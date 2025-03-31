Viral video of unborn baby moving while mother laughs reminds us that abortion is murder

How can the same media that publishes stories about babies smiling and laughing in the womb also claim that the destruction of the children we see on the ultrasound screens is merely ‘healthcare’?

(LifeSiteNews) — An ultrasound video of what happened in the womb when a pregnant mother laughed has gone viral, racking up over 25 million views and being reposted by the New York Post, Buzzfeed, and Yahoo News. The video was taken by Myka Giles it at her business Peek At Baby 4D Ultrasound & Photography, who shared the video (with the mom’s permission!) on TikTok. Giles “specializes in non-diagnostic, luxury obstetric ultrasound imaging for babies” – in utero baby photos – in Oklahoma and also takes newborn photos.

In the video, the pregnant mom begins laughing, and the baby squirms around in her womb as the abdominal muscles contract the womb. Many other pregnant moms responded to the video with comments that the video had made them laugh, which made them felt guilty now that they realized their unborn children were essentially dodging their mirth!

Giles, who posts many of her videos to TikTok, noted that this viral clip was one of many special moments she witnesses through her work, including one baby in the womb who decided to stare directly at them while she took the video.

“I never expected my TikTok videos to reach such a wide audience, but I love that so many people all over the world are getting to join in on the joy of my career, even if it’s just for a moment,” Giles said. “Being a light in what can often be worrisome times and being able to provide exciting moments to expecting families is my true passion. I encourage anyone to take a peek in on their baby in the womb, or join an expecting mama at her ultrasound. You never know what cute things you might encounter!”

We live in a truly schizophrenic time. On one hand, we know more than ever about the baby in the womb, and media outlets regularly publish feel-good stories about what unborn children are up to before they’re born. Recent stories, for example, revealed that babies in the womb already have food preferences and react to what their mothers eat (even grimacing when fed kale!); showed an unborn baby girl smiling when she recognized her father’s voice; and featured 4-D ultrasound photos of celebrity offspring.

We know, intuitively, that the baby in the womb is a baby. That is why, if someone announces that they are expecting, nobody asks them what they are expecting. Virtually everyone has seen an ultrasound or sonogram or a photo of a baby in the womb. And yet, millions of people do not connect the abortion wars raging across America to the cheery stories of what babies do in the womb. In fact, publications that obediently use dehumanizing language about abortion being “healthcare” are also happy to refer to “unborn children” in other contexts.

The pro-life organization where I serve as communications director uses abortion victim photography to break down the cultural cognitive dissonance between what we know about the baby in the womb and what people ideologically believe about abortion. Photos of aborted babies are often shocking to people because they have effectively separated these in their minds. The instinct of many people, when faced with the truth, is to insist that these images are fake. When they do, I always ask a simple question: Picture the last ultrasound or sonogram you saw. What do you think that baby looks like when the abortionist is finished with him?

It is a grim but essential point. How can the same press that publishes stories about babies smiling and laughing and grimacing and responding to the voices of their loved ones in the womb also claim that the physical destruction of the children we see on the ultrasound screens is merely “healthcare”? What do we think happens to the baby smiling at her father’s voice when the abortionist’s tools invade her safe haven? How do we think she feels? What do we think she looks like when it is all over?

These stories about what babies do in the womb remind us of two things: Life is beautiful, and abortion is murder.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

