Hunter Hess said “there’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t. Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the US.”

Trump did not fail to notice the indirect criticism. In a Truth Social post, Trump called Hess a “real loser” while saying it is “very hard to root for someone like this” while watching the games.

American YouTube influencer Jake Paul, who was at this year’s Olympics cheering on his Dutch wife as she competed in speed skating, also pushed back.

“If you don’t want to represent this country go live somewhere else,” he said in an X post.

Vice President JD Vance was also in Italy with his pregnant wife Usha. He, like Trump, rebuked U.S. athletes who took the opportunity to criticize their country.

“You’re not there to pop off about politics,” Vance said. “When Olympic athletes enter the political arena, they should expect some pushback.”

The Olympics is supposed to be about sports and the sacrifice and effort athletes go through to achieve victory. The injection of politics every four years by desperate liberal media outlets that seem intent on dunking on Trump just to get clicks goes against the spirit of the games. The days of non-partisan media are long gone, however, and so is a politically neutral Olympics. Despite that, at least patriotic Americans this year can be proud of the fact that many of the athletes who took home gold have a love for their country.

