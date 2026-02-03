Viral video shows No. 1 tennis player Carlos Alcaraz getting blessed by Catholic priests

The young Spaniard has not shied away from professing his faith in Christ and neither has Novak Djokovic, the player he beat in the Australian Open final.

(LifeSiteNews) — This past weekend, tennis legend Novak Djokovic played in the men’s final of the Australian Open, a tournament he was prevented from participating in for two years during COVID because he refused the experimental vaccine that has been linked to an array of health issues.

Djokovic’s opponent was up-and-coming Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz, who is likely to become the next generation’s version of Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

While the match didn’t go the 38-year-old Djokovic’s way (he ended up losing in four sets), it showcased not just his but Alcaraz’s integrity as players and as human persons who love Jesus Christ.

After the match, Djokovic took to the microphone. After thanking his team, Djokovic said, “I want to speak to the legendary Rafa(el), who is in the stands. Just a few words! Obviously, it feels very weird to see you there and not here.”

“But I just want to say it’s been an honor to share the court with you and to have you watching the finals here is the first time for me. It’s a bit of a strange feeling, but thank you for being present. There are too many Spanish legends. It felt like it was two against one tonight. It was not fair!”

Novak Djokovic to Rafa Nadal after losing to Alcaraz in the Australian Open final “I wanna speak to the legendary Rafa who’s in the stands. It feels very weird to see you there and not here 😂. I just wanna say it’s an honor to share the court with you and to have you watching… pic.twitter.com/bIu9hHIZrc — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) February 1, 2026

Djokovic’s kindness to Nadal was not something he needed to display as Nadal was one of Djokovic’ biggest critics during COVID.

“I think if he wanted, he would be playing here in Australia without a problem. He made his own decisions, and everybody is free to take their own decisions, but then there are some consequences. Of course, I don’t like the situation that is happening. In some way, I feel sorry for him. But at the same time, he knew the conditions since a lot of months ago, so he makes his own decision,” Nadal said of Djokovic at the time.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, praised Djokovic’s accomplishments for his age.

“He deserves a standing ovation. What you’re doing is inspiring for all athletes in the world. For me, it’s an honor to share a locker room, a court, and to watch you play. Thank you very much,” he said during the post-match press conference.

El reconocimiento de Alcaraz a Djokovic ❤️ 🗣 “Quiero hablar de Novak. Él se merece una ovación. Lo que tú estás haciendo es inspirador para todos los atletas del mundo. Para mí es un honor compartir vestuario, pista y verte jugar. Muchas gracias”.pic.twitter.com/g6t39aPT3t — Tiempo De Tenis (@Tiempodetenis1) February 1, 2026

Over the last several days, videos of Alcaraz have been making the rounds on social media. Alcaraz, who is just 22 and already has five Grand Slam titles, is Catholic. Several clips show him being blessed by Catholic priests. When the videos were recorded is unclear, but it seems that they were taken within the past several few years.

World No. 1 tennis player Carlos Alcaraz receives a blessing from a Catholic priest. pic.twitter.com/nNMK8ttSjG — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) February 1, 2026

Tennis World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz receives blessings from Catholic priests ahead of major tournaments. Video: Miguel Tovar pic.twitter.com/GSPqIqJhVM — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) February 1, 2026

A photograph of Alcaraz standing next to an image of Our Lady of Guadalupe has also been shared on social media.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has won the Australian Open. pic.twitter.com/qfwa7yaVfe — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) February 1, 2026

Both Alcaraz and Djokovic, who is Orthodox, have been public about their religious beliefs. Now that Djokovic is nearing the tail end of his career, it is good to know that the future face of professional tennis is someone who is not shy about his faith in Jesus Christ. When the passing of the proverbial torch happens and Djokovic retires, Christian tennis fans should be at peace with the fact that the game will revolve around a young man who is close to Our Lord and is not hesitant to live out his faith.

Follow LifeSiteNews

Share









