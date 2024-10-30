Vivek Ramaswamy doesn’t understand the consequences of supporting homosexual ‘marriage’

Ramaswamy, like the Trumps, seems to have given no consideration to the long-term ramifications of his acceptance of same-sex ‘marriage.’ In so doing, the Trump team has set in motion a cascade of horrific unintended consequences.

(LifeSiteNews) — Vivek Ramaswamy’s single hurried sentence about same-sex “marriage” at Sunday’s massive Trump rally at Madison Square Garden unwittingly sets in motion a destructive nuclear chain-reaction for future generations of children.

“Our message to gay Americans tonight is this,” announced the former GOP presidential candidate, now one of Donald J. Trump’s most ardent, outspoken supporters. “You’re free to marry who you want without the government standing in your way.”

Ramaswamy’s blithe comment, met with silence and zero resistance in the famed arena packed with 75,000 souls, demonstrates that the impossible notion of same-sex “marriage” has been accepted in conservative circles as not only tolerable but as “normal,” without regard to the policy’s dire repercussions.

His comment also reflects the fact that at the moment, there is virtually no political will to be found anywhere in Washington, D.C., or throughout the Republican Party, to overturn Obergefell, the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 decision which has obscured – if not eviscerated – the immutable definition of marriage.

Perhaps most troublingly, Ramaswamy’s comment is perfectly aligned with the Trump family’s belief system: same-sex “marriage” is openly celebrated by both the former president and First Lady Melania Trump.

Ramaswamy, like the Trumps, seems to have given no consideration to the long-term ramifications of his acceptance of same-sex “marriage.”

In so doing, the Trump team has set in motion a cascade of horrific unintended consequences.

Quick on the heels after his “free to marry who you want” remark, Ramaswamy added, “But that doesn’t mean that boys get to compete with girls in girls’ sports or you [get to] do genital mutilation and chemical castration on our children.”

Ramaswamy was dead wrong. “Free to marry who you want” absolutely has led to genital mutilations and chemical castrations of minors, as well as boys competing against girls in girls’ sports.

He ignores the irrefutable causal connection between the institution of same-sex “marriage” on June 26, 2015, and the rise of the transgender movement beginning the very next day.

Let’s face it: the odd notion of same-sex “marriage” has thrown open the door to the even odder notion of transgenderism. Both ignore and trample over observable, immutable truths about the complementarity of the sexes, untethering the meanings of man and woman, father and mother, husband and wife, son and daughter, boy and girl, from nature, from science, and from the wisdom of virtually every secular society and religious tradition around the world for millennia.

Since his 2020 campaign, Donald Trump has overtly hitched his wagon to what is a burgeoning homosexual conservative movement, a political force which gained power during his presidency and which increased momentum during his 2020 campaign.

Regardless of whether Trump and his many homosexual supporters admit it, transgenderism is linked to their movement.

The destructive mess created by the U.S. Supreme Court’s Obergefell decision extends far beyond transgenderism, and Ramaswamy’s breezy comment sweeps those consequences aside, as if to dismiss them as unimportant.

Same-sex “marriage” created an increased demand for children obtained through surrogacy by gay couples. It’s a practice fraught with misery for everyone except the wealthy parents willing to pay for genetic material and to rent a womb for nine months.

By promoting homosexual “marriage,” Ramaswamy outrageously reduces the role of poor, vulnerable women acting as surrogates to that of nothing more than “Breeders.” The practice is perhaps the pinnacle of modern misogyny.

Because surrogacy entails the use of in vitro fertilization (IVF), which involves the destruction of unused embryos, i.e., children, Ramaswamy has set up countless millions of American kids to be discarded as medical waste.

When couples or individuals choose to create children using IVF, many more eggs are fertilized than necessary as an insurance policy in case first attempts at successful pregnancies fail. Stored embryos deemed to be no longer necessary for the parents’ pursuit of a family – often numbering a dozen or more – are simply tossed away, their lives, aborted.

The IVF industry cannot survive without the killing of embryos. More to the point: the IVF industry cannot survive without the killing of 93 percent of children the process creates.

Ramaswamy’s infelicitous pronouncement also condemns the children that do survive the IVF process to be doomed to be raised without their mother. Deprivation will be forever etched on their hearts, and they will wonder every day into adulthood what their phantom mom might’ve been like, and “did she love me?”

These points are lost on Ramaswamy, on President and Mrs. Trump, and on countless others in the GOP who ignore the violence, degradation, and misery of IVF and surrogacy in order to pander for votes brought about via same-sex “marriage.”

