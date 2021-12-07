Vatican III: Francis’ Synod on Synodality is going to be ‘a mishmash of confusion and heresy’

The latest synod's documents promote dialogue and 'listening' of the Catholic laity, even if they are not properly instructed in the faith, and even non-Catholics.

(LifeSiteNews) – With all the important news surrounding the global medical tyranny taking focus recently, this one issue taking place in the Catholic Church might have lost some attention. That is Pope Francis’ latest synod: the two-year long “Synod on Synodality: Communion, Participation, and Mission.”

I sat down with traditional Catholic journalist and managing editor of Catholic Family News, Matt Gaspers, to break down what this synod is all about. We discussed how Pope Francis is trying to change the Church in a really radical way, adopting the ways of the heretical and schismatic German Synodal Path.

Gaspers has read through the documents of the Synod on Synodality and explained what they mean. He laid out how this synod, which contains multiple phases, beginning right now on the diocesan level, will turn out to be a “mishmash of confusion and heresy.”

Gaspers noted that the latest synod’s documents promote dialogue and listening of the Catholic laity, even if they are not properly instructed in the faith, and even non-Catholics. At the same time that Francis is promoting this, he refuses to listen to the Dubia Cardinals‘ concerns over the pope’s statements on marriage, the sacraments, and morality in his encyclical Amoris Laetitia.

We also discussed the overall crisis in the Church today, witnessed in this new synod, and how it has been fueled for years by modernist, anti-Catholic ideas. Be sure to watch and listen to today’s entire episode, and also head over to CatholicFamilyNews.com to learn more about Matt Gaspers and his work.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

