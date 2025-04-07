USCCB head Archbishop Broglio says Trump admin ‘so much easier’ to work with than Biden’s

Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), said the Trump administration has been much better on the 'right to life' and 'freedom of conscience.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Last week the archbishop who heads up the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), Archbishop Timothy Broglio, said that, in his personal opinion, working with the Trump administration has been easier than working with the Biden administration.

“And my own personal position is it’s much easier to work with this administration than it was with his predecessor. Just in questions of right to life, of freedom of conscience, things that are very, very important to us as Catholics,” he said.

So this video was released on April 3, and it is from the Diocese of Lincoln. Their communications director got a chance to sit down with Archbishop Broglio, and he followed up with him on that question. They did talk a little bit about working with the Trump administration and the difficulties there, especially around the issue of immigration. The archbishop said importantly, though, that “we all want legal immigration”; after that, there are some issues.

But the interviewer – who, by the way, was the communications director for the Diocese of Lincoln, Dennis Kellogg – returned to the issues that he had with the Biden administration, and they all revolve around abortion:

[Kellogg:] You mentioned the Biden administration. How frustrating was it for you, at least on the issue of abortion, to have to deal with President Biden, who is a Catholic and yet is probably one of the most pro-abortion presidents we’ve seen in recent memory? [Broglio:] It was very, very difficult for me to understand how he could take some of the positions that he did, because it was more than just passively allowing – it was actually being almost an abortion advocate and forcing it in areas where it had never been forced before. And so for me it was difficult to understand. And I often wondered, ‘You know, was he the one making these decisions, or was someone else making them for him?’ I don’t know that because I never met the man.

Finally, the archbishop was in town in Nebraska because he was speaking at the LIFE Runners’ banquet. It is an awesome pro-life organization that I encourage you to seek out and join. In fact, they’ve got about 24,500 members across 50 nations.

When we started working with them at LifeSiteNews, covering them and supporting them as best we could, they were only in the United States of America. And now that organization has just ballooned and mushroomed everywhere. It’s incredible work. Dr. Pat Castle heads them up. He had me out to speak there a few years ago. What an awesome thing. Here’s what Archbishop Broglio had to say about LIFE Runners:

[Kellogg:] And I should ask you as well, you’re a LIFE Runner. We’re talking to you at the LIFE Runners’ banquet tonight. What do you feel about this organization? [Broglio:] Well, I’m enthusiastic about the witness that they give, and I understand you don’t have to run to be a member – consequently that old men like me be members as well. But I think that that witness is crucial. The Church has always spread by the witness of her members. And I think respect for human dignity and respect for human life is also going to be spread by the witness that we give.

