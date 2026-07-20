Violent sex offender denied transfer to women’s prison after identifying as female

A judge refused to transfer a trans-identifying man convicted of sex crimes to a female prison – but only after repeatedly affirming the legal fiction at the heart of gender ideology.

(LifeSiteNews) — A judge has ruled that Amanda Cooper, a trans-identifying male sex offender, cannot be placed in a female prison. Cooper has been in prison since 2001 for a string of sexual crimes, but had argued that he was afraid for his safety in a male prison.

In February, LifeSiteNews covered Cooper’s crimes and his demand to be housed in a female prison; prison officials had opposed his request, stating that he would pose “a very high risk” to female inmates and that his court records state that he is at a high risk of reoffending.

Unfortunately, both the state broadcaster and the judge bent themselves into pretzels to deny Cooper access to a women’s prison while insistently affirming that he is a woman. The CBC stated that Cooper has “a lengthy record of sex crimes involving women,” and that the judge has refused “her request to order the Correctional Service of Canada to move her from the men’s prison system into a women’s institution.”

READ: Female wrestler alleging assault by male opponent asks court to block pro-trans sports law

In fact, the CBC went so far as to state that Cooper had committed his lengthy list of sexual crimes “when she identified as a man.” The CBC wants to make it clear to their handful of readers: Cooper is not a man who identifies as a woman. He is a woman who previously identified as a man, and while he identified as a man, he was a male-bodied female sex offender. Gender ideology, once implemented, perverts everything – starting with the truth.

Judge Janet Fuhrer went out of her way in her ruling from the Halifax Federal Court to affirm Cooper’s transgender identity. “It is not without some reluctance that I thus dismiss this judicial review application, because it means leaving Ms. Cooper, a woman, in a male institution,” Fuhrer stated in her decision. Cooper, of course, is not a woman. Even the photograph included by the CBC in their propaganda piece makes that crystal clear.

“These reasons and judgment should not be viewed, however, as any kind of blanket determination that a transgender or gender-diverse inmate who is designated as a [dangerous offender] cannot be transferred to an institution that aligns with their gender identity, and that may happen eventually for Ms. Cooper,” Fuhrer emphasized. “Each such case will depend on their unique circumstances.”

Cooper’s Nova Scotia lawyer Jessica Rose argued that current correctional policy states that prisoners should be incarcerated in the institution matching their “gender identity,” and in Cooper’s case, “her sex is now considered female.” The judge did not dispute this, but argued, according to the CBC, that sex was not “a determinative factor,” which rather undermines the entire system of sex-segregated prisons to begin with. The judge dismissed Cooper’s request for a judicial review of his placement in Millhaven Institution.

“Further, while I do not disagree with the principle that the applicable policies must conform to the Charter and that their interpretation may be informed by international law, I note that Ms. Cooper has not demonstrated that this necessarily means that she must be placed in a women’s penitentiary,” Fuhrer wrote. “She has not shown how her gender identity is not being respected or how her safety is not being safeguarded.”

Fuhrer concluded: “The evidence discloses a pattern of escalating aggressive, violent behaviour, mostly toward women, by Ms. Cooper.”

In short, Cooper lost his case, but had his claims of being a woman endorsed by a judge, parroted by the press, and accepted by the prison system. The judge even left the door open to a transfer in the future. And why not? If Canada’s institutions accept that Cooper is a woman who attacked other women with a female penis and that his claims should be accepted, how can he be denied incarceration in a female prison? The entire charade is a rainbow version of the Emperor’s New Clothes – and everyone can tell that Cooper is a man.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share









