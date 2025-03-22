Valid criticisms of Israel’s many anti-life actions are not ‘antisemitic’

It is not 'antisemitic' to criticize the Israeli government. If it were, many hundreds of thousands of anti-Zionist Jews would be considered 'antisemitic,' which does not make sense.

We have been able to publish some “barn-burner” articles recently, as you may have noticed.

President Trump’s executive order moving to close the U.S. Department of Education is an amazingly positive development. That is something many have been demanding for decades. It has been a giant corrupting influence on education institutions in the United States and a massive money drain. American children having paid a heavy price because of its leftist, woke emphasis leaving them unable to function as happy, competent, confident, productive citizens.

However, this still has to be authorized by Congress. Opposition to it is going to be furious. Americans must pray and act to ensure this long overdue, dramatic change does succeed.

Steve Mosher explains the significance of Trump also defunding the UN Population Fund – a major pro-life move.

LifeSiteNews has just recently published four incredible, thoroughly documented blockbuster articles related to Israel that should finally open minds still closed to the reality of the evils going on there.

In Seeking truth is ‘antisemitic’? Zionist pundits attack those with questions about JFK files, Frank Wright dispels the Zionist propaganda that valid criticisms of Zionism and its many anti-life actions are “antisemitic,” which would ridiculously condemn many hundreds of thousands of anti-Zionist Jews as being “antisemitic.” It does not compute.

Another one, Israeli extremist rabbis instruct soldiers heading to Gaza: ‘Kill all their children’, is chilling and was highly praised and commented upon by Brother Andre Marie at Catholicism.org.

In Israel’s defense minister threatens ‘utter destruction’ of Gaza if civilians don’t expel Hamas, the current Israeli defense minister gives an impossible demand to the destitute civilians of Gaza, threatening them all with death if they do not somehow eliminate Hamas from Gaza. This has been legitimately called genocide and ethnic cleansing by all international human rights agencies.

In JFK files expose how US government covered up role of Israeli intelligence in its affairs, Frank Wright exposes, thanks to Trump’s forced release of the Kennedy assassination files, the astounding circumstantial evidence of probable links of the Israeli Mossad to the assassinations of the Kennedy brothers and why Israel may have wanted them dead. This, too, is chilling reading.

See also today’s inspiring John-Henry interview with pro-life hero Paul Vaughn, father of 11, whose home was raided by one of those FBI FACE Act raids and he was arrested. Thank God Trump has ended that frequent, horrific abuse of law by the FBI and the Department of Justice.

An excellent guest article today by George Matwijec answers a big question of the day, whether artificial intelligence can become conscious. The answer surprisingly comes from studying St. Thomas Aquinas.

