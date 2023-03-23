USA Today has added another man to its ‘Women of the Year’ list

Finke’s selection, of course, has nothing to do with his accomplishments as a woman and everything to do with USA Today’s desire to make a statement, signal their support for the transgender movement, and drive outrage clicks.

(LifeSiteNews) — It has been a decade of triumph for cross-dressing men.

“Caitlyn” Jenner, the strapping Olympian gold-medal recipient formerly known as Bruce, won Glamour Magazine’s “Woman of the Year.”

First Lady Jill Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken gave Alba Rueda, a biological male identifying as female, a “Women of Courage” award for International Women’s Day.

That’s not even to mention all of the success cross-dressing men have had playing women’s sports against women, Lia Thomas being the most prominent example recently. As one comedian recently joked: “I’m okay with transgender athletes participating in women’s sports — as long as I’m allowed to bet. Yes, I’d like to put all my money on the lady with the size 11 sneakers, please. I’ve got a feeling about her.”

In fact, in 2021, a man won New Zealand’s “Sportswoman of the Year” award.

The 2021 pinup swimsuit cover model for Sports Illustrated was … a biological male.

For several years in a row, magazine lists of influential or prestigious women have included a significant percentage of biological men.

In fact, it is becoming downright transphobic to choose an actual woman for an award designated for women. What — you don’t think that guy is a real woman? Bigot!

So naturally (that may be precisely the wrong word), USA Today has decided to put Democratic state Senator Leigh Finke of Minnesota on its annual “Women of the Year” list. Finke has served for less than three months but was widely celebrated by the LGBT movement as the first person identifying as transgender to be elected to the Minnesota legislature. The newspaper described Finke as “an activist for transgender and LGBTQ+ rights, as well as Black Lives Matter, almost her [sic] whole life.”

Finke’s selection, of course, has nothing to do with his accomplishments as a woman and everything to do with USA Today’s desire to make a statement, signal their support for the transgender movement, and drive outrage clicks. Last year, they put Rachel Levine on their list for precisely the same reason. Finke, meanwhile, is already moving to make his mark, putting forward legislation to add Minnesota to the list of states that are “trans refuges” for children seeking sex changes.

Over the next few years, we will see this trend escalate. To give a woman an award earmarked for women — that’s scarcely a news story and generates little publicity, relatively speaking. To give a man identifying as a woman accolades designated for women — that is something else entirely. Economic, cultural, and political incentives now flow in one direction.

The elites are all in on gender confusion, and as the number of officially recognized genders continues to grow (I was presented with a half-dozen options on a form I had to fill out this week), women will increasingly find themselves losing out. In many cases, they simply won’t be able to compete with the men — and I don’t just mean physically.

As comedian Ricky Gervais put it — his voice dripping with faux contempt — he doesn’t have much use these days for “the old-fashioned women.” Who would those be? “You know, the ones with wombs. Those dinosaurs. I love the new women — they’re great, aren’t they? The new ones we’ve been seeing lately. The ones with beards and c***s. They’re good as gold, I love them.”

So, as it turns out, do the cultural elites. The past 10 years have seen cross-dressing men move from strength to strength, collecting awards and accolades and positions meant for women. But as it turns out, many of the elites believe that the very best women around are actually men in dresses.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











