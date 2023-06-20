US takes more extreme position on transgender issues under Biden than many Western nations

(LifeSiteNews) — On June 8, President Joe Biden attacked state-level laws passed to protect children from puberty blockers and sex-change surgeries as “cruel and callous.” The comments came during a press conference with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Sunak remained admirably straight-faced — the U.K. National Health Service has recently condemned “transitioning” children. A few days later, Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged a question on the administration’s view of the U.K.’s move.

Biden very well may not have been aware of this fact, but the NHS’s move was yet another indication that the extremism of Biden and the Democrats on this issue increasingly set them apart from global counterparts. As The Wall Street Journal reported on June 19 in a report titled “U.S. Becomes Transgender-Care Outlier as More in Europe Urge Caution”:

The U.S. is becoming an outlier among many Western nations in the way its national medical institutions treat children suffering from distress over gender identity. For years, the American healthcare industry has staunchly defended medical interventions for transgender minors, including puberty blockers, which suppress the physical changes of adolescence as a treatment for those distressed over their gender. The European medical community, by contrast, is expressing doubts about that approach. Having allowed these treatments for years, five countries — the U.K., Sweden, Finland, Norway and France — now urge caution in their use for minors, stressing a lack of evidence that the benefits outweigh the risks. This month, the U.K.’s publicly funded National Health Service limited the use of puberty blockers to clinical trials, putting the drugs beyond the reach of most children.

In order to believe Biden’s claim that those passing laws premised on the same conclusions as these countries are “hysterical” and “prejudiced people” who are “appeal[ing] to fear” in order to pass policies that are “unjustified and ugly,” you have to believe that countries like Sweden and France are engaged in an all-out war on LGBT people. But in the United States — and neighboring Canada — only one narrative is permitted: Sex changes for children are a human right and anyone who opposes these drugs and surgeries on medical grounds are merely hiding their bigotry behind pseudo-scientific rationales.

The chasm between the overheated rhetoric of politicians like Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau on this issue and their international counterparts is noted — as is the fact that leaders like Sunak appear content to simply ignore Biden’s blathering. What is interesting about Biden and Trudeau is that they appear to be true believers — while most politicians do not, in fact, actually believe that women can have penises and that men can get pregnant but are merely LARPing as “allies” for the cameras, the rage that these two alleged Catholics work up whenever they address the issue indicates that they are truly passionate about providing sex changes to gender dysphoric kids.

Most politicians, however, are more like Sunak — not courageous enough to speak out on the issue much in public, but derisive of the claims of the transgender movement in private. Rishi Sunak is currently facing what passes for a “scandal” in the LGBT press (and The Guardian) after the release of a June 5 video of the U.K. prime minister making a joke about his political opponent, Lib Dem leader Ed Davey, who infamously stated in public that it was possible for a woman to have a penis.

“Like me, you can probably see that he was trying to convince everybody that women clearly had penises,” Sunak noted to collective chortling. “You’ll all know that I’m a big fan of everybody studying math to 18, but it turns out that we need to focus on biology.”

He’s right. And if a few more politicians were willing to say that in public, we wouldn’t be in this mess to begin with.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

