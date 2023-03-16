Violence is at the very heart of Canada’s radical abortion movement

(LifeSiteNews) — If you listen to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Joyce Arthur of the Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada, or much of the Canadian media, you might get the impression that abortion activists and abortion clinics need protection from peaceful pro-lifers. That is why progressive politicians from across the country have passed “buffer zones” around abortion clinics, and why Arthur and others have accused pro-lifers of violence simply for pointing out that abortion is an act of violence that ends the life of a human child.

And so I give kudos to CTV Kitchener for actually reporting a story that would ordinarily get ignored in the Canadian media:

A 28-year-old woman from Guelph has been charged with assault with a weapon after she allegedly threw coffee on a pair of anti-abortion protestors downtown. According to police, it happened around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday near Eramosa Road and Woolwich Street. Police say the two protesters were conducting a silent demonstration when the accused drove by and made an “obscene gesture” toward them. Police say the woman then stopped nearby and threw the contents of a Thermos at them, getting coffee on both protestors. The driver also allegedly said if the protestors were still there in an hour she would return “with bullets.” Police located the woman a short distance away and charged her with two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of uttering threats. She’s schedule to appear in a Guelph court on May 2.

The reality is that abortion-related violence in Canada flows exclusively one way: perpetrated by abortion supporters against pro-lifers. Indeed, Joyce Arthur herself has noted that the Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada does “not oppose violence at protests on moral grounds,” but only for the pragmatic reason that it is ineffective. Indeed, she has responded to examples of pro-life activists — usually young women — being assaulted by insisting that these young women had obviously “provoked” their assailants, an example of victim-blaming at its worst. Canada’s abortion activists are all for women’s rights, as long as those women shut up and get in line.

Indeed, when a video of abortion supporter Jordan Hunt roundhouse kicking pro-life activist Mary Claire Bissonnette at Life Chain went viral a couple of years ago, leftist Canadian blogger Nora Loreto insisted that she’d had it coming, tweeting that: “Yes, I am blaming her for provoking someone into attacking her. Correct. I have zero use for these shitty gonzo tactics that make you guys all lose your mind. What these goons want the state to do to women is a million times worse.” In response to a video of a bearded man kicking a young woman in the face, Loreto sided with the man. Because she is a feminist, you understand.

All of this makes sense when you consider the fact that violence is at the very heart of the abortion advocate’s worldview. They believe that in order to live their lives the way they choose, they must have the right to kill children before birth. Violence against human beings they believe to be inconvenient is the premise of their belief system. Pre-born children who are in the way can be taken care of at a clinic surrounded by a bubble zone that ensures no pro-lifer can offer any assistance or alternatives. And young women who do not believe they need the “right” to kill their children to be equal with men can be subject to violence—even male violence—because their voices and views are inconvenient to those who wish to claim that they speak for women when they clearly do not.

That is Canada’s abortion movement.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist.

